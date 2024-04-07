The 6 best desktop PCs for 3D rendering in 2024

Dell Precision 3660 Tower Workstation The best overall desktop PC for 3D rendering Jump to details HP Z4 G5 Workstation PC Runner-up Jump to details iBUYPOWER Pro Gaming PC The best budget desktop PC for 3D rendering Jump to details Lenovo ThinkCentre M70s Gen 4 SFF The best compact desktop PC for 3D rendering Jump to details HP Omen The best gaming desktop PC for 3D rendering Jump to details Apple Mac Pro (M2 Ultra) The best Mac for 3D rendering Jump to details Show 3 more items

If you're shopping for a desktop PC for 3D rendering, you better prepare your wallet. In order to snag a PC with enough firepower to handle this demanding task, you're going to be shopping among the best PCs on the market. Folks that are new to 3D rendering and will only be handling lightweight tasks might be able to get away with something that's mid-tier or low-tier, but if you're working with elaborate models and demanding workloads, your PC needs to be built to handle the pressure.

Thankfully, most manufacturers are churning out premium desktop PC that are more than capable of handling all your 3D rendering needs. From Dell and HP to Lenovo and even Apple, there's no shortage of options to choose from. This makes it pretty easy to find something that fits your specific workflow, and if you're willing to shop around, all the options means something is bound to be on sale.

Beginning your search for the best desktop PC for 3D rendering is often the most difficult part, as there are hundreds of options to consider. So if you need some help, we've pulled together six of our favorite PCs for 3D rendering. Many of these can be further customized, allowing you to tailor them to your specific requirements. Best of all, they come from reputable brands and are bound to be reliable, durable, and last you a long time before needing an upgrade.

Here's a look at the six best desktop PCs for 3D rendering.

Dell Precision 3660 Tower Workstation

The best overall desktop PC for 3D rendering

Pros Great value

Premium Intel processor

Plenty of RAM for 3D rendering Cons Lackluster GPU

Specifications CPU Intel Core i9-13900 GPU Nvidia RTX A2000 RAM 32GB

The Dell Precision 3660 Tower Workstation is a well-rounded, premium desktop PC. It comes from Dell, a brand that's established a reputation for building reliable rigs, so you're all but guaranteed to get a product that'll last years before running into issues.

As for what's inside the 3660, you're getting some of the best components on the market. It's equipped with an Intel Core i9-13900, which is among the best processors in the Intel Core lineup – making it great for demanding 3D rendering workloads. Dell also built this model with 32GB RAM, allowing you to easily multitask or tackle complex projects. The SSD is pretty solid too, clocking in at 512GB. If you're working with large files, you may want to consider expanding this down the line.

The RTX A2000 is powerful enough for 3D rendering, and since the 3660 comes preloaded with Windows 11 Pro, you'll get access to all the other professional software you'll need for your business or freelance endeavors. And despite all these great components, the Precision 3660 clocks in under $2,500. That makes it a great combination of pricing and performance, though power users might want to look at our premium desktop pick below.

Dell Precision 3660 Tower Workstation The best overall desktop PC for 3D rendering

HP Z4 G5 Workstation PC

Runner-up

Pros Intel Xeon CPU

HP reliability

Enough RAM for 3D rendering Cons Expensive

Specifications CPU Intel Xeon W5-2445 GPU Nvidia RTX A2000 RAM 16GB

If you're not entirely sold on the Dell Precision 3660, the HP Z4 G5 Workstation PC is a nice alternative. It's slightly more expensive at just under $3,000, but it swaps out some components for hardware that's a bit more robust.

The most notable upgrade here is the CPU, which is an Intel Xeon W5-2445, making this great for extreme workloads and prolonged use. That should make it appealing to users working with complex rendering tasks, as it'll stand up to the stresses much better than the Intel Core i9-13900. However, the HP Z4 G5 also takes a few steps back, as it only features 16GB RAM instead of the 32GB found on the Dell.

Beyond that, much is shared between this runner-up pick and the overall best pick, including an Nvidia RTX A2000. HP did everything it could to make this an appealing pick for 3D rendering, going as far as to include "rendering and simulation" and "advanced video editing" in the product description. So if you're on the fence about the Dell Precision 3660, the HP Z4 G5 is a great alternative.

HP Z4 G5 Workstation PC Runner-up

iBUYPOWER Pro Gaming PC

The best budget desktop PC for 3D rendering

Pros Incredible price

Unique PC case with RGB lights

Good for gaming Cons Not powerful enough for complex tasks

Specifications CPU Intel i9-9900K GPU Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Super RAM 16GB

Most PCs that are good for 3D rendering are also good for gaming, and that's true of the iBUYPOWER Pro Gaming PC. What's even more appealing about it is its low price, clocking in at just $1,000. That makes it one of the best options on this list if budget is a concern, as it's still powerful enough for basic 3D rendering assignments yet carries a much friendlier price tag.

Despite clocking in at less than half the price of the best overall pick and runner-up, the iBUYPOWER comes with some great specs. This includes an Intel i9-9900K processor and 16GB RAM. That should be enough for simple 3D rendering tasks, though anything more demanding might require an upgrade. This iBUYPOWER rig also comes with an RTX 2070 Super, which is good for both gaming and 3D rendering, allowing you to work and play on the same PC.

Another cool feature of this PC is its design, as it looks shockingly premium despite its low price tag. The case is packed with RGB lights, it boasts an aggressive look, and you'll even get a free mouse and keyboard with your purchase. Artists on a tight budget would be hard-pressed to find a more complete 3D rendering rig than this.

iBUYPOWER Pro Gaming PC The best budget desktop PC for 3D rendering

Lenovo ThinkCentre M70s Gen 4 SFF

The best compact desktop PC for 3D rendering

Pros Tiny footprint

Incredible Lenovo reliability

Expandable Cons Low-end GPU

Specifications CPU Intel Core i7-13700 GPU Integrated Intel UHD Graphics 770 RAM 16GB

Though its GPU is a bit lacking, the Lenovo ThinkCentre M70s Gen 4 SFF is ideal for CPU-based rendering. One of its big selling points is its compact footprint, allowing you to plop it down on even the most cramped home office.

Lenovo made sure the PC was fully expandable, with plenty of HDD and SSD expansion slots, as well as additional ports for all your accessories. So while it might be tiny, it still comes packed with all the features you'd expect from a full-sized desktop PC.

Aside from its expandability, the ThinkCentre M70s Gen 4 SFF boasts an Intel Core i7-13700 CPU and 16GB RAM. Its GPU is quite lackluster as it's just an Integrated Intel UHD Graphics 770, but as long as you're working with programs that are CPU-based, that shouldn't pose much of an issue. And just like HP and Dell, Lenovo has a reputation for crafting long-lasting products and is a staple of the business world. So, if you want a desktop PC that's built to last, the tiny ThinkCentre M70s Gen 4 SFF deserves consideration.

Lenovo ThinkCentre M70s Gen 4 SFF The best compact desktop PC for 3D rendering

HP Omen

The best gaming desktop PC for 3D rendering

Pros Premium GPU

Staggering amount of RAM

Doubles as a powerful gaming rig Cons Expensive

Overkill for some users

Specifications CPU Intel Core i9-13900K GPU Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 RAM 64GB

The HP Omen is one of the most feature-complete desktop PCs on this list. It's not cheap, clocking in over $4,000, but it doesn't cut any corners in providing you with a premium desktop experience. It's designed specifically for gaming, but most of its components are also perfectly suited for 3D rendering – so give it a look if you're a 3D artist who enjoys roaming around Night City or diving into multiplayer games.

Your $4,200 investment gets you quite the PC, with the HP Omen sporting an RTX 4090 GPU – allowing it to run pretty much any game on the market without breaking a sweat. That also means you should have no issue with 3D rendering tasks. As for its CPU, this model features the blistering fast Intel Core i9-13900K and a staggering 64GB RAM. That makes it one of the most premium desktop PCs for 3D rendering on this list, and it should have no problem handling anything you throw at it.

Toss in a sleek design, a handful of RGB lights, and reliable HP construction, and you've got a gaming rig and 3D rendering machine that's great for most professionals.

HP Omen The best gaming desktop PC for 3D rendering

Apple Mac Pro (M2 Ultra)

The best Mac for 3D rendering

Pros Built by Apple

Powered by the M2 Ultra chipset

Tons of RAM and large SSD Cons Super expensive

Specifications Chipset Apple M2 Ultra RAM 64GB SSD 1TB

Kiss your budget goodbye, because the Mac Pro clocks in at an eye-watering $6,999. Believe it or not, that's actually one of the lower prices for the Mac Pro lineup, with customization options available that bring it well over $10,000 – so you if need a superpowered PC for 3D rendering, there are plenty of ways to built out your dream rig with the Mac Pro.

To keep things reasonable, you can stick with this affordable $6,999 model that gets you the Apple M2 Chip with 24-core CPU and 60-core GPU, as well as 32-core Neural Engine, making this one of the most powerful desktop setups in our roundup. You'll also get an impressive 64GB unified memory and 1TB SSD.

As you'd expect, the Mac Pro is built to the abnormally high standards of Apple. This ensures you'll get a reliable device with premium components – one that won't fail on you during critical tasks and won't be outdated as soon as you take it out of the box. But since the Mac Pro is so expensive, it's hard to recommend to anyone but the most demanding professional (or folks with a bank account carrying multiple commas).

Apple Mac Pro (M2 Ultra) The best Mac for 3D rendering

How we chose the best desktop PC for 3D rendering

When shopping for the best desktop PC for 3D rendering, you're really just shopping at the top end of the market. Programs for 3D rendering and 3D modeling are extremely demanding, and that means you'll need to look at rigs with some of the latest processors and GPUs, as well as heaps of RAM. This often equates to price tags that soar well above $1,000 – and much higher if your workflow carries some truly demanding tasks. With that in mind, here's how we chose the best desktop PCs for 3D rendering.

Top-tier processor

A good processor is a necessity for 3D rendering. Processors are responsible for handling the basic instructions of computing, and if you opt for a low-end processor, your PC is going to be sluggish. For 3D rendering, the tasks you're asking of the PC are remarkably demanding, and that means you need a CPU that's at the cutting edge of technology. Premium CPUs from either AMD or Intel should do the trick, with the Intel Core i5, i7, and i9 lineups being particularly popular. And for the most demanding tasks, consider looking at PCs with the Intel Xeon CPU, as these are designed for heavy workloads and can withstand their demands for extended periods of time.

Powerful GPU

Since 3D rendering revolves around graphics, it should come as no surprise that a premium GPU is a necessity. In fact, you'll essentially be shopping for a GPU as if you were shopping for a gaming setup, as running a video game on max settings requires similar workloads as certain 3D rendering tasks. Because of this, many professionals opt for GPUs like the RTX 3060 or RTX 4070, as these are some of the newest (and most powerful) choices available in 2024. Less demanding tasks might call for less power, while elaborate 3D rendering might call for something even more capable. Our list includes a variety of GPUs for all types of 3D rendering tasks, so be sure to figure out how much juice you need before making a purchase.

The more RAM, the better

The more RAM installed on your desktop PC, the easier it'll be to work with complex 3D models. Many experts recommend at least 16GB RAM, as this will let you tackle most tasks without significant slowdown or lag. However, keep in mind that complex tasks might require significantly more RAM, and it's not unheard of to require 32GB or even 64GB for some projects. The great thing about most PCs on this list is that they're expandable – so even if you buy a product with 16GB, you can expand to 64GB down the road. Because of this, beginner's shouldn't feel the need to overspend on their first PC for 3D rendering. Instead, they can opt for an entry-level PC and upgrade it as the need arises.

Sizable SSD

Solid-state drives are pretty common nowadays, and they're much better for 3D rendering than hard drives. Hard drives don’t offer the same read and write speeds as an SSD, so you'll want to forgo an HDD and ensure your PC is equipped with a sizable SSD. There's no steadfast rule for how big an SSD should be, though be sure to take note of how large the files are that you're working with, and pick something suited towards your needs. Ideally, you'll have at least 512GB, though over 1TB is often preferred.

Built by a reliable company

A PC might check all the right boxes, but if it's not built by a reliable company, you might want to hold off on a purchase. While there's nothing wrong with opting for a lesser-known brand to save money, it's important to do plenty of research on their reliability before spending thousands of dollars. For this list, we stuck with trusted, estalished brands that have developed a reputation for churning out quality products that have been thoroughly tested. This includes iconic names like HP, Dell, and Apple. If you decide to venture away from these bread and butter brands, be sure to look up user reviews for your prospective product, as this is a great way to unearth issues you might experience down the line.

Reasonably priced

You won't find a cheap PC for 3D rendering, but you can find plenty of models that are fairly priced. Some products inflate their price tag based on brand recognition or because they bundle in hardware (or software) that's not necessary for your daily tasks. We made sure to only pick products that give you the most bang for your buck. Make no mistake – these PCs are still expensive. But compared to the competition, they offer a nice combination of pricing and performance.

This article is managed and created separately from the Digital Trends Editorial team.

Editors' Recommendations