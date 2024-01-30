Some great MacBook deals are going on at the moment at Best Buy with up to $200 off the latest MacBook Pro M3 models. A pretty sweet discount on some highly sought-after tech, it’s a smart move to hit the button below to see the full sale for yourself. Alternatively, you can keep reading while we take you through what to expect from the sale and highlight some great deals.

What to shop for in the Best Buy MacBook sale

Before you dive into the MacBook sale, take a look at our guide on which MacBook Pro M3 you should buy. Each model is great but there are different pros and cons so it’s worth reading up on what works best for you.

From there, we generally recommended the as a great entry point to the more high-end world of MacBooks. It’s $1,849 reduced from $1,999. It offers a 12-core CPU and 14-core GPU with 18GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. A highlight is its 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display which has Extreme Dynamic Range, 1,000 nits of brightness for HDR content, and up to 600 nits of brightness for SDR content. With such power, you’d expect a reduction in battery life but there’s actually up to 18 hours of battery life here.

Other useful extras include a 1080p FaceTime HD camera, a studio-quality three-mic array, and a six-speaker sound system with Spatial Audio. The Magic Keyboard also has Touch ID which is useful for logging in without having to enter passwords all the time.

Alternatively, if you want the ultimate MacBook Pro, try the . It’s reduced by $200 from $3,999 to $3,799 right now. It offers a 16-core CPU and 40-core GPU along with 48GB of memory and 1TB of SSD storage. When we reviewed the MacBook Pro M3 Max, we loved it and rated it as one of the best MacBooks you can buy right now. Its 16.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display offers stunning Extreme Dynamic Range, up to 1,000 nits of brightness with HDR content and 600 nits with SDR content. There are all the benefits you could need like a 1080p FaceTime HD camera, Magic Keyboard with Touch ID support, and up to 22 hours of battery life. It’s sure to last you a long time to come.

Scratching the surface of what the Best Buy MacBook sale has to offer, we strongly recommend clicking through below to see what you can buy in the sale. Such discounts won’t last for long and you really don’t want to miss out. Check it out now if you’re looking for a new MacBook Pro and want the latest model for less.

