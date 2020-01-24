Amazon slashes the price on Eero Mesh Wi-Fi System routers

No one ever complained their internet connection was too fast, but consistent connections are even more important than throughput rate. An ideal home network setup has dependable connectivity throughout, with ample speed for every need. The more computers, connected gaming systems, mobile devices, networked security cameras and lights, and smart home components in your home, the more you need the best possible Wi-Fi connections. Mesh Wi-Fi systems offer several benefits for home networks, but balancing performance and enabling the sharing of wireless connections throughout their coverage range are the most important. Amazon slashed the prices of Eero Mesh Wi-Fi System routers, one of our favorite models.

Home networks with mesh Wi-Fi systems typically set up configurations with one or more routers and range extenders. Eero Beacon Range Extenders add up to 1,500 square feet of Wi-Fi coverage to a system that uses an Eero Mesh Router. You can also add more routers, instead of range extenders. Each additional Eero Router adds 1,500 square feet of coverage and also has two Ethernet ports for devices that require a wired connection to your network.

We’ve found the best discounts on Eero Mesh Wi-Fi systems on Amazon. Whether you’re ready to replace a standard router that just doesn’t cut it for your household needs with a single Eero router or add more coverage to an existing Eero Mesh Wi-Fi System, these two deals can help you save up to $75.

Amazon Eero Mesh Wi-Fi System router — $30 off



Replace your current underperforming Wi-Fi router with Amazon’s Eero Mesh Wi-Fi router. The Eero router plugs into your internet modem and handles wireless connectivity throughout up to 1,500 square feet. This model is a dual-band device and supports 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz wireless signals. After installation, you can add Eero routers or range extenders at any time for wider connectivity. The Eero router is Alexa-compatible, so you can use Alexa voice commands if you also have an Echo or Echo-compatible smart speaker or smart display.

There is another Eero Router, the Eero Pro, a tri-band wireless model that covers 1,750 square feet, 250 square feet more than the model on sale. However, Eero Pro routers cost $199 and aren’t on sale. Most home networks don’t need the added features of the Pro model unless several people use highly demanding applications simultaneously in varied areas in the home.

Normally priced $99, the Eero Mesh Wi-Fi System router is just $69 during this sale. If you want better wireless coverage in your home, this is an excellent opportunity to upgrade to mesh networking at an awesome price.

Buy Now

Amazon Eero Mesh Wi-Fi System – whole-home coverage router, 3-pack — $75 off



If one Amazon Eero Mesh Wi-Fi System whole-home coverage router is good, this 3-pack is an even better deal. The 3-pack includes identical dual-band Eero dual-band routers, but when used together they provide balanced coverage of up to 5,000 square feet.

Usually $249, the Amazon Eero Mesh Wi-Fi System 3-pack is just $174 for this limited time sale. If you are switching to mesh networking for consistent performance and you have a large home or a floor plan with remote areas, this deal provides excellent coverage at a bargain price.

Buy Now

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations