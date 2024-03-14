Save $100 on this compact, multi-purpose home 3D printer

Crutchfield has one of the best 3D printer deals today with $100 off the AnkerMake M5C 3D Printer. It usually costs $400 but right now, you can buy it for just $300. It’s the ideal introduction to the world of 3D printing while it’s available at such a great price. Here’s what you need to know about it or you can simply choose to buy by tapping the button below.

Why you should buy the AnkerMake M5C

The AnkerMake M5C may not feature on our look at the best 3D printers but it’s a great entry point. It’s robust yet compact so it’s easier to find room for it at home. In just 15 minutes, you can get the M5C assembled and ready to use. A dedicated AnkerMake app makes it simple to pick something from the library of 3D models to print straight from your phone, while there’s also a PC/Mac app too.

It’s also possible to use the app to customize the printer’s single physical button with assignable functions for single clicks, double clicks, and long presses. It’s possible to create your own designs or use one of the many free designs that AnkerMake provides. The AnkerMake M5C 3D Printer is also compatible with third-party apps like Prusa and Cura, while there’s a USB-C port if you prefer to use a flash drive.

With all 3D printers, you want good speeds. The AnkerMake M5C 3D Printer can produce accurate prints up to 500mm/s while it has a generous print volume of 220 x 220 x 250mm and a heated bed. There’s also a 0.4mm nozzle included but you can buy a 0.2mm nozzle if you want detail down to 0.1mm. There’s also 49-point auto-leveling to keep accuracy up and save on prep time.

Throughout, the AnkerMake M5C 3D Printer has an all-metal hotend that resists the detonation over time that’s associated with synthetic printer parts. It also means you can print at higher temperatures. Print materials that can be used include PLA+, PETG-CF, TPU, ABS, and PA-CF.

Sure to be a hit with anyone keen to 3D print without spending a fortune, the AnkerMake M5C 3D Printer is usually $400. Right now, you can buy it from Crutchfield for $300 so you save $100 on the regular price. This is an ideal time to delve into 3D printing for less. Check out the deal now before it ends very soon.

