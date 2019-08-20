Amazon slices prices on Keurig K-Cup coffee makers for Labor Day

The convenience and economy of Keurig K-cup single-serve coffee makers contribute to their growing popularity, along with a seemingly endless selection of brands and blends of K-Cups. Heading into Labor Day, Amazon sliced the prices on an appealing variety of Keurig coffee makers.
We’ve found the best discounts on Keurig K-cup from Amazon and gathered them all in one place to save you time. Whether you’re buying your first single-serve coffee machine, upgrading to a more advanced model, or adding another Keurig to your kitchen to brew more than one cup at a time, these five deals can help you save up to $56.
Keurig K-Mini Single-Serve Coffee Maker, Black — $20 off
You may have seen the Keurig K-Mini single-serve coffee maker in a hotel room. The reservoir holds one cup worth of water, and the machine is only five inches wide so that storage can be an afterthought. The K-Mini can brew from six to 12 ounces of coffee per cup, using K-Cup Pods only. If you remove the drip tray, you can fit a travel mug under the brewer. When the drip tray is in place, it can hold a full cup’s worth of accidentally brewed water or coffee to minimize messes. The K-Mini shuts off automatically 90 seconds after your last brew.
Normally priced at $80, the Keurig K-Mini single-serve coffee maker is just $60 for this Labor Day Sale. If you want a simple coffee maker with convenience and energy-saving features, take advantage of this deal.
Keurig K-Classic Coffee Maker K-Cup Pod, Single-Serve, Programmable, Black — $9 off
The programmable Keurig K-Classic K-Cup Pod single-serve coffee maker can brew cups in three sizes: 6 ounces, 8 ounces, and 10 ounces. With its 48-ounce water reservoir, you can brew six or more cups without refilling. The water reservoir is removable, another convenience feature so you won’t have to pour water into a pitcher or pot before filling it. You can brew a fresh cup of coffee in less than a minute, just put a K-Cup pod in the machine, choose your desired size, and start the brewing process.
Usually $89, the programmable Keurig K-Classic K-Cup Pod Single-Serve coffee machine is just $80 during this sale. If you’re looking for a Keurig that’s larger than the K-Mini to brew multiple cups without refilling and you are looking for additional convenience features, this is a chance to buy the K-Classic at a discounted price.
Keurig K-Select Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker, With Strength Control and Hot Water On Demand, Matte Black — $56 off
The Keurig K-Select single-serve K-Cup Pod coffee maker is the next step up from the K-Classic. The K-Select has a removable 52-ounce water reservoir and brews cups in four sizes: 6, 8, 10, and 12 ounces. You can select Strength Control for a stronger brew and fill a travel mug up to 7.4-inches tall if you remove the drip tray. This model also delivers hot water on demand for non-K-cup drinks.
Ordinarily $145, the Keurig K-Select single-serve K-Cup Pod coffee maker is just $90 during this sale in matte black only. It’s available in five other colors for prices ranging from $100 to $130.
Keurig K475 Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker with 12oz Brew Size, Strength Control, and temperature control, Programmable, Black — $10 off
The Keurig K475 single-serve K-Cup Pod coffee maker with is a versatile coffee machine. The K475 has a removable 70-ounce reservoir and can use K-Cup and K-Carafe Pods. With K-Cup Pods you can brew 4, 6, 8, 10, and 12-ounce cups of coffee. Use a K-Carafe Pod for 22, 26, or 30-ounce carafes. No carafe is included, but you can buy a Keurig carafe separately.
The K475 has a strength setting for bolder coffee and five water temperature settings. You can control all the settings via a color touch screen, including scheduling brew times and configuring and automatic power-off time interval.
Instead of the usual $150, Amazon cut the price of the Keurig K475 single-serve K-Cup Pod coffee maker to $140 for this sale.
Keurig K-Cafe Single-Serve K-Cup Coffee Maker, Latte Maker and Cappuccino Maker — $20 off
For the ultimate in Keurig single-service coffee makers, the K-Cafe brews cups of coffee, lattes, and cappuccinos with any K-Cup Pods. The K-Cafe comes with a refrigerator-safe milk frother and can brew a single shot of concentrated coffee for your most demanding coffee specialty recipes. Use the 60-ounce removable reservoir to brew an average of six cups before refilling. You can brew 6, 8, 10, and 12-ounce cups.
Regularly priced $180, the Keurig K-Cafe Single-Serve K-Cup Coffee Maker, Latte Maker and Cappuccino Maker is just $160 for this sale. A special edition K-Cafe with a nickel finish is also on sale for $180, discounted from $200. If you’re shopping for a K-Cup maker, but your interests extend beyond coffee to lattes and cappuccinos, this could be the time to snap up a Keurig K-Cafe.
