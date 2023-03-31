 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Guides

Resident Evil 4: how to deface Ramon’s portrait

Billy Givens
By

Resident Evil 4 has a couple of requests worth taking on to help you trade for some sweet loot, but “The Disgrace of the Salazar Family” is perhaps the most satisfying. The note to start this quirky sidequest can be found hanging right by the gondola at the beginning of Chapter 12, and it asks you to deface the portrait of Ramon Salazar in the throne room of the castle. It’s an odd request for a survival horror game, but if we’re being frank, the little jerk has it coming. We’ll tell you where to find his portrait and how to deface it.

How to find and deface Ramon’s portrait

Ramon’s portrait is found in the throne room of the castle, which means you’ll need to do a bit of backtracking through some areas you’ve previously visited. You’ll also run into a handful of challenging foes as you pass through the areas leading back to the throne room, so be prepared to put up a fight.

Related Videos
Map showing where to find Ramon's portait

When you finally reach the throne room, you’ll find Ramon’s portrait hanging on the left wall of the room – a much smaller portrait compared to the others found on the back wall. Your first instinct may be to start slashing away at it with your knife or shooting bullets into his smug face, but the way to complete this request is actually a little more fun and juvenile than that.

Related

You’ll notice that there are some chickens wandering around in the throne room. Patiently hang around with them for just a bit to find that they eventually lay eggs. Pick one up, then head into your inventory and equip it. This will place it in Leon’s hand, allowing you to aim and throw it at Ramon’s portrait. Doing so will complete the request, which you can then turn in to the merchant the next time you come across him.

Editors' Recommendations

Where to get the Red9 in Resident Evil 4
Leon S. Kennedy shoots villagers in the Resident Evil 4 remake.

Anyone who played the original Resident Evil 4 back in the day knows that the unique Red9 handgun was one of the most powerful weapons you could get your hands on, and that hasn't really changed in Capcom's new remake. Though the red dot sight is no longer standard as it once was, the Red9 still hits nearly as hard as it did back then, so it's a worthy addition to your arsenal on any difficulty level. If you're looking to score this fan-favorite gun, you have two methods to do so, and we'll fill you in on the details here.
Where to Get the Red9
The Red9 can first be obtained near the beginning of Chapter 4. After a short trek, you'll gain access to another boat, which you can then use to navigate the lake and its surrounding waterways. When you're ready to get the Red9, set out toward the center of the lake to find a decrepit ship.

When you arrive at the decrepit ship, hop dock on the side and board it. There's a chest directly in front of you after you board, but it's not the one you're looking for. Grab what's inside and then walk out and veer to the left. The chest here contains the Red9.

Read more
Is Resident Evil 4 co-op?
Leon and Ashley in the Resident Evil 4 remake.

Leon Kennedy is given the dangerous task of tracking down and rescuing the president's daughter from a mysterious cult in Resident Evil 4. Things quickly go sideways when he encounters the locals, who are all infected with Las Plagas, which turns them into zombie-like monsters. The remake will have you progressing through this same scenario, though with some alterations. If you're finding this mission a bit more difficult than you expected, you might be wondering if you can call in a friend as backup to lend a hand. Did the Resident Evil 4 remake add an option to let you play co-op that wasn't present in the original? Here's your answer.
Can you play co-op in Resident Evil 4?

Sadly, no. The Resident Evil 4 remake remains a completely single-player experience just like the original. Despite there being numerous instances where Leon is accompanied by NPCs, mainly Ashley, there is never an option for another player to take control of her or any of the other characters. This is one mission you will need to handle by yourself.

Read more
Resident Evil 4 Remake PC: best settings, ray tracing, FSR, and more
Leon parries a chainsaw villager in Resident Evil 4.

Resident Evil 4 Remake is undoubtedly one of the most visually impressive PC releases we've seen in the past few years. Leveraging the highly scalable RE Engine, the game looks great while accommodating a wide range of hardware. In this guide, we're going to help you find the best settings.

In addition to the flexible engine, Resident Evil 4 Remake includes upscaling options and ray tracing to push high-end rigs to their limit. I've spent a few hours testing the game to dig into how ray tracing performs, what the best settings are, and what you can expect out of upscaling.
Best settings for Resident Evil 4 Remake

Read more