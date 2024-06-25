When is Prime Day 2024? Amazon announces the official dates

It’s official! Amazon Prime Day 2024 will be on July 16 and 17. Amazon confirmed the dates for the massive shopping holiday earlier today. The announcement was accompanied by a Megan Thee Stallion music video (for her on-the-nose song “It’s Prime Day”) and a few early Prime Day deals.

Amazon confirmed a few weeks ago that the event would be in July, but this announcement is the first we’ve heard of the final dates. July 16 and 17, a Tuesday and Wednesday, are in line with the last several Prime Days, which have taken place in late June or early July since 2021. Before that it was in October, but Amazon likely moved it so as to not overwhelm shoppers with sales so close to Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Prime Day 2024 will see deals on every product you can imagine. We’ve collected some advice for Prime Day shopping, including what you should expect for Prime Day laptop deals, Prime Day TV deals and Prime Day headphone deals. The sales will likely start the weekend before, even if they don’t get the official “Prime Day” label until that Tuesday. Keep an eye on our coverage for picks of the best deals as they come out.

You don’t need to be an Amazon Prime member to get all of the deals, but there will be membership exclusive offers. The cheapest membership option is $15, and you’ll likely get your money back with the first deal you buy. If you haven’t had a Prime membership yet, you could time an Amazon Prime free trial to overlap with Prime Day. The trial is 30 days long, so if you grab that subscription now you will still have it during the event.

