PS5: News, rumors, and everything we know

Share

As we approach five years out from the initial launch of the PlayStation 4, history tells us it’s time to start digging for rumors about its successor, Sony’s inevitable PlayStation 5. Although the recent release of intra-generational upgrades with both the PlayStation 4 Pro and the Xbox One X led many to speculate that the age of discrete console generations might be coming to an end (or at least slowing down), there are nevertheless rumblings of varying credibility suggesting that Sony is already working on the PS5.

We’ve rounded up all the rumors floating around about the PlayStation 5, so you can judge for yourself.

What are the specs?

One report claims the PS5 will feature a custom 8-core Zen CPU and a GPU based on AMD’s upcoming Navi architecture

SemiAccurate’s Charlie Demerjian claims to have tangible details about PS5 devkits that are already in circulation (via WCCFTech). According to Demerjian, the PS5 will feature an 8-core Zen CPU and a GPU based on AMD’s upcoming Navi architecture (Hey! Listen!), both customized, of course.

We’ve known that Navi is likely coming in late 2018/early 2019 for several years now, but details are otherwise unavailable on its capabilities. Demerjian has a history of leaking accurate console specs, so his rumors are worth serious consideration.

On the other hand, in a report responding directly to Demerjian’s, Kotaku’s Jason Schreier said a source with knowledge of Sony’s plans said laughed the rumored specs were not accurate. According to Schreier’s reporting, early PS5 devkits may be out in the wild, but most developers seem to be unaware of them.

Improved VR support

In addition to under-the-hood power, Demerjian’s report also suggested that the PS5 will be built from the ground up with virtual reality support in mind. Although PSVR (or, frankly, VR in general) has not yet set the world on fire in the way that many optimistic analysts predicted it would circa 2016, Sony’s headset has been home to a few gems so far, and it’s still almost certainly the best value and most readily accessible, high-end consumer VR.

The PS4 Pro buffed up the base console’s specs in order to better support PSVR, but starting from scratch with VR as a core feature of the console will no doubt open up a lot of possibilities for developers.

Any word on games?

With no official announcement from Sony about the console, developers are remaining tight-lipped if they do have PS5 devkits in hand. Several have made comments that could be construed as hints that they do, however.

The Witcher 3 dev CD Projekt Red is hard at work on their next epic, Cyberpunk 2077. At a 2018 conference in Bergen, the studio heads gave a presentation about the game which included a slide with the phrase “Rich, true-to-life visuals built on current and next generation technology.” That could mean a lot of things, of course, but one could interpret that as a nod to the fact that they are simultaneously developing the game for both the current- and next-generation of consoles, of which the PS5 would have to be one.

Similarly, Gran Turismo Sport creator Kazunori Yamauchi made a comment that could suggest they are already tinkering with the PS5: On a studio tour, he told Finder.com that new cars take so long to develop because they are “building for future versions of the console rather than the one we see today.” He also mentioned that he thought it “would be no problem to run it at 8K even,” which is well above what even the PS4 Pro is capable of putting out.

When is it coming?

Demerjian speculated that because devkit consoles are already out in the wild, the PS5 could be announced and released between holiday 2018 and 2019. Macquarie Capital analyst Damien Thong previously suggested that he also expects a new version of the PlayStation to launch sometime in 2018. It seems unlikely at this point that Sony would launch a console in 2018, but a 2019 or 2020 launch seems plausible.

Kotaku reported it’s highly unlikely the PS5 will arrive in 2018. According to its sources, Sony’s next console will likely not see the light of day before 2020.

Most analysts who have spoken publicly about the PS5 have made similar predictions. NPD Group analyst Mat Piscatella told Gaming Bolt he expects the PS5 to launch in 2020. However, he did caution that this date was a tentative estimate on his part.

“2020 is what I have in my forecast,” Piscatella said. “The data suggest [sic] there’s no need to do it earlier. But I’ve been surprised before so I’m as interested in this as anyone.”

Lewis Ward, who leads IDC’s gaming research division, said he expects the PlayStation 5 and successor to the Xbox One to launch in 2021.

“Right now, I think PS5 and the next-gen Xbox will arrive in 2021, but that’s really just a tentative placeholder in my forecast,” Ward told Gaming Bolt.

Current and former business leaders in the gaming industry take a similar view. Former PlayStation chief Andrew House seems to think the PlayStation 4 still has a healthy life ahead of it. Speaking at the April, 2018 GamesBeat Conference, House said he was “bullish on longer life cycles for consoles.” He also suggested that Sony’s next console will likely still support some kind of physical media, particularly because the PlayStation brand is moving into new regions that don’t have access to the same download or streaming speeds as they have in Europe and North America.

Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot also predicted it would be about two years “before something else is coming,” during a recent earnings call.

In any case, if Sony does in fact plan to release the PS5 in the next year or so, we would expect an announcement at its upcoming E3 presentation. Check back here in the meantime as we’ll continue updating this article with any and all reasonable rumors as we hear them.

Updated on April 12, 2018: Added comments from former PlayStation chief Andrew House in the release section.

