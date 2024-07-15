 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The 2022 MacBook Air with M2 chip is $200 off for Prime Day

By
The screen of the MacBook Air M2.
Apple MacBook Air M2 Luke Larsen / Digital Trends

Amazon Prime Day deals are about saving on big-ticket items such as televisions, appliances, computers and other electronics. Prime members should take advantage of the deals during this two-day sale. For those who have been wanting to purchase a new laptop, Prime Day MacBook deals are the perfect chance! The 2022 Macbook Air with M2 chip is on sale for $800 which means you’ll be saving $200 on this coveted laptop that can be used for work and play. Keep reading to learn how to score 20% off this device and why it should be added to your cart.

Why you should buy the 2022 Macbook Air

The discount available on the 2022 Macbook Air is one of the best Prime Day laptop deals in 2024. With a next-generation 8-core CPU, up to 10-core GPU and up to 24GB of unified memory, this laptop will give you the means to be your most productive self. It offers up to 18 hours of battery life thanks to the power-efficient performance of the Apple M2 chip, so you can work a full day and enjoy a few hours of binge-watching at night. If you commute to work or participate in a hybrid schedule, this MacBook Air is extremely portable and weighs only 2.7 pounds, making it easy to take wherever you go! Plus, its all-aluminum body makes it durable so you won’t have to worry about damaging it during transit.

This laptop’s 13.6-inch liquid retina display features over 500 nites of brightness, P3 wide color and support for 1 billion colors giving you vibrant, bold images and incredible detail all day. You’ll find a MagSafe charging port, two Thunderbolt ports and a headphone jack on this laptop, giving you versatile connectivity for all activities. With advanced camera and audio, you will look sharp and sound great with a 1080op FaceTime HD camera, a four-speaker sound system with spatial audio and a three-mic array for video calls and conferences.

Head to Amazon ASAP and add the 2022 MacBook Air with M2 chip to your cart. With savings as big as $200, this is an opportunity you can’t miss. Trust us when we say it is one of the best Apple Prime Day deals.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Victoria Garcia
Victoria Garcia
Victoria is a NYC based editor and writer that loves a good deal. She writes about everything from beauty and fashion…
Prime Day 2-in-1 laptop deals: Dell, HP and more
The Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 laptop against a white background.

One of the more versatile options when it comes to the best Prime Day laptop deals are 2-in-1 laptops, and you'll find quite a few to choose from among the Prime Day deals going on right now, ahead of Prime Day which officially starts tomorrow. Brands like Dell, HP, and Lenovo are seeing some of their most popular 2-in-1 laptops discounted for Prime Day, and we've got the beat on the best Prime Day 2-in-1 laptop deals that you can shop right now. You'll find below our choice for the best 2-in-1 laptop Prime Day deal, as well as some other options if it's not the right fit for you. Prime Day deals are coming and going quickly, so if you see a laptop deal that works for you be sure to grab it while you can.
Best 2-in-1 laptop Prime Day deal
Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 laptop -- $450, was $700

The Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 laptop is a relatively affordable option that offers the versatility of this type of device alongside reliable performance. It's equipped with the AMD Ryzen 5 7530U processor, integrated AMD Radeon Graphics, and 8GB of RAM, which will be more than enough for daily tasks that you need to get done for work or school. The Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 laptop also features a 14-inch touchscreen with Full HD+ resolution for sharp details and bright colors, and it's got Windows 11 Home pre-loaded in its 512GB SSD that should provide enough storage space for your important documents.

Read more
Best Walmart Prime Day laptop deals: Gaming laptop for $599
The new Surface Laptop 13 on a white table.

With Prime Day deals in full swing, we’re here to keep an eye on the many Prime Day laptop deals going on right now. In particular, we’re checking out what Walmart has to offer with the Walmart Prime Day laptop deals looking pretty special right now. Just because Prime Day is inherently an Amazon shopping event doesn't mean Walmart won't try to match the savings. If you’re keen to buy a new laptop for yourself or a loved one, you’re in luck. We’ve looked through everything that’s out there and narrowed things down to the very best laptop deals that Walmart has to offer right now. We’ve also provided some advice on what to look for before buying a new laptop too.

Below you'll find some fantastic Prime Day gaming laptop deals, Dell Prime Day deals, and more ways to save.
The best Prime Day laptop deal at Walmart
15.6-inch HP Victus gaming laptop  -- $599, was $979

Read more
Best Prime Day all-in-one PC deals: $300 off a powerful Dell
The Lenovo IdeaCentre AIO 5i on a white background.

With plenty of Prime Day deals going on, we’ve taken a look at all the best desktop computer deals with a focus on all-in-one PCs in particular. All-in-one PCs are great if you have limited space but want a desktop unit with a sizeable monitor. We’ve picked out all the best Prime all-in-one PC deals below as well as looked at what to consider before buying one. These include offers from HP, Lenovo and Dell Prime Day deals in particular.
The best Prime Day all-in-one PC deal
Inspiron 27 All-in-One -- $1,300, was $1,600

 

Read more