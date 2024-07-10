 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Smart Home
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Prime Day coffee maker deals: $130 Bella Pro discounted to $30

By
Keurig coffee maker K-Mini on a kitchen counter with lemon-colored cup and bowls.
Keurig

If you’re on the hunt for Prime Day coffee maker deals, you’ve come to the right place. Not only have we gathered our favorite bargains below, but we’re also giving advice if you need help in choosing the coffee maker that you should buy during the shopping event. There should be a sense of urgency on your part though, as the Prime Day deals involving the most popular brands and models of coffee makers will likely get sold out quickly. If you don’t want to miss out, you’re going to have to complete your purchase from these coffee maker deals as soon as you can.

Best coffee maker Prime Day deal

Bella Pro Series – Single Serve & 12-Cup Coffee Maker — $30, was $130

The Bella Pro Series - Single Serve & 12-Cup Coffee Maker placed on a countertop and being used.
Bella Pro

With a huge one-day only price cut, the Bella Pro Series – Single Serve & 12-Cup Coffee Maker is instantly appealing to pretty much everyone. After all, it’s not often you can buy a coffee maker with so many features for so little. Designed with convenience in mind every step of the way, the Bella Pro Series – Single Serve & 12-Cup Coffee Maker has three different sizes for single-serve K-Cups or ground beans, depending on what you prefer. It’s possible to brew either 8-ounce, 10-ounce, or 12-ounce cups. Its adjustable height drip tray can handle travel mugs up to seven inches tall, and the carafe stays warm for up to two hours.

The Bella Pro Series – Single Serve & 12-Cup Coffee Maker has a removable 61 ounce water reservoir, so there’s easy refilling. The removable drip tray is easily cleaned and it has dishwasher safe parts throughout. It’ll even give you a heads up when you need to clean through its clean indicator light alert which appears when it’s time to descale the machine, so you always have the best performance from it.

The coffee maker comes with a reusable carafe-size coffee filter, a K-Cup adapter, and a reusable single-serve coffee grounds filter, so you don’t really need to add anything else to it. Despite packing in so much, the Bella Pro Series – Single Serve & 12-Cup Coffee Maker remains pretty compact and has a space-saving design so it’ll easily fit on your kitchen countertop without any bother.

If you love coffee but you want to keep costs down, the Bella Pro Series – Single Serve & 12-Cup Coffee Maker is the perfect swap for you away from pricier takeout coffee or investing in a more expensive coffee maker. Think of it as a great entry point at a substantially cheaper price than most.

More coffee maker Prime Day deals we love

Braun small appliances
Bill Roberson/Digital Trends / Digital Trends

There are lots of other excellent options among the Prime Day coffee maker deals that are available, and we’ve rounded up our top picks right here. Whether you want to stick to a tight budget, or you’re thinking about creating a comprehensive coffee corner in your kitchen, there’s something for you here. Stocks may already be running low for some of these offers though, so you shouldn’t waste any more time — choose the coffee maker that you’re going to buy for Prime Day quickly so that you’re able to pocket the savings.

  • Keurig K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker —
  • Cuisinart Coffee Maker with 14-Cup Glass Carafe —
  • Cuisinart Coffee Maker Single Serve 72-Ounce Reservoir Coffee Machine —
  • Keurig K-Duo Single Serve K-Cup Pod & Carafe Coffee Maker —
  • Cuisinart Coffee Make 12-Cup Glass Carafe and Automatic Hot & Iced Coffee Maker —

How to choose a coffee maker on Prime Day

With all of the options that are available from this year’s Prime Day coffee maker deals, it may be difficult to narrow down your choices to make a quick decision on which one to purchase. We’re here to help though, as it won’t be a good idea to take until the last minute of the shopping holiday to proceed with your transaction for a new coffee maker.

The first thing to look at when choosing a coffee maker to buy on Prime Day is the brand. There’s a reason why names such as Braun, Breville, Ninja, and Keurig are the go-to brands when buying a coffee maker — they make dependable machines that get you the perfect cup of coffee whenever you need it. Their models may be slightly more expensive than ones made by lesser known manufacturers, but the reliability of these coffee makers more than make up for the extra few dollars that you’ll have to pay for them.

There are different kinds of coffee makers these days, starting with whether you prefer to brew coffee from coffee beans or from pods. It all depends on your preference: Using coffee beans gives you more control over your brew, while using coffee pods are more convenient and less messy. If you want to have both options, there are some coffee makers with attachments that will let you brew from both coffee beans and coffee pods. Other features that you should consider include brewing sizes for those who like smaller or larger cups of coffee, reservoir size as you’ll need a bigger one if multiple members of the family will regularly use it, and special drink options to make beverages such as cold-brew and espresso.

Perhaps the most important decision point in choosing a coffee maker on Prime Day, however, is your budget. The general rule is that you should pick the most expensive coffee maker that you can afford so that you can get the best possible features for the price that you’re willing to pay. This works much better during Prime Day, as your budget will be stretched to reach coffee maker models that were previously beyond your reach.

How we chose these coffee maker Prime Day deals

If you’re wondering how we came up with our list of recommendations for Prime Day coffee maker deals, the simple answer is that we focused on getting you the best value for your purchase. The budget-friendly models that we highlighted won’t make you feel that you got them for cheap, while the premium models we listed are equipped with helpful features that will make them worth every single penny. No matter how much you spend on these Prime Day deals, we want you to get more than your money’s worth.

You’ll notice that our list of the best Prime Day coffee maker deals aren’t only linking to Amazon. That’s because other retailers have also slashed prices in an attempt to take advantage of the elevated online shopping activity brought about by Prime Day. This is a winning situation for everyone as prices will keep getting lower, and for these coffee makers that we’ve recommended, we’ll keep making sure that this page lists their lowest price across all of the popular websites.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
Walmart dropped the price of this Blackstone griddle to under $200
The Blackstone Duo 17-inch Propane Griddle and Charcoal Grill out on the lake.

It's time for Independence Day, which also means summer is officially here. We've been looking at grill deals to get ahead of the season, and this deal on a Blackstone Duo makes the price so affordable we had to talk about it. This Blackstone Duo, which is usually $293, is now down to $197. That saves you $96, which is quite a lot of food even with today's prices. Read on to see why we like it or go ahead and tap that button below to see the deal straight away. Don't wait too long, however, to make this purchase. For one, summer is here and you don't want to miss a day of grilling in the sun. Also, this deal is very popular, so it could sell out soon.

Why you should buy the Blackstone Duo 17-inch Propane Griddle and Charcoal Grill
The full name of this Blackstone Duo is the Blackstone Duo 17-inch Propane Griddle and Charcoal Grill and once you understand it, you'll see that the name alone tells you just about everything you need to know about this grill before you decide to buy it or not. One side has the flat griddle for searing and making those morning eggs and pancakes, while the other has the grill for burgers and more. But what about the 17 part, is this is mini device that's only 17 inches wide? Not at all, you'll actually get a huge rectangular area for each cooking element. The grill area is 16 x 15.75 inches and the griddle is 17 x 15.75 inches. The griddle top is, according to Blackstone, enough for 69 bacon slices.

Read more
This is the steepest refrigerator discount in Best Buy’s 4th of July Sales
The Whirlpool - 19.7 Cu. Ft. French Door Counter-Depth Refrigerator with its doors closed.

If you want to use 4th of July deals to shop for a refrigerator, there are two good ways to do so that you might not have even considered. The first is taking advantage of Samsung 4th of July deals. Despite being known for gaming supplies, phones, TVs and the like, they have smart refrigerators (and washers and dryers) that you might like as well. Your second set of possibly unconsidered options are Best Buy 4th of July deals. And, based on our analysis of everything in the sale, this Whirlpool refrigerator deal is the steepest appliance discount. You can get this French Door Counter-Depth Refrigerator for just $1,700 today, which is $2,200 down from the usual $3,900. Just tap the button below and get it while the 4th's deals are still around or keep reading to see more about it before you make up your mind.

Why you should buy the Whirlpool 19.7 Cu. Ft. French Door Counter-Depth Refrigerator
This is a three door refrigerator that meshes well with your countertops due to its depth of around 28-30 inches (we give a range because it depends on if you count the handle or not). The outside of it is a nice stainless steel that is easy to keep clean and shiny.

Read more
Appliances are up to 50% off during Best Buy’s 4th of July sale
Samsung large capacity side-by-side refrigerator and electric range package in black stainless steel.

If you're looking to shop some new appliances, then you'll be happy to know that Best Buy is having a big 4th of July sale that you can take advantage of right now, with lots of great brands on offer, including some of the best kitchen brands on the market. There's a huge amount of stuff on sale right now, but we've collected some of our favorites below, including dishwashers and refrigerators, although it's worth checking out the whole sale using the button below. You can also check out some of these refrigerator deals and dishwasher deals, too.

Insignia 7 Cubic Foot Garage Ready Upright Freezer -- $175, was $350

Read more