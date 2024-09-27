You’ll save tons of money making coffee at home with this single-serve Keurig

If you love coffee but all your trips to coffee shops are starting to hurt your wallet, you may want to consider taking advantage of Keurig deals so that you can brew delicious cups of joe at home for much cheaper using the brand’s K-Cup Pods. Here’s a budget-friendly offer — the Keurig K-Express Essentials, which is already pretty affordable at its original price of $59, for only $49 from Walmart. The $10 in savings is a nice bonus for this small but feature-packed coffee maker, but you have to hurry with your purchase as we’re not sure how long stocks will remain available.

Why you should buy the Keurig K-Express Essentials coffee maker

In a world where even a gaming PC can make coffee, it’s becoming increasingly important for coffee lovers to have their own coffee maker. The Keurig K-Express Essentials is a budget-friendly single-serve coffee maker that uses the brand’s K-Cup Pods to brew beverages of different flavors, so you won’t have to go on a trip to a coffee shop whenever you get a craving. If you also want the option to brew using ground coffee, you can buy the My K-Cup Reusable Coffee Filter to allow you to do so with the Keurig K-Express Essentials.

It only takes minutes to make coffee with the Keurig K-Express Essentials — you just need to press the corresponding button for a cup of 6 ounces, 8 ounces, or 10 ounces. You can make multiple cups of coffee before you need to refill the 36-ounce water reservoir, and it automatically turns off after 5 minutes for safety and to save on electricity. The Keurig K-Express Essentials can accommodate mugs of up to 6 inches tall, and up to 7 inches tall if you remove its drip tray.

Shopping coffee maker deals is a great way to stop spending too much on coffee shops, and if you’ll only be brewing for yourself and your partner, the Keurig K-Express Essentials is an excellent choice. It’s already pretty cheap at $59, but Walmart made it even more affordable with a $10 discount that drops its price to $49. You need to act fast though, as the stocks that are up for sale may already be running low. We highly recommend adding the Keurig K-Express Essentials coffee maker to your cart and completing the checkout process immediately.