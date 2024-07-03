 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The 5 best gaming laptop deals in Dell’s 4th of July sale

By

While gaming desktops are great, they don’t have the same excellent portability as gaming laptops. So, if you’ve always wanted one of the latter, then these 4th of July sales are the perfect opportunity to grab yourself one. Of course, if you do want to go for a more traditional desktop option that’s still from Dell, then these Alienware 4th of July deals are worth taking a look at, while our roundup of the best gaming laptop 4th of July deals should give you a few more options on top of that.

G15 Gaming Laptop — $1,000, was $1,150

Dell G15 gaming laptop showing IPS screen differences.
Dell

The Dell G15 is probably one of the most popular gaming laptops on the market when it comes to budget-oriented options. In this configuration, you get a solid RTX 406o, which should easily handle the FHD resolution and 165Hz refresh rate of the monitor with minimal graphical compromises. The Intel Core i7-13650HX is also a reasonably powerful CPU that will handle most games just fine, and productivity tasks should be a relative breeze to do on the G15. Similarly, the 16GB of DDR5 RAM means you get some good speed and capacity for having apps and tabs open, while the 1TB SSD is a good start and will probably be enough for a year or so of gaming before you may have to start deleting games or thinking of expansion with an external hard drive deal.

Alienware x14 R2 Gaming Laptop — $1,200, was $1,800

The Alienware x14 R2 gaming laptop on a desk.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

If you really enjoy gaming but don’t want to have a massive and bulky gaming laptop, then this Alienware x14 R2 is an excellent option since it has a smaller 14-inch screen that brings the overall size down. With this configuration, you get an RTX 4050, which is admittedly an entry-level GPU, but at least it does give you access to DLSS 3, which is really helpful for the games that support it. It’s also a great laptop for work given the Intel Core i7-13620H and 16GB of DDR5 RAM will give you a buttery smooth day-to-day experience, while the 1TB SSD will provide you with enough storage to last you quite a while.

G16 Gaming Laptop — $1,300, was $1,750

The Dell G16 7630 gaming laptop on a white background.
Dell

This configuration of the Dell G16 has a lot more power and a bigger screen than the options below, and is the way to go if you tend to play more recent and AA/AAA games. While the RTX 4070 is not the most powerful GPU on the market, it is powerful enough to run the 2560 x 1600 resolution screen, although it may struggle a bit with the whopping 240Hz refresh rate. That said, it does give you the option to customize your graphics based on what you are playing and what you need the most. As for processing power, the included Intel Core i9-13900HX is easily one of the best CPUs on the market, so no worries there, and the 16GB RAM should more than enough for the majority of folks.

Alienware m16 R2 Gaming Laptop — $1,450, was $1,850

The Alienware m16 R2 open on a table.
Luke Larsen / Digital Trends

Another great option to consider is the Alienware m16 R2, which has a lot of similarities with the G16 but is a bit thinner and more portable. It has a similar RTX 4070 under the hood, so you still get a solid mid-range GPU, while the 2560 x 1600 resolution and 240hz refresh rate also give you the ability to customize your experience based on your needs. You also get an Intel Core Ultra 7 155H, which isn’t as powerful as the i9, but it still does an excellent job nonetheless. Same goes for the 16Gb of DDR5 RAM and the 1TB of storage.

Alienware m18 R2 Gaming Laptop — $2,000, was $2,500

The Alienware m18 R2 gaming laptop with Baldur's Gate 3 on the screen.
Dell

It’s not every day you see laptops with a large screen, so the Alienware M18 is an excellent choice, and really one of the few you have if you want a big screen. It has an RTX 4070 under the hood, which should easily drive the 2560 x 1600 resolution and 165Hz refresh rate monitor with minimal graphical compromises. You also get a much more impressive 32GB of DDR 5 RAM at your disposal, which is great for those who do programming and CAD work. As for the processor, it’s the Intel Core i9 14900HX, one of the most powerful on the market, so this laptop configuration is really versatile.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Albert Bassili
Albert Bassili
Deals Writer
Albert’s been a tech and gaming writer for almost a decade now, writing across websites such as GameGavel, How-To-Geek, and…
Best laptop deals: Save on the Dell XPS 14, MacBook Pro 16 and more
The Dell XPS 14 on a white table with the screen open.

There are a lot of excellent laptop brands on the market, and if you're looking to pick up a new laptop, then you'll be happy to know that there are a huge ton of options out there, and there are a surprising amount of deals to be had. While it's true that desktop computers tend to offer a lot more in terms of specs, they aren't as portable, and for those who need to take their computers to work or school, the laptop is the only choice. On the bright side, you don't have to get one of the best laptops to get a well-specced machine, and that's part of the reason why we've collected some of our favorites below.
Since we've collected these deals from the best brands, you'll find HP laptop deals, Dell laptop deals, Acer laptop deals, Lenovo laptop deals, and more. They run the gamut from Chromebook deals and 2-in-1 laptop deals to powerful gaming laptop deals and everything in between.

HP Chromebook 14a -- $300, was $370

Read more
This Alienware gaming laptop just got a $650 price cut at Dell
Doom Eternal running on an Alienware x14 R2.

If you're the type of person who travels a lot and doesn't want to deal with having a large gaming laptop take up space and weight in your bag, then you'll be happy to know that there are some great alternatives. For example, this tiny 14-inch Alienware x14 R2 is a solid gaming laptop that's great for carrying around, and it's got a solid GPU under the hood, so you aren't falling totally behind in gaming. Even better, Dell has discounted its usual $2,150 price tag down to just $1,500, which is a massive $650 in savings.

Why you should buy the Alienware x14 R2
The beating heart of any gaming laptop is the GPU, and you'll be happy to know that the Alienware x14 R2 comes with an RTX 4060, which is a very solid 1080p GPU. Of course, that does pose a bit of a problem given that the 14-inch screen runs a 2560 x 1600 resolution with a 165Hz refresh rate, and while you can hit the maximum of either, you can't do both. Even so, if you're the type of person who likes to play both competitive and fast-paced games, as well as more narratively driven stuff, it gives you a lot of leeway in figuring out what graphical settings work best for you, which is always a nice thing to have.

Read more
Best gaming laptop deals: Alienware, Razer, Asus and more
An Alienware m16 gaming laptop in use on a desk, playing Baldur's Gate III.

If you're thinking of picking up a new gaming laptop, there are actually a lot of excellent choices out there, with some huge advances in the last few years that have made them thinner, more powerful, and even cheaper. In fact, some of the best gaming laptops can even compete with the best gaming desktops, so there are a lot of options out there depending on your budget and your needs. Either way, pretty much most modern laptops you buy will be able to play the best PC games without too much of a hassle.

To help you with picking something great, we've found deals from some of the best laptop brands and include Lenovo laptop deals, Acer laptop deals, Dell laptop deals, and HP laptop deals, although if you're looking for some more general deals, these laptop deals have some good options, too.
MSI Bravo 15 -- $750, was $1,000

Read more