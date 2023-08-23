 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Despite mixed reviews, the RTX 4060 is moving the needle for Nvidia

Jacob Roach
By

Nvidia has been taking a beating lately with its graphics cards, at least if you believe the reviews. On the financial side, however, Nvidia is still bringing in the cash with its controversial RTX 4060 family.

The company released its earnings for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 (or, in real life, the third quarter of 2023). Unsurprisingly, Nvidia brought in a ton of money overall — a new record at $13.51 billion, which is 101% higher than a year ago, largely due to the AI boom. What’s surprising is that Nvidia’s gaming revenue is up, too.

Logo on the RTX 4060 Ti graphics card.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

It made $2.49 billion in gaming revenue over the last quarter. That’s not quite the peak for Nvidia at the height of the GPU shortage — in November 2021, the company reported $3.22 billion — but it’s close. For instance, in the first quarter of fiscal 2022 (second quarter of real 2021), Nvidia reported $2.76 billion in gaming revenue.

Related

Since the GPU shortage, Nvidia (along with AMD and Intel) have seen a steady drop in income from CPUs and GPUs while dealing with the fallout from the pandemic. It isn’t surprising to see Nvidia claw some of that money back, but it comes on the back of three GPUs that weren’t received well.

Recommended Videos

In its earnings press release, Nvidia highlights its RTX 4060 family of graphics cards, all of which have been met with some controversy. The RTX 4060 Ti takes center stage, with most reviewers saying it’s too expensive for the performance it offers (read our own RTX 4060 Ti review for our full thoughts). The 16GB RTX 4060 Ti stirred up even more controversy, costing $500 and only offering a benefit over the base model in select games.

The RTX 4060 Ti was almost universally panned, but it’s fair to say the RTX 4060’s reception was mixed. In our RTX 4060 review, we said “it’s not a bad graphics card, just not a particularly good one, and certainly one that’s hard to recommend given the wide swath of last-gen options.”

Despite the reception, the RTX 4060 family seems to be moving the needle for Nvidia. The company says its gaming revenue is up 22% compared to the last year.

That still pales in comparison to the money brought in from the AI boom, though. The company reported $10.32 billion in its data center business, which is 171% higher than it was a year ago.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jacob Roach
Jacob Roach
Senior Staff Writer, Computing
Jacob Roach is a writer covering computing and gaming at Digital Trends. After realizing Crysis wouldn't run on a laptop, he…
GPU prices and availability (Q3 2023): how much are GPUs today?
An AMD Radeon RX 6500XT placed on a motherboard.

The GPU shortage is over, and gamers around the world can breathe a sigh of relief. For those in the market for one of the best graphics cards, we closely looked at graphics card prices and availability to see where the GPU market is headed and to figure out the best time to buy.

If you're looking for a cheap GPU deal, now is the time to buy. Cards from both AMD and Nvidia usually hover around the recommended list price, but some models are actually priced well below that.

Read more
Here’s why I’m glad Nvidia might kill its most powerful GPU
The RTX 4090 graphics card sitting on a table with a dark green background.

A reliable leaker has just revealed that Nvidia might be abandoning the idea of releasing an RTX 4090 Ti. If the project hadn't been canceled, the RTX 4090 Ti would have ended up becoming the best GPU by a mile -- or at least the most powerful. That spot is currently held by Nvidia's own RTX 4090.

But don't worry -- if the report about the cancellation is true, it's not such a bad thing at all. In fact, it might be for the best for pretty much everyone involved. Here's why.

Read more
I tested Nvidia’s new RTX feature, and it fixed the worst part of PC gaming
A Hallway in Portal Prelude RTX.

You wouldn't suspect that a mod like Portal: Prelude RTX would debut such a major piece of kit for the future of PC gaming. But lo and behold -- it's the first game we've seen with Nvidia's new RTX IO, a feature that was announced nearly three years ago.

It's not as flashy as ray tracing or DLSS, operating in the background and offering a slew of benefits without drawing attention to them. But according to my testing, RTX IO may have a bigger impact on PC gaming than any other RTX features.
What is RTX IO?
Portal: Prelude RTX | RTX IO Off vs On Comparison – Cake Scene

Read more