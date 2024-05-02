 Skip to main content
Amazon Prime Day 2024: Amazon confirms the shopping holiday for July

By
Prime Day graphic with multiple products.
Digital Trends

Amazon has confirmed another Prime Day for July 2024. Exact dates for Prime Day 2024 have not been announced yet. This year marks the tenth anniversary of Amazon’s massive shopping holiday.

After ten years of Prime Day, this confirmation might seem a little obvious, like confirming that Halloween will happen again this year. But the dates for Prime Day shift slightly every year, and sometimes Amazon announces a second Prime Day in the fall. Some recent Prime Days have taken place in late June, so this announcement confirms a later-than-usual date. It’s likely that we won’t know the exact Prime Day 2024 date until a few weeks before it starts, perhaps in mid June.

Amazon’s announcement was light on details. It lists all of the countries that will have Prime Day, which include all of North America, most of Europe, and some of Northern Africa. Because of the later start date, we might see some extra deals on back-to-school gear, such as student laptop deals. A later start date could also complicate dates for a potential second Prime Day, since it would push it closer to Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Prime Day is a massive shopping holiday for deals hunters. The only requirement for grabbing deals during Amazon Prime Day is that you must have a Prime membership. Prime members get discounts on all major electronics. Be ready for 4K TV deals, laptop deals, and headphone deals. Major brands like Apple and Sony get in the mix, so we get discounts like Apple Watch deals, AirPods deals, and PlayStation deals.

Because other retailers can’t let Amazon get all the action, we’ll see discounts at other electronics stores. Expect competing Best Buy deals and Walmart deals. We’ll keep you updated with all of the best offers across major retailers that week.

Noah McGraw
Noah is a Portland-based writer and editor focusing on digital commerce. In his spare time he enjoys riding and fixing old…
Amazon stokes Prime Day fires with $30 off year of Audible plus $1 Echo Dot
amazon offers 30 off annual audible deal with 099 echo dot 1

Amazon reported Prime Day was bigger than ever, exceeding the combined sales of last year's Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Despite Prime Day's blazing success, we'd never expect Amazon to sit back to let the embers cool, and they didn't disappoint. Amazon just threw more fuel on the retail fires with a hot deal on an annual Audible audiobook membership

Here's how the limited-time Audible Annual Membership deal works: Sign up for a one-year membership for $119.50, $30 less than the usual $149.50 cost. In addition to the 20% savings on the annual membership, you can pick 12 audiobooks right from the start. As part of this deal, you will also receive credit from Amazon to purchase a third-generation Echo Dot smart speaker for only $0.99. At the end of the first membership year, you will be billed $149.50 annually to continue your membership unless or until you cancel.

Read more
Walmart extends Prime Day hot deals on Apple, Samsung, HP, Dell, and Bose
walmart extends prime day hot deals on apple samsung hp dell and bose watch series 3 gps surfing 1

Walmart isn't ready for Prime Day deals to end and has extended The Big Save sales event beyond the originally announced July 17 end date. Amazon racked up record sales during Prime Day and by all reports so did other retailers, including Walmart. So why stop? We found great extended deals on products from Apple, Samsung, HP, Dell, and Bose to highlight before the deals go away.

Walmart and Google Nest continue their great deals on smart home devices and Walmart's post-Prime Day deals on 4K TVs continue to astound us. We've found the best discounts on smartwatches, laptops, tablets, and earbud headphones from Walmart to make them easier to find. Whether you're buying gifts, back-to-school gear, or looking to update your tech, these five deals can help you save up to $130.
Apple Watch Series 3 GPS - 38mm - Sport Band - Aluminum Case
-- $80 off

Read more
Prime Day extended with up to 50% off AmazonBasics accessories and electronics
prime day extended with up to 50 off amazonbasics accessories and electronics wireless bluetooth fitness headphones earbuds m

Amazon Prime Day may be officially over, but Amazon's deal-making engine doesn't stop. AmazonBasics, Amazon's house brand for commodity electronics and accessories, may have missed the memo about Prime Day's end, because there are still two pages of AmazonBasics deals
with discounts up to 59% on cables, batteries, lightbulbs, headsets, drive cases, mice, and other tech goodies.

We've gathered a selection of the best deals of AmazonBasics accessories and supplies. Whether you're stocking up on batteries or lightbulbs, need some extra cables, or looking for an inexpensive camera tripod or gaming headset to take on vacation, these five deals can help you save up to $13. If we didn't pick deals that interest you, take a look at the full selection of AmazonBasics goods on sale
.
AmazonBasics AA 1.5 Volt Performance Alkaline Batteries - Pack of 100
-- $2 off

Read more