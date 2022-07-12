Today's Best Google Chromecast Prime Day Deal

Prime Day has finally arrived, bringing with it all of the best Prime Day deals to tempt you into parting with your hard-earned cash. If you’re in the market for a new streaming device, we’ve got one of the best Prime Day TV deals right here with the latest Google Chromecast with Google TV. You’d normally shell out $50 for the Google Chromecast, but with this Chromecast Prime Day deal, you can snap it up for just $40, .

Why you should buy the Google Chromecast

Gone are the days when watching content on your TV meant connecting your laptop via a clunky HDMI cable, using your games console, or splurging on a smart TV. Now you can use the best streaming devices to watch content from all your favorite streaming services directly on your TV, from Netflix Originals to classic movies on Amazon Prime Video.

The latest Google Chromecast with Google TV differs from the original Chromecast and Chromecast Ultra as this time around you get a handy remote, plus an on-screen interface. All you need to get started is in the box — just plug the Chromecast dongle directly into your TV’s HDMI port, no cables needed. You’ll need a Wi-Fi connection, the Google Home app for iOS or Android, and a Google account to get set up, too.

You can control the Chromecast via the included remote, by voice using Google Assistant, or using a Google Home or Google Nest speaker. Ask for specific shows or movies or search by genre, mood, or actor. Chromecast also joins up with other Google smart home devices such as Google Nest doorbells or cameras.

Over time, Google TV learns what you like to watch, making content recommendations in the on-screen interface, so whether you spend most of your time watching nature documentaries on Amazon Prime Video, prefer animated shorts on Disney+, or are a huge fan of Stranger Things on Netflix, Google TV will tailor recommendations to match your viewing preferences. There’s no need to go into a specific app as you can simply click on the recommendations to watch that show or movie directly, provided you’re subscribed to the streaming service in question, of course.

Google TV also supports individual profiles — just sign in to your own Google account and you’ll get personalized Google TV content recommendations. Google Chromecast streams all your favorite content in up to 4K HDR, with support for Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos too. You’ll need a Dolby Vision-capable TV to take advantage of the latter, but if you don’t have one, you can easily turn this setting off via the menu.

With this Chromecast Prime Day deal, there’s no need to invest in one of the best TVs around — unless you really want to — as you can use the dongle with any TV with an HDMI port, though you’ll still need a 4K-ready TV to stream 4K content.

Not quite ready to commit to this Chromecast Prime Day deal?

