The 4th of July is an excellent time to shop gaming PC deals, as there are discounts on everything from budget-friendly machines to top-of-the-line CPUs. There’s an overwhelming number of gaming PC 4th of July deals out there though, so if you need recommendations to help narrow down your choices, we’ve gathered our top picks right here. You’re going to have to be quick with your purchase though, as we’re not sure how much time is remaining on these bargains.

HP Victus 15L — $490, was $790

The HP Victus 15L is a a budget gaming PC that will still be able to run the best PC games without any trouble. It’s equipped with the AMD Ryzen 5 5600G processor, the AMD Radeon RX 6400 graphics card, and 8GB of RAM, which are enough for the purpose, though you’ll have to dial down on the graphics settings for the more demanding titles. The gaming PC offers a 256GB SSD, and a total of nine USB-A and USB-C ports at the front and back for all of your accessories.

iBuyPower RDY Scale — $999, was $1,299

The iBuyPower RDY Scale offers fantastic value for money with its AMD Ryzen 7 5700 processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card, and 16GB of RAM that our guide on how much RAM do you need says is the best place to start for gaming PCs. You’ll be able to install several AAA titles with all of their updates and expansions in its 1TB SSD, and every purchase comes with a gaming keyboard and gaming mouse.

iBuyPower RDY Slate 6M — $1,199, was $1,399

The iBuyPower RDY Slate 6M is another highly recommended prebuilt gaming PC that punches above its price with the AMD Ryzen 5 7600 processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 Ti graphics card, and 16GB of RAM. This gaming desktop also comes with a 1TB SSD for ample storage space, and it’s bundled with a gaming keyboard and gaming mouse.

HP Omen 40L — $1,390, was $1,890

The HP Omen 40L stands out with a case that features an eye-catching design, while also keeping the gaming PC relatively cool and quiet. In terms of performance, it’s pretty smooth with its 14th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card, and 16GB of RAM. The HP Omen 40L features a 512GB SSD for enough space to install your favorite games, and you’ll have access to the Omen Gaming Hub that’s an all-in-one app for optimizing performance and applying customizations.

HP Omen 45L — $1,500, was $2,050

The HP Omen 45L is the slightly larger cousin of the HP Omen 40L, which makes it easier to eventually upgrade its components. The tool-less design of its case makes this even simpler, though you may not have to do this soon because it’s powered by the 13th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 Ti graphics card, and 16GB of RAM. The gaming PC also comes with a 1TB SSD and access to the Omen Gaming Hub.

Alienware Aurora R16 — $1,600, was $1,900

The Alienware Aurora R16 reigns supreme in our list of the best gaming PCs for various reasons, including its cool and quiet operation, and its competitive pricing. Performance is fast and reliable with its 14th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Super graphics card, and 16GB of RAM, and there’s enough storage space in its 1TB SSD for all your games and save data. Additionally, you’ll be able to create AlienFX lighting setups, monitor performance, and create custom profiles through the Alienware Command Center.

Lenovo Legion Tower 7i Gen 8 — $2,088, was $2,900

For power that will let you run video games at their highest settings, check out the Lenovo Legion Tower 7i with the 14th-generation Intel Core i9 processor, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super graphics card, and 32GB of RAM that are all packed inside a sleek case. You’ll also get a 1TB SSD for storage, and three months of free access to Xbox Game Pass that will let you access an ever-growing library of PC games.

CLX Horus — $3,300, was $3,750

There’s no such thing as a future-proof gaming desktop because the requirements of PC games continue to increase, but the CLX Horus comes close. It’s powered by the 14th-generation Intel Core i9 processor, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 Super graphics card, and 64GB of RAM for unparalleled performance. For storage, you’ll have more than enough space with its 2TB SSD and 6TB HDD, so you can even use this machine to complete your projects for work and school.