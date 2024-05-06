Flash deal gets you an Amazon Echo Pop for $20 — that’s 50% off

If you’ve always wanted easy access to Amazon’s Alexa across your home but you’re not willing to spend hundreds of dollars on Amazon Echo deals to equip several rooms with a smart speaker, then don’t miss this chance to get the Amazon Echo Pop for only $20. A limited-time deal from Amazon has slashed the device’s price with a $20 discount on its original price of $40, so you’ll be able to afford to buy multiple. You’re going to have to hurry though, as it may be back to its regular price as soon as tomorrow.

Why you should buy the Amazon Echo Pop

The Amazon Echo Pop isn’t going to challenge the performance of the Amazon Echo Studio nor match the 360-degree sound of the Amazon Echo Dot, but it’s a great way to access Alexa without spending a lot of money, according to our guide on which Amazon Echo should you buy. It’s very compact so you’ll be able to easily find a spot for it within any room, and while its front-facing design is a bit limiting, it’s a minor trade-off especially if you’re planning to place it in a small area.

When you say “Alexa,” the light bar at the top of the Amazon Echo Pop turns blue, which is the only time when the digital assistant is listening in case you have privacy concerns. You can use voice commands to ask Alexa to play music, read the news, ask for information, and access other smart home devices, among the technology’s limitless applications. The Amazon Echo Pop also works as an Eero extender to improve Wi-Fi coverage around the house, for another reason why you’d want more than one of the smart speaker in your home.

The affordable Amazon Echo Pop is currently even cheaper at 50% off from Amazon, which brings its price down to just $20 from $40. With $20 in savings, you’ll be able to buy several units of the smart speaker to place around the house, or just one for yourself with a cost that won’t dent your wallet. There’s no telling when the offer expires though, so if you want to take advantage of this deal, we recommend doing so immediately as there’s no assurance that it will still be available tomorrow.

