Jump into 4K with our favorite Gears of War, Halo bundles for Xbox One S

Updated on May 15, 2017 to add new bundle deals and remove expired offers.

Microsoft has seen its share of ups and downs since the Xbox One launched in November 2013. Although it hit store shelves with a limited selection of titles and a higher price tag than Sony’s PlayStation 4, it’s come a long way since that initial debut. Console exclusives such as Halo 5: Guardians and Gears of War 4 now provide both casual and die-hard gamers with experiences they can’t find anywhere else.

Microsoft recently launched the Xbox One S, a slimmer, enhanced iteration of the company’s flagship console. That means lower prices and new deals, so if you’re looking to upgrade to 4K resolution (or just want a future-proofed console so you can use 4K later), we’ve rounded up some current Xbox One S console bundles for you to choose from.

Xbox One S Gears of War 4 1TB bundle If you’re looking to buy an Xbox One to while away the dog days of summer, this console is packaged with one of several big-name releases that let you experience “current gen” in all of its glory. This particular bundle includes Gears of War 4, one of the biggest Xbox One games of 2016, and features cross-lay with Windows 10 in the game’s campaign. We suggest picking up Gears regardless of which bundle you pick, as its intense campaign, cooperative Horde mode, and addictive competitive multiplayer make it easily one of the best console exclusives available for the Xbox. This offer is now available at a $56 discount, which brings the bundle down to $294 on Amazon. Buy it from Amazon

Xbox One S Battlefield 1 Special Edition 1TB bundle If you want to dive into the latest Battlefield game, check out this Battlefield 1 Special Edition bundle. The package includes a limited-edition military green 1TB Xbox One S system, a Deluxe Edition copy of Battlefield 1, and a one-month subscription to EA Access – all for $299. The original price for this bundle is $349, and with EA DICE’s massively addicting multiplayer first-person shooter included, it’s entirely possible that you won’t need to buy another game for several months. Subscribing to Xbox Live Gold will help you get the most out your gaming. The bundle does come with a 14-day free subscription so you can dive into the multiplayer fray right out of the box. Buy it from Microsoft

Xbox One S Minecraft 500GB bundle The Xbox One is a very capable Minecraft machine, and if you’re looking for a way to play on your couch surrounded by friends and family, you can snag this 500GB console bundle for just $249 after a $50 discount. The extra cash you save will be perfect for buying Minecraft: Story Mode to keep your zombie-killing, world-building adventures going long after you stop playing the main game. Buy it from Microsoft

Xbox One S Gears of War 4 and Halo 5 Special Edition 500GB bundle If you’re interested in the Gears of War 4 bundle but you want another game and are willing to sacrifice 500GB of internal storage, this bundle is for you. Along with a Storm Grey Xbox One S special-edition console, this package includes both Gears of War 4 and Halo 5: Guardians – the two latest flagship titles from Microsoft’s biggest exclusive franchises. You also get the trilogy of Gears of War Xbox 360 games, as well as Halo: The Master Chief Collection, which includes Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary, Halo 2: Anniversary, Halo 3, and Halo 4. A $40 discount means this bundle can be yours for $310 from Amazon. This huge collection should keep you busy for a very long time. Buy it on Amazon

Xbox One S Gears of War 4 Limited Edition 2TB bundle The remastered Gears of War: Ultimate Edition was just an appetizer for the main course: Gears of War 4, the hotly anticipated fourth sequel to Epic Games’ genre-defining third-person shooter. Epic has passed the reins for this latest entry to Microsoft-owned studio The Coalition, which cut its teeth on the recent remastered edition of the first game. On top of the new game and a badass blood-red console with matching controller, the bundle also includes digital access to the entire Xbox 360 catalog of Gears games, which were among the first classics made available for the Xbox One’s backward compatibility. This bundle was priced at $449 late last year, but Gears fans can now score it for $399 from the Microsoft Store. Buy it from Microsoft