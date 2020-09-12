  1. Gaming

Xbox Series S appeared in the background of Phil Spencer interviews months ago

By

The Xbox Series S, which was recently officially revealed by Microsoft, was actually hiding in plain sight months ago in interviews with Xbox head Phil Spencer.

With its smaller build compared with the Xbox Series X, the Xbox Series S will fit easier in tight spaces. Apparently, that includes bookshelves in Spencer’s home.

The interview where the Xbox Series S was actually first seen was part of the Gamelab Conference, where Spencer spoke with journalist Seth Schiesel. The interview was streamed on June 24, but the video was not uploaded to YouTube until July 1.

The Xbox Series X appeared in another interview in July with sisters Justine and Jenna Ezarik, who were also surprised by the Easter egg.

ID@Xbox developer account manager Neil Holmes and ID@Xbox director of global partnership management Agostino Simonetta apparently noticed that the Xbox Series S was behind Spencer, but of course, they did not reveal that until now.

Xbox Series S, Series X price and release date

A report preemptively revealed the Xbox Series S, the digital-only version of the Xbox Series X, with a price of $299 and a November 10 release date.

Microsoft has since confirmed the Xbox Series S, including its price and release date, followed by the $499 price and the same launch date for the Xbox Series X. Pre-orders for both consoles will start on September 22.

With Microsoft finally confirming the price and release date of its next-generation console, gamers are hoping that Sony will soon reveal the same details for the PlayStation 5.

