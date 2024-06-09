Xbox has officially announced all-digital versions of the Xbox Series X and S consoles, as well as a brand new version of the Xbox Series X console that has 2TBs of harddrive space.

Last year, rumors swirled after “Project Brooklin” was leaked during the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) trial. This project talked about an all-new digital console with faster Wi-Fi, a redesign, and more. However, this announcement seems to be more in line with the traditional console cycle of releasing digital versions halfway through the lifespan rather than an entirely new project. It looks like these digital consoles are a pared-down version of the leaked project.

A post on Xbox Wire reveals the pricing structure of the three new consoles, as well as some additional details about Xbox’s holiday hardware lineup.

Xbox Series S Digital 1TB in Robot White – $350

Xbox Series X Digital 1 TB in Robot White – $450

Xbox Series X Special Edition 2 TB in Galaxy Black – $600

The team at Xbox loves to produce trailers for their hardware, so if you’re into looking at new consoles up close in all of their glory, you can take a look at the trailer below.

All three of these consoles will launch for the 2024 holiday season.

Preorders and regional market availability for these consoles will be coming soon. Nom additional information on those details has been given at this time, however, the team doesn’t have a lot of runway before having to release these details.

