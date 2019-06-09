Share

Microsoft has been laying out breadcrumbs in its promotional videos for E3 2019, teasing information for the next-gen console known only as Project Scarlett. Near the conclusion of the Xbox briefing, Project Scarlett details were revealed alongside confirmation that the console will launch Holiday 2020 with Halo Infinite. In addition to the new home console, Microsoft will be giving gamers access to Xbox games through cloud streaming.

Phil Spencer returned to the Xbox briefing stage after a wave of premiers and updates to share how Microsoft is bringing games to players in the next-generation. On top of the new home console, players will be able to use the Azure platform to stream their games via Project Xcloud. Players will be able to stream games via their own console or through one of Microsoft’s data centers. Consumers being able to use their own device for streaming isn’t a new idea, as PlayStation does this with remote play and Steam also has a similar feature, but the cloud gaming through Microsoft’s servers is clearly the company’s response to Google Stadia. Spencer said this platform will allow gamers to access games wherever they want, but specific ways to access Project Xcloud weren’t discussed.

Following up the cloud gaming reveal, Phil Spencer and a collection of developers featured in a montage discussed the next-gen Xbox console: Project Scarlett. Microsoft’s Project Scarlett will be powered by a custom processor developed in partnership with AMD, will use GDDR6 for RAM, can reach up to 120F and 8K resolution, and is capable of next-gen ray tracing. Project Scarlett will utilize an SSD that will double as storage and virtual RAM for the platform.

Project Scarlett is first out of the gate for next-generation home consoles — though we still don’t know what its official title will be — and it’s a perfect opportunity for Microsoft to set expectations. Microsoft had arguably one of its most robust Xbox briefings and, with Sony nowhere to be seen, consumers get to ruminate on all of the new information without many distractions. The Halo Infinite trailer that followed up the Scarlett and Project Xcloud reveals didn’t share much about what players can expect from the games but did introduce Master Chief.