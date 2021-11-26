If you’re looking to up your coffee game this holiday season, Best Buy’s Black Friday coffee maker deals are your best shot. Best Buy is offering discounts on four of the most popular coffee makers on the market, with savings as high as $57 depending on the model. If you’re tried of the same old drip coffee, now’s the time to look into an espresso machine and broaden your palate — without thinning your wallet.

Today’s best Black Friday coffee maker deals

Nespresso Vertuo Classic with Milk Frother — <strong>$173</strong>, was $230

Keurig K-Supreme Single Serve — $100, was $150

Keurig K-Duo 12 Cup Coffee Maker — Keurig K-Duo 12 Cup Coffee Maker — $150, was $180

De’Longhi Digital All-in-One — $240, was $280

Why buy:

Brews six sizes: 5-, 8-, 14-, and 18-ounce coffee, single and double espressos

Includes a free set of 12 Vertuo capsules

Small footprint at only 5.5 inches wide

Wi-Fi- and Bluetooth-connected

The Nespresso Vertuo is an excellent little coffee maker, with an emphasis on little. At just 5.5 inches wide, it won’t take up a ton of counter space, but it delivers functionality worthy of a much larger machine. With six different brewing sizes (four for coffee, two for espresso) and smart functionality that includes an internal barcode scanner, you’ll get the perfect cup of coffee almost every time.

The Nespresso Vertuo requires only one touch to get started. When it’s done, it will automatically eject the capsule. Best of all, it’s made out of 54% recycled material. If you’re looking for ways to reduce your carbon footprint, start with your morning coffee. Nespresso also includes a complementary gift with every purchase — a set of 12 Vertuo coffee capsules so you can explore the different flavor options at your leisure.

This coffee maker is an incredibly versatile device that has made its way onto our best espresso machine list. Whether you’re looking for a midday pick-me-up or just a great cup of coffee to start your morning, the Nespresso Vertuo delivers. Plus, it comes with a standalone milk frother.

Why buy:

Uses patented MultiStream Technology to deliver better flavor

Four brewing sizes

Huge 66-ounce reservoir

Adjustable brew strengths

Keurig has a reputation for ease of use, and the K-Supreme Single Serve is no different. It utilizes K-Cup pods in a new way through the MultiStream Technology by extracting more flavor and aroma with every brew. You can use this feature to brew coffee of nearly any variety, whether you want a standard cup of hot joe or you’re looking for an equally refreshing-but-cooler iced coffee.

If you need a stronger cup, just select the Strong button to add a little more kick. You can brew 6-, 8-, 10-, or 12-ounce cups depending on how much you need at any given moment. The dual-position reservoir means you can more easily fit the K-Supreme into the most convenient position on your desk or countertop.

You can also brew a second cup right after the first, without waiting for it to reheat. This is one of our best Black Friday Keurig deals, so you’ll want to act fast — it won’t stay in stock for long at this price.

Keurig K-Duo 12 Cup Coffee Maker — $150, was $180

Why buy:

Make coffee, tea, or filter coffee

Removable water tank

Interruptable brew cycle

Programmable cup size

The Keurig K-Duo 12 Cup Coffee maker brings the best of both worlds to the table. You can brew coffee using K-Cup, or you can use ground coffee. The included carafe holds up to 12 cups, but you can also pause the brew cycle right in the middle to pour that first cup of coffee while you wait for the rest to brew.

You can program the device to brew up to 24 hours in advance. What could be better than waking up to a house filled with the smell of fresh coffee? Keurig offers hundreds of different flavors of K-Cups to choose from, too, so you’ll never get bored of the variety and options available to you. If you want a stronger, heavier brew, just use the Strong button the K-Duo to add a little bit more power to your morning cup.

You can choose to brew between 6-, 8-, 10-, or 12-ounce cups. With a stylish black design, this coffee maker will look right at home on nearly any countertop. The versatility of the K-Duo is its main selling point. Whether you need a single cup as a pick-me-up or you’re brewing a full carafe for a gathering of friends, it can meet both needs with ease.

De’Longhi Digital All-in-One — $240, was $280

Why buy:

Brew both coffee and espresso at the same time

Includes a spill-proof carafe

Use a steamer wand for frothing cappuccino

Uses an Italian 15 BAR pressure pump

The De’Longhi Digital All-in-One is a powerful machine that makes it possible to brew both standard coffee and espresso at the same time, thanks to a dual heating system. No one will have to wait in line for their morning cup with this machine on the countertop. What’s more, it isn’t limited to just coffee and espresso. The built-in frothing wand and 15 BAR pressure pump helps you create an authentic espresso or cappuccino whenever you want.

You can program the De’Longhi Digital up to 24 hours in advance thanks to the digital touchscreen. After your coffee is brewed, the spill-proof carafe means you can get every drop into your mug, no matter how drowsy you might be after crawling out of bed.

The black and stainless steel design gives the De’Longhi Digital a clean, modern look that makes it right at home on any countertop or office space.

Should you shop these coffee maker Black Friday deals or wait until Cyber Monday?

You might be tempted to wait until Cyber Monday to see if you can score deeper discounts on any of these machines, but here’s a bit of advice: Don’t wait. Cyber Monday tends to have the same deals as Black Friday, but it rarely has better deals.

If you wait a few more days to buy, these coffee makers might go out of stock. Don’t miss out on great savings for something that may or may not happen. Chances are that these are among the best Black Friday deals you’re going to see, so go ahead and buy now if you’re interested.

