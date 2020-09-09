The Xbox Series X console will launch on November 10 for $499, Microsoft announced Wednesday.

The new console will be available to pre-order on September 22. The Xbox Series X will also be available through Xbox All Access for $35 per month for 24 months.

“Compared to the previous generation, Xbox Series X represents a superior balance of power and speed in console design, advancing on all technological fronts to deliver amazing, dynamic, living worlds and minimize any aspects that can take you out of the experience,” wrote Phil Spencer, the executive vice president of Gaming at Microsoft.

Some of the key features of the Xbox Series X include that it comes with 1TB of ultra-fast storage with the optional use of external SSDs, true 4K gaming and 8K readiness, framerates up to 120 FPS, and more.

Another new feature in the Xbox Series X is that it is powered by the technical capabilities of the innovative Xbox Velocity Architecture. The Quick Resume enables players to seamlessly switch between multiple gaming titles and resume instantly from where you last left off.

At its release, a number of compatible games will be available to purchase, including Halo Infinite, Avowed, Everwild, CrossfireX, Watch Dogs: Legion, and more.

The new console will also come with a new and improved controller that offers tweaks on the Xbox One’s controller design without changing it drastically. It will feature a share button, similar to the button on the Switch and Play Station 4 controllers, and it has a new directional pad that is based on the design of the Xbox One Elite controller.

The announcement comes one day after the Xbox Series S price and launch date were revealed. The smaller, all-digital Series S will retail for $299 and launch at the same time as its beefier sibling console.

