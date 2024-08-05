This cheap gaming keyboard and mouse combo is on sale for $30

If you’ve just purchased a new gaming desktop from gaming PC deals, you should also be investing in new peripherals. However, if you’ve already blown most of your budget, don’t worry because there are affordable options like the Raiku R905 wireless keyboard and mouse combo. The package is already pretty cheap at its original price of $90, but it’s currently on sale from Walmart with a $60 discount that drops its price to only $30. That’s a steal price for a gaming keyboard and a gaming mouse, but you’re going to have to hurry with your purchase because we’re not sure when this offer will expire.

Why you should buy the Raiku R905 wireless keyboard and mouse combo

The Raiku R905 wireless keyboard and mouse combo includes a gaming keyboard and a gaming mouse with built-in RGB lights that are capable of seven static color modes, three brightness levels, and a rainbow breathing mode that will add lots of style to your PC gaming setup. The two accessories only use one USB receiver so they will only take up one USB slot in your gaming PC, freeing up more ports for your other gaming accessories.

The gaming keyboard of the Raiku R905 wireless keyboard and mouse combo features an ergonomic design with foldable legs that tilts it at an angle, for a more comfortable typing position. The gaming mouse, meanwhile, offers three DPI levels so you can choose the sensitivity that’s best for you. Both of them are powered by a battery that you can recharge through the USB-C cable that comes with the bundle.

For a gaming keyboard and gaming mouse that are both reliable and stylish, check out the Raiku R905 wireless keyboard and mouse combo. The bundle is extremely cheap too, with a $60 discount from Walmart slashing its price from $90 all the way down to $30. You’ll have to act fast though, as we expect this offer to sell out quickly. Before that happens, add the Raiku R905 wireless keyboard and mouse combo to your cart and complete the checkout process so that you can get this package for much less than half-price.