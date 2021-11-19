  1. Deals
The best Black Friday Xbox deals for 2021

Aaron Mamiit
By

Black Friday, the shopping event that we were all looking forward to, started in August this year. You probably noticed that Black Friday deals started popping up recently, because retailers have the festivities going, right now. Black Friday has always been one of the best times to pick up a gaming console such as the Xbox, and while the hype focuses on the Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X, retailers will keep offering deals for the Xbox One S and Xbox One X. You will likely still find some great Black Friday deals for the previous-generation consoles, and if you see an offer that you like, don’t hesitate, as these deals won’t be around for long — not to mention stock is low! If you’ve always wanted an Xbox, or if you’re planning to give the console to a loved one, now is the perfect time to buy. There are also offers for various Xbox accessories, Xbox games, and Xbox Live subscriptions, so you can expand your gaming arsenal for less. Whether you’re sticking with the Xbox One S and Xbox One X or eyeing the jump to the Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X, you should consider shopping these Black Friday gaming deals today before stock sells out and these deals are gone for good. We have the scoop on the best Xbox One deals below!

Best Black Friday Xbox deals

Forza Horizon 4 Standard Edition (Xbox One)

$39 $60
Experience dynamic seasons, explore beautiful scenery, and collect over 450 cars in this shared open world. Master driving to beat challenges and collect rewards. more
Buy at Amazon

Xbox One S 1TB All-Digital Console with Wireless Controller (Renewed)

$475 $649
This bundle includes the 1TB Xbox One S All-Digital Edition console, an Xbox One wireless controller, and a 1-month Xbox Live Gold subscription. The console is renewed, but works and looks like new. more
Buy at Amazon

Xbox Elite Series 2 Controller

$140 $180
Play like a pro with the Elite Series 2 controller, which features interchangeable thumbstick and paddle shapes, up to 40 hours of rechargeable battery life, and limitless customization options. more
Buy at Amazon

Razer Wolverine Ultimate Officially Licensed Xbox One Controller

$100 $160
This officially licensed controller features interchangeable thumbsticks and D-pads, two remappable multifunction bumpers, four multifunction triggers and a quick control panel. more
Buy at Amazon

Fallout 4 Game of The Year Edition (Xbox One)

$15 $60
Do anything and everything to survive in a post-apocalyptic open world, including using the SPECIAL system to customize your character's skills. This edition includes all updates and add-ons. more
Buy at Amazon

Logitech G920 Dual-Motor Feedback Driving Force Racing Wheel for Xbox One

$250 $400
The Logitech G920 features realistic force feedback to simulate the feel of driving cars across different types of terrain. It's compatible with the Xbox One, Xbox Series X and S, and PC. more
Buy at Amazon

Xbox Wireless Controller - Black (Renewed)

$60 $83
This renewed Xbox wireless controller comes with Amazon's 90-day guarantee, which makes it eligible for a replacement or refund. The controller is tested and cleaned, so it looks like new. more
Buy at Amazon

PXN V3II Racing Wheel (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch)

$100 $119
This multi-platform racing wheel features a built-in dual vibration motor and an ergonomic design. The wheel may be firmly fixed with its strong suction cups and C-type clamp. more
Buy at Amazon

Logitech G920 Driving Force Racing Wheel + G Driving Force Shifter Bundle

$303 $460
Jump into your favorite racing simulators with this wheel and shifter bundle from Logitech. The wheel is realistic, the pedals are responsive, and the shifter is smooth. more
Buy at Amazon

Forza Horizon 5 (Xbox Series X, Xbox One)

$51 $60
Travel through the open-world landscapes of Mexico behind the wheel of one among hundreds of the world's greatest cars. Explore deserts, jungles, and beaches as you take on challenges for rewards. more
Buy at Amazon

12 Month Xbox Live Gold Membership

$59 $82
Get lighting-fast online multiplayer gaming, free games, exclusive access to weekly sales, and more for 12 months. more
Buy at CDKeys.com

Xbox Core Controller - Robot White

$55 $60
The Xbox Wireless Controller in Robot White offers improved comfort and control, with a battery life that lasts up to 40 hours. You can also plug in any compatible headset with the 3.5mm audio jack. more
Buy at Amazon

Razer Wolverine Ultimate Chroma Controller - Refurbished (Xbox One, PC)

$85 $100
This refurbished Razer Wolverine Ultimate Chroma controller was professionally inspected, tested and cleaned. Enjoy advanced customizability with interchangeable parts, along with extra buttons. more
Buy at Amazon

Next Level Racing GTtrack Simulator Cockpit

$948 $984
Take racing simulators to the next level with this cockpit, which is designed to work with the steering wheels, pedals, and gear shifters from major brands like Thrustmaster, Logitech, and Fanatic. more
Buy at Best Buy

Just Dance 2021 (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One)

$20 $50
Dance by yourself or with friends by following the moves onscreen. Use your smartphone to track moves with the Just Dance Controller app, with your choice of music through personalized playlists. more
Buy at Amazon

PDP Afterglow Wired Controller (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC)

$25 $40
Choose the color of the controller's glow from PDP's prismatic LEDs, with four different light modes. You can also remap the buttons and reconfigure the triggers through the free PDP control hub app. more
Buy at Amazon

Western Digital WD_BLACK 5TB P10 Game Drive

$130 $150
Add 5TB of extra storage to your PlayStation, Xbox, or PC with this portable external hard drive that comes with an 18-inch USB Type-A to Micro-B cable with SuperSpeed interface up to 5Gbps. more
Buy at Amazon

Thrustmaster TMX Force Feedback Racing Wheel

$192 $230
This racing wheel, which works on the Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and Windows, features an ergonomic design, up to 900 degrees of wheel rotation, and responsive force feedback. more
Buy at Best Buy

Tom Clancy's The Division 2: Warlords of New York - Digital Code (Xbox One)

$39 $60
Experience a gripping story in a post-pandemic country. This includes the base game and the Warlords of New York expansion and comes with a level 30 boost. more
Buy at Walmart

NASCAR Heat 5 (Xbox One)

$25 $50
Race behind the wheel of NASCAR vehicles, as you aim for the championship. The game includes all the official teams, drivers, cars, and tracks, with a split-screen multiplayer mode. more
Buy at Amazon

Xbox Wireless Headset for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows 10

$89 $100
The Xbox Wireless Headset will surround you with spatial sound technologies, including Windows Sonic, Dolby Atmos, and DTS Headphone:X. You'll enjoy the flexible, lightweight, and comfortable design. more
Buy at Best Buy

Xbox Wireless Controller – Electric Volt

$56 $65
Experience the Xbox wireless controller in Electric Volt with sculpted surfaces and refined geometry. Plug in a headset through the 3.5mm audio jack, and connect to consoles or PC with the USB-C port. more
Buy at Amazon

Turtle Beach Recon 200 Gaming Headset

$30 $60
Immerse yourself in the video games that you're playing with this gaming headset's powerful amplified audio. It's compatible with the PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. more
Buy at Best Buy

NBA 2K21 (Xbox One)

$17 $60
Immerse yourself in the complete NBA experience in the latest entry in the long-running NBA 2K series. Embark on your personal journey in MyCareer, and assemble your fantasy team in MyTeam. more
Buy at Amazon

Mass Effect Legendary Edition (Xbox One)

$38 $60
Relive the legend of Commander Shepard in this trilogy of Mass Effect games, which includes the base games and more than 40 DLC in total. more
Buy at Walmart

Nier Replicant Ver.1.22474487139... (Xbox One)

$40 $60
This updated version of Nier Replicant features remastered visuals, with combat that combines swordplay and magic. Can you unlock all endings to unveil all of the world's secrets? more
Buy at Amazon

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate: 3-Month Membership (Digital Code)

$38 $45
This three-month membership gives you all the benefits of Xbox Live Gold and Game Pass, as well as access to hundreds of games on console, PC, phones, and tablets. more
Buy at Amazon

WD_BLACK 4TB P10 Game Drive for Xbox One, Portable External Hard Drive HDD

$120 $130
To give your console or PC the performance-enhancing tools it needs to keep your competitive edge, WD_BLACK P10 Game Drive is equipped with a top-tier external HDD in capacities up to 5TB. more
Buy at Amazon

Need for Speed: Heat (Xbox One)

$17 $40
Compete in sanctioned races by day to earn money and upgrade your cars, then drive into the night in street races to build your reputation. more
Buy at Walmart

Star Wars Battlefront 2 (Xbox One)

$17 $20
Experience Star Wars battlegrounds across all films in the franchise, such as Starkiller Base and Yavin 4. Unlock characters such as Kylo Ren and Han Solo, and customize them with unique abilities. more
Buy at Walmart

How to choose an Xbox during Black Friday

The Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X, Microsoft’s next-generation consoles, launched on November 10. The Xbox Series X is the more advanced console that supports up to 8K gaming, while the Xbox Series S is the budget-minded counterpart with no disc drive. Both consoles, however, offer complete backward compatibility for Xbox One titles.

If you can afford it, go for either the Xbox Series S or the Xbox Series X. That said, the Xbox One S and Xbox One X will remain very capable consoles for the next few years, especially with the massive Xbox One gaming library that stretches back to 2013. Similar to the names of their successors, the Xbox One X is more powerful with 4K gaming, while the Xbox One S is a cheaper version that is priced even lower if you choose the all-digital edition.

For gamers who want to play the latest titles, and for those who are ready to upgrade from the Xbox One generation, you should be on the lookout for special offers on the Xbox Series S or Xbox Series X. However, if you are on a tighter budget, the Xbox One, the Xbox One S, and Xbox One X are still great gaming options.

Another thing to consider is whether the disc-less Xbox One S or Xbox Series S fits your gaming lifestyle. These versions of the Xbox will work for you if you are fine with going all-digital and you have a stable internet connection for downloading games. However, if you want to display your physical discs to showcase your collection and if you have the cash to spare, buy the Xbox One X or Xbox Series X.

Should you buy an Xbox during Black Friday?

Black Friday is the last big sales event of the year. The next time you’ll find sales as good as this is going to be well into the new year. If you’ve been looking to snap up a new Xbox console or a couple of new games and accessories, the time to shop is now. Due to the pandemic, most major retailers kicked off their Black Friday Xbox deals (and their Black Friday sales in general) online earlier this week, but you’re still likely to find the best deals today. Don’t wait around too long, or you may find the surge in demand means your favorite Xbox products are out of stock.

How much should you spend on an Xbox on Black Friday?

Once you have decided which Xbox model you are going to for, you should browse the deals we have compiled here to find where you can save the most. There are several factors you can take into account to decide how much should you spend.

While the digital models are cheaper upfront, they demand a more reliable and faster internet bandwidth which over time will end up costing you more. The last-gen Xbox One S and Xbox One X also remain perfectly capable options and get you access to a large catalog of games and will likely continue to support any future releases for at least a few years. Meanwhile, thanks to the new hardware, the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S will last for more years and you won’t be running to the store for an upgrade anytime soon. You can’t go wrong with any of them and hence, you should pick one depending on your budget and how often you play video games.

Whichever Xbox model you go with, Black Friday is your last big chance of the year to score huge discounts, and these are the best prices available — at least until next year.

Are any Xbox deals too good to be true?

With the launch of the new Xbox consoles, there was heavy demand for anything Xbox-related during Black Friday. Most major retailers use large sales events like Black Friday to purge old stockpiles of games and accessories. If you’re new to Xbox, this is great news since you will find rock-bottom prices on older games that you can use to build your game library. If you’re looking for new games and accessories, be sure to check the details of the products you’re buying so you don’t end up with last year’s model.

Where to find the best Xbox sales

  • Amazon Black Friday: Amazon is offering discounts for the Xbox One S and Xbox One X, as well as reduced prices for Xbox games and various accessories.
  • Best Buy Black Friday: There are some great Xbox deals on Best Buy, including consoles, games, and accessories to help you expand your collection.
  • Target Black Friday: Target is offering deals on games as well as a $10 discount on an Xbox One controller with the purchase of a console.
  • Walmart Black Friday: Xbox gamers should take a look at Walmart’s offers, with many popular games available at huge duscounts.
We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

