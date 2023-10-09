The best October Prime Day iPhone deals happening now

If you’re looking to buy an iPhone without spending an arm and a leg, the upcoming Prime Day in October sale tomorrow is going to be the perfect opportunity. While Apple doesn’t always have the best phone deals on Amazon, we’re starting to see some great offers as we get close to the official start of Prime Day. In fact, you can take advantage of Amazon’s Big Deal Days 2023 Sale on iPhones without having to wait for Prime Day itself, as the deals coming out are well-priced and quite competitive.

Of course, you don’t necessarily have to hope for Amazon to have a great sale, as we’re already seeing some great Prime Day deals across several retailers. In fact, Walmart is having its own October Rollbacks event, which is essentially just a Walmart Prime Day sale to rival Amazon’s, which is good because it means better iPhone deals for you! And, even better, we’ve done a lot of the heavy lifting for you and collected some of our favorite deals below, so be sure to check those out and come back regularly as we find more.

Today’s best Prime Day iPhone deals

iPhone 15 — free

The Apple iPhone 15 finally brings with it Dynamic Island which we’ve only previously seen on the Pro range. It’s a real game changer at times and is very convenient. Alongside that, the Apple iPhone 15 has the Ceramic Shield front to keep it more protected while its 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display promises to be up to two times brighter than the iPhone 14 in the sun. There’s also a 48MP main camera with 2x telephoto lens to help you take great shots. The A16 Bionic chip has plenty of processing power to aid with software adjustments. To get the phone for free, sign up to Boost Infinite for $60 per month for unlimited talk, text, and data.

iPhone 15 Plus — free

The Apple iPhone 15 Plus is potentially free if you sign up to Boost Infinite for $60 per month for unlimited talk, text, and data. It has a large 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display that promises to be up to two times brighter than previous models. A 48MP main camera with 2x telephoto lens is just the start of what the Apple iPhone 15 Plus can offer, while the A16 Bionic chip is a powerful beast for doing almost anything imaginable including playing the latest games. If you want the biggest iPhone around, this is a great choice with superior battery life to most alternatives.

iPhone 15 Pro — free

The Apple iPhone 15 Pro is likely to be the phone for most people. It has a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display with all the essentials like ProMotion for up to 120Hz refresh rate and an always-on display. It has the latest A17 Pro chip which means performance is unrivalled for an iPhone. It also has a new action button that replaces the mute button. You can set it just how you like it such as for taking a quick photo or setting up a voice memo. Its 48MP main camera is supported by a 3x Telephoto lens while everything about the Apple iPhone 15 Pro oozes class right down to its aerospace-grade titanium design. Get it for free by signing up for Boost Infinite for $60 per month and getting unlimited talk, text, and data.

iPhone 15 Pro Max — free

The Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max has a vast 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion support to ensure great refresh rates and an always-on display. The Dynamic Island continues to be super useful at times, while the whole thing is powered by the A17 Pro chip to ensure that performance is fantastic. Want to be able to play Resident Evil 4 on the move? You’ll soon be able to do that with the Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max. It also has the new customizable action button so you can set up a shortcut to an essential feature, while the 48MP main camera is great for taking photos and has an impressive 5x telephoto lens.

iPhone SE (2022) — from $149

A reliable option for many people, this Apple iPhone SE (2022) is locked to Straight Talk but a great entry point for Apple fans. It has a 4.7-inch Retina HD display along with the A15 Bionic chip powering proceedings. The phone also has a 12MP wide camera along with 7MP FaceTime HD camera so it’s great for snaps and video calls, while you can count on up to 15 hours of video playback in terms of battery life. It also has 5G connectivity if you’re in an area that supports it.

iPhone XR — from $193

A refurbished model but one that’s unlocked and comes with a full one-year warranty, the Apple iPhone XR is still pretty stylish for its age. It has a large 6.1-inch LCD screen with 1,792 x 828 resolution with Liquid Retina technology ensuring it looks super sharp. Powered by the A12 Bionic chip, it’s starting to show its age but still has potential. There’s also a 12MP back camera that can shoot 4K videos while the front-facing camera is 7MP and ideal for selfie-taking.

iPhone 11 — from $249

Once the greatest, the Apple iPhone 11 still holds its own. It has a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina HD screen with 64GB of memory and up to 17 hours of battery life. It has dual 12MP ultra-wide and wide cameras with a Night Mode helping you get the most out of low light situations. This particular model is locked to Straight Talk but that’s the only downside to a well-designed phone at a great price.

iPhone 12 mini — from $284

Refurbished yet with a one-year warranty, the Apple iPhone 12 mini is tiny yet mighty. Its 5.4-inch display is small yet super sharp while performance comes from the still reliable A14 Bionic chip. It has a 12MP main camera along with a 12MP ultrawide lens with both producing great results and sharp imagery. It’s a little powerhouse of delights even if you do have to deal with slightly weaker battery life than bigger models.

iPhone 12 — from $305

The Apple iPhone 12 has a gorgeous 6.1-inch OLED display with smaller bezels than previous models. While it’s a refurbished model, you gain a one-year warranty so there’s no risk here. It’s bright yet robust thanks to the Ceramic Shield protecting it from falls. It’s still reasonably powerful too with the A14 Bionic chip in charge and the Apple iPhone 12 being the first with 5G and MagSafe support. A combination of telephoto camera, lidar sensor, Dolby Vision HDR video at 60 fps and Apple ProRAW file support all ensure this is a good option for photographers too.

iPhone 13 mini — from $461

Ideal for small hands, the Apple iPhone 13 mini looks great with its 5.4-inch display being sharp with a resolution of 1080 x 2340 even though it’s obviously smaller than the competition. It’s a Super Retina XDR OLED display which helps a lot. Alongside that, your photos will look good thanks to the 12MP wide camera and 12MP ultra-wide lens. For selfies, there’s a 12MP selfie camera too. Powered by the A15 Bionic chipset, you’re guaranteed to still enjoy strong performance too. A refurbished model, you still benefit from a one-year warranty.

iPhone 12 Pro Max — from $541

The Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max has a large 6.7-inch display with its OLED panel looking gorgeous. Incredibly bright and crisp, it’s hard to fault. Ideal for multitasking if a little cumbersome to hold, the Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max is a true powerhouse in terms of looks. It’s powered by the A14 Bionic processor but there’s 5G support and a Ceramic Shield to keep you happy. For the cameras, enjoy a 12MP sensor that’s larger than before along with great software additions and an ultrawide lens too. Count on Dolby Vision HDR video support to make moving images look even better. Through this offer, you’re buying a refurbished model but it still has a one-year warranty.

iPhone 14 — from $574

Familiar yet lovable, the Apple iPhone 14 is a great choice for many. In this case, it’s a refurbished product but it comes with a one-year warranty as standard. It has a delightful 6.1-inch OLED screen with 2532 x 1170 resolution and HDR support, along with up to 1,200 nits of peak HDR brightness. Vibrant to look at, its cameras are similar to the iPhone 13’s but a little refined. There’s a 12MP primary lens with a larger sensor, while you also have a 12MP ultrawide camera. It looks great even with lowlight snaps, while selfies are also ably produced here too. The A15 Bionic chip keeps things ticking along nicely.

iPhone 13 Pro — from $626

Once the best you could get, the Apple iPhone 13 Pro is still pretty neat. It has a gorgeous 6.1-inch Super Retina OLED screen with fantastic color accuracy and 2,532 x 1,170 resolution. It’s sharp and bright at all times, with outdoor visibility a breeze. There’s also 120Hz ProMotion support so you can enjoy smoother browsing and gaming than before. Support for HDR10 and Dolby Vision is nice to see too. The A15 Bionic processor works well, while there are three 12MP cameras including a 12MP wide-angle, 12MP telephoto and 12MP ultra-wide angle lens to ensure great photo taking potential. As with many others here, this is a refurbished model but you still have a one-year warranty.

iPhone 14 Plus — from $636

Described as “awkwardly brilliant”, the Apple iPhone 14 Plus is wider, taller, and heavier than the standard iPhone 14. Not quite as luxurious, it still offers a vast and gorgeous screen with its 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR OLED screen with 2,778 x 1,284 resolution, HDR support, and True Tone. It looks great even though it lacks ProMotion support like the Pro range. It has the same cameras as the iPhone 14 with a 12MP main camera and 12MP wide-angle camera system, along with a 12MP lens for selfies. For performance, there’s the A15 Bionic chip keeping things running nicely. This is a refurbished model so it’s been preowned but you get a full one-year warranty.

iPhone 14 Pro — from $796

Previously owned, the Apple iPhone 14 Pro is a refurbished model with a one-year warranty. When we reviewed it, we described it as “effortlessly and unquestionably superb”. Its 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR screen looks great with a 2,556 x 1,179 resolution and up to 2,000 nits of brightness when outdoors. It’s an always-on display so it looks great at all times, while there’s ProMotion support too for a better refresh rate. The dynamic island feature is one that you’ll wonder how you lived without now that plenty of apps support it. There’s also the 48MP main camera which looks great along with 12MP wide-angle and telephoto lenses too.

iPhone 13 Pro Max — from $786

A couple of generations old, it makes sense that this particular Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max is a refurbished model. It still comes with a one-year warranty though. Its screen is huge with a 6.7-inch OLED display that has a smaller notch than before and the all-important 120Hz refresh rate. There’s also higher peak brightness levels of 1,200. For photography, there’s a 12MP main camera along with 12MP ultra-wide sensor and a telephoto lens too. Everything is powered well by the A15 Bionic chipset that continues to be speedy.

iPhone 14 Pro Max — from $876

The Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max is “big, powerful and nearly perfect”. This particular deal is on a refurbished model but you still get a one-year warranty. It has a huge 6.7-inch OLED display with 2,796 x 1,290 resolution. It looks great just like the iPhone 14 Pro and can cope with bright sunny days. There’s also 120Hz ProMotion support along with an always-on display, while the Dynamic Island feature is useful. A 48MP main camera is great for snaps while there’s a 2x optical zoom lens, 12MP telephoto camera, and 12MP ultrawide camera. A 12MP front-facing camera is good for selfies too. It’s an all-round powerful device with the A16 chip ensuring everything flies.

Should you shop these Prime Day iPhone deals or wait until Black Friday?

Prime Day Apple deals are usually pretty special and a great time to buy yourself something new like an iPhone. So, will that extend to the Prime Early Access Sale? While we don’t have any concrete data to compare to past sales as this is the first one of its kind, we can consider what Prime Day is like compared to Black Friday.

Prime Day is often keen to focus on technology which is why we see so many good Prime Day phone deals around that time. It also has the advantage of being earlier in the year than Black Friday which often works out well for anyone spreading the cost for things throughout the year. The Prime Early Access Sale doesn’t have that luxury as it’s a month or so before Black Friday and Cyber Monday. However, that brings with it a key advantage.

If you do your shopping earlier and buy as part of the Prime Early Access Sale, the returns window will span across Black Friday. Keep your new purchase boxed up and you can always return it if it happens to end up cheaper as part of Black Friday or Cyber Monday. That may not be ideal if you want to use it immediately or you’re looking to give it to someone as a gift, but if you’re starting your holiday shopping early, it’s the best value option. You can’t lose, simply put.

While we’re thinking about the differences between the two — don’t forget that the Prime Early Access Sale is exclusive to Prime customers. Black Friday is open to everyone and covers all major retailers meaning you have more options but also more competition as everyone can buy the great deal you’ve just spotted. However, as with Prime Day, we’re expecting to see other retailers also offer their own sales during the Prime Early Access Sale period. In which case, you could save big.

Ultimately, there’s a bit of a gamble here but if you’re willing to deal with returning an item, it’s probably going to pay off if you buy early rather than later. Also, it’s fairly likely that the price difference between the Prime Early Access Sale and Black Friday may be more incremental than anything so whenever you buy, it should be worthwhile.

How we selected these Prime Day iPhone deals

While Apple’s iPhones are designed to be pretty straightforward, without too many differences in configurations, there are still quite a few things to consider. Beyond just things like capacity or RAM, we also look at things such as historical price data to make sure that the deals offered are the best ones. For example, we’ll make comparisons like the iPhone 15 vs. iPhone 15 Pro, the iPhone 15 Pro vs iPhone 14 Pro, and even the Google Pixel 8 Pro vs. iPhone 15 Pro to make sure that when we recommend a deal for you, you’re getting the best configuration for the best price possible.

Besides that, we also draw on our experience as writers and editors to create guides you can follow and help you decide what phone you should get. For example, we have a primer on the best iPhones in 2023, and we even look at things to improve your iPhone experience, such as the best iPhone accessories in 2023. All of this speaks to a breadth of knowledge and expertise that we leverage to ensure we give you the best return on your money so that you feel it’s well spent, whether $50 or $500.

