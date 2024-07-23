Here’s the problem: You have old gear that you no longer want, but it’s new enough to have some value. The best solution may very well be this trade-in option from Amazon. Amazon Trade-In is a service that lets you trade in your old gear and get something new for 20% off, plus get an Amazon gift card. To get started, tap the button below and find the Amazon Trade-In portal. However, if you seek more guidance, keep reading and we’ll break the program down for you plus guide you to the best things you can buy via the program.

How to use Amazon Trade-In

To start, begin thinking about what item you want to trade in, which will include more items than you might think possible. Amazon Trade-In allows you to trade up or ‘sideways’ in meaningful ways. For example, you can trade in your last gen Amazon Echo for the newest one or trade in your earbuds for an Amazon Echo. You aren’t limited to the category that you trade with. Additionally, due to the immense size of Amazon as a company, you can also trade in tech from other brands, such as Bose, Samsung, Google, and more. While old phones and gaming accessories won’t get you the 20% off on your next purchase, they will still get you a gift card.

Next, choose what you want to buy with the discount you'll be receiving. There are quite a lot to choose from, with many tech goodies from Echo, Amazon Fire, Kindle, Ring, Blink, and eero all represented.

Finally, once you've made your selection of product go back to the Amazon Trade-In hub to get your discount. While this is technically the first step from Amazon's perspective, we think it makes sense to know what you're trading in and what you want before choosing a discount. As a result, you'll see the categories of trade-in discounts below the "Choose your discount to get started" banner. The six main categories are in a row at the top, with the phone and gaming categories in a separate row below. Just tap which item you want and follow the on-screen instructions to tell Amazon about your item and that's it, you're ready to trade-in your old device and get something new with a hefty discount. Were you looking to buy refurbished instead? Check out these refurbished MacBook and refurbished iPhone deals.