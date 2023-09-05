PlayStation Portal: release date, price, specs, and more

After being teased under the code name Project Q, we now have a clear picture of just what Sony’s latest hardware will be. Officially called the PlayStation Portal, this curious device has many gamers a bit confused about what it is, what it can do, and who it is for. Is it a new handheld, a streaming device, or something in-between? With all the information finally available, we are here to clear up any confusion about what this latest piece of PlayStation hardware really is.

Price

The PlayStation Portal will retail for $200 at launch.

Release date

You can expect the PlayStation Portal to arrive later this year, on November 15, 2023.

Specs

The most important thing to know about the PlayStation Portal is what it really is. This is not a dedicated handheld like the PSP or Vita that you can play games on natively, but instead can only be used as a companion to your PlayStation 5. This device is only intended to stream games from your main console to the screen via Wi-Fi for remote play. Games cannot be played locally on the device, meaning it cannot function without connecting to your PS5. However, you do not need to be on the same network as your PS5. As long as your PS5 is in rest mode and connected to Wi-Fi, you can connect to it through another Wi-Fi network to play, provided the connection is strong enough.

The PlayStation Portal will have all the same controller functionality as a DualSense controller, such as the haptic feedback and adaptive triggers, with an 8-inch LCD screen in the center, much to the disappointment of OLED fans. This screen can push up to 1080p visuals at 60 frames per second (fps), though those numbers could vary depending on your individual internet speeds and Wi-Fi connection.

The battery life is reportedly the same as the DualSense controllers, which can range from as low as 4 or 5 hours in games that use all the features to potentially as long as 12.

the PlayStation Portal has no Bluetooth functionality, meaning you will either need to purchase one of Sony’s new Pulse Elite or Pulse Explore headphones to use a wireless option. It does have a regular 3.5mm headphone jack if you use wired headphones.

One other limitation is that you cannot play any games via cloud streaming. Any game you want to play on the Portal needs to already be installed on your PS5 before you can remote play with it.

Preorder

As of now, Sony is only allowing preorders for the PlayStation Portal through its own official storefront. There is only a single white model available and supplies are limited to one device per order.

