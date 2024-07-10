Prime Day coffee maker deals: $130 Bella Pro discounted to $30

If you’re on the hunt for Prime Day coffee maker deals, you’ve come to the right place. Not only have we gathered our favorite bargains below, but we’re also giving advice if you need help in choosing the coffee maker that you should buy during the shopping event. There should be a sense of urgency on your part though, as the Prime Day deals involving the most popular brands and models of coffee makers will likely get sold out quickly. If you don’t want to miss out, you’re going to have to complete your purchase from these coffee maker deals as soon as you can.

Best coffee maker Prime Day deal

Bella Pro Series – Single Serve & 12-Cup Coffee Maker — $30, was $130

With a huge one-day only price cut, the Bella Pro Series – Single Serve & 12-Cup Coffee Maker is instantly appealing to pretty much everyone. After all, it’s not often you can buy a coffee maker with so many features for so little. Designed with convenience in mind every step of the way, the Bella Pro Series – Single Serve & 12-Cup Coffee Maker has three different sizes for single-serve K-Cups or ground beans, depending on what you prefer. It’s possible to brew either 8-ounce, 10-ounce, or 12-ounce cups. Its adjustable height drip tray can handle travel mugs up to seven inches tall, and the carafe stays warm for up to two hours.

The Bella Pro Series – Single Serve & 12-Cup Coffee Maker has a removable 61 ounce water reservoir, so there’s easy refilling. The removable drip tray is easily cleaned and it has dishwasher safe parts throughout. It’ll even give you a heads up when you need to clean through its clean indicator light alert which appears when it’s time to descale the machine, so you always have the best performance from it.

The coffee maker comes with a reusable carafe-size coffee filter, a K-Cup adapter, and a reusable single-serve coffee grounds filter, so you don’t really need to add anything else to it. Despite packing in so much, the Bella Pro Series – Single Serve & 12-Cup Coffee Maker remains pretty compact and has a space-saving design so it’ll easily fit on your kitchen countertop without any bother.

If you love coffee but you want to keep costs down, the Bella Pro Series – Single Serve & 12-Cup Coffee Maker is the perfect swap for you away from pricier takeout coffee or investing in a more expensive coffee maker. Think of it as a great entry point at a substantially cheaper price than most.

More coffee maker Prime Day deals we love

There are lots of other excellent options among the Prime Day coffee maker deals that are available, and we’ve rounded up our top picks right here. Whether you want to stick to a tight budget, or you’re thinking about creating a comprehensive coffee corner in your kitchen, there’s something for you here. Stocks may already be running low for some of these offers though, so you shouldn’t waste any more time — choose the coffee maker that you’re going to buy for Prime Day quickly so that you’re able to pocket the savings.

Keurig K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker —

Cuisinart Coffee Maker with 14-Cup Glass Carafe —

Cuisinart Coffee Maker Single Serve 72-Ounce Reservoir Coffee Machine —

Keurig K-Duo Single Serve K-Cup Pod & Carafe Coffee Maker —

Cuisinart Coffee Make 12-Cup Glass Carafe and Automatic Hot & Iced Coffee Maker —

How to choose a coffee maker on Prime Day

With all of the options that are available from this year’s Prime Day coffee maker deals, it may be difficult to narrow down your choices to make a quick decision on which one to purchase. We’re here to help though, as it won’t be a good idea to take until the last minute of the shopping holiday to proceed with your transaction for a new coffee maker.

The first thing to look at when choosing a coffee maker to buy on Prime Day is the brand. There’s a reason why names such as Braun, Breville, Ninja, and Keurig are the go-to brands when buying a coffee maker — they make dependable machines that get you the perfect cup of coffee whenever you need it. Their models may be slightly more expensive than ones made by lesser known manufacturers, but the reliability of these coffee makers more than make up for the extra few dollars that you’ll have to pay for them.

There are different kinds of coffee makers these days, starting with whether you prefer to brew coffee from coffee beans or from pods. It all depends on your preference: Using coffee beans gives you more control over your brew, while using coffee pods are more convenient and less messy. If you want to have both options, there are some coffee makers with attachments that will let you brew from both coffee beans and coffee pods. Other features that you should consider include brewing sizes for those who like smaller or larger cups of coffee, reservoir size as you’ll need a bigger one if multiple members of the family will regularly use it, and special drink options to make beverages such as cold-brew and espresso.

Perhaps the most important decision point in choosing a coffee maker on Prime Day, however, is your budget. The general rule is that you should pick the most expensive coffee maker that you can afford so that you can get the best possible features for the price that you’re willing to pay. This works much better during Prime Day, as your budget will be stretched to reach coffee maker models that were previously beyond your reach.

How we chose these coffee maker Prime Day deals

If you’re wondering how we came up with our list of recommendations for Prime Day coffee maker deals, the simple answer is that we focused on getting you the best value for your purchase. The budget-friendly models that we highlighted won’t make you feel that you got them for cheap, while the premium models we listed are equipped with helpful features that will make them worth every single penny. No matter how much you spend on these Prime Day deals, we want you to get more than your money’s worth.

You’ll notice that our list of the best Prime Day coffee maker deals aren’t only linking to Amazon. That’s because other retailers have also slashed prices in an attempt to take advantage of the elevated online shopping activity brought about by Prime Day. This is a winning situation for everyone as prices will keep getting lower, and for these coffee makers that we’ve recommended, we’ll keep making sure that this page lists their lowest price across all of the popular websites.