Get the brand new MacBook Air M3 from just $399

Jennifer Allen
Bladur's Gate 3 being played on the M3 MacBook Air.
Luke Larsen / Digital Trends

The latest refresh to the MacBook Air with both the 13-inch and 15-inch models enjoying an upgrade to the M3 chipset has just been unveiled. If you’re keen to get the latest and greatest MacBook Air, we’ve got the MacBook deals for you. Over at Best Buy, you can buy the latest MacBook Air M3 from just $399 when you trade in an eligible MacBook at the same time. The value varies depending on the age of your existing MacBook and it’s a great way to save on highly sought-after technology. If you’re keen to learn more about the deal and the MacBook Air M3, keep reading and we’ll tell you all about it.

Why you should buy the MacBook Air M3

The MacBook Air saw its upgrade to the M3 chipset with surprisingly little fanfare earlier this week. Besides the substantial speed bump which sees it up to 60% faster than the M1 in certain cases, the MacBook Air M3 has also seen a GPU improvement, support for multiple monitors with the display closed, and Wi-Fi 6E support.

Those are relatively small sounding improvements but with the MacBook Air M2 already topping our best MacBook list, you can imagine how much better the M3 is going to be. One of the best laptops around, the Apple MacBook Air M2 is a highly portable yet powerful system.

With the Apple MacBook Air M3, you get the extra powerful M3 chipset with a choice of either 8GB or 16GB of memory depending on the model you choose, as well as either 256GB of SSD storage or 512GB. A range of different colors are available with prices starting from $1,099. Of course, with Best Buy’s trade-in deal, you could get that price down to just $399 with the right trade-in. The full value leans heavily on you trading in the latest models but even something like an Apple MacBook Air M1 could get you $525 off the regular price.

Besides the great core specs of the Apple MacBook Air M3, you also benefit from up to 18 hours of battery life, a 1080p FaceTime HD camera, three mics, four speakers with Spatial Audio, and a Liquid Retina display that supports one billion colors.

Highly portable thanks to how slim and lightweight it is, the Apple MacBook Air M3 is the must-have for Apple fans. It’s available at some great prices at Best Buy when you trade in an older MacBook. Check it out for yourself and see how much you could save on a great new laptop.

