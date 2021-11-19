Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Black Friday, the shopping event that we were all looking forward to, started in August this year. You probably noticed that Black Friday deals started popping up recently, because retailers have the festivities going, right now. Black Friday has always been one of the best times to pick up a gaming console such as the Xbox, and while the hype focuses on the Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X, retailers will keep offering deals for the Xbox One S and Xbox One X. You will likely still find some great Black Friday deals for the previous-generation consoles, and if you see an offer that you like, don’t hesitate, as these deals won’t be around for long — not to mention stock is low! If you’ve always wanted an Xbox, or if you’re planning to give the console to a loved one, now is the perfect time to buy. There are also offers for various Xbox accessories, Xbox games, and Xbox Live subscriptions, so you can expand your gaming arsenal for less. Whether you’re sticking with the Xbox One S and Xbox One X or eyeing the jump to the Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X, you should consider shopping these Black Friday gaming deals today before stock sells out and these deals are gone for good. We have the scoop on the best Xbox One deals below!

Best Black Friday Xbox deals

How to choose an Xbox during Black Friday

The Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X, Microsoft’s next-generation consoles, launched on November 10. The Xbox Series X is the more advanced console that supports up to 8K gaming, while the Xbox Series S is the budget-minded counterpart with no disc drive. Both consoles, however, offer complete backward compatibility for Xbox One titles.

If you can afford it, go for either the Xbox Series S or the Xbox Series X. That said, the Xbox One S and Xbox One X will remain very capable consoles for the next few years, especially with the massive Xbox One gaming library that stretches back to 2013. Similar to the names of their successors, the Xbox One X is more powerful with 4K gaming, while the Xbox One S is a cheaper version that is priced even lower if you choose the all-digital edition.

For gamers who want to play the latest titles, and for those who are ready to upgrade from the Xbox One generation, you should be on the lookout for special offers on the Xbox Series S or Xbox Series X. However, if you are on a tighter budget, the Xbox One, the Xbox One S, and Xbox One X are still great gaming options.

Another thing to consider is whether the disc-less Xbox One S or Xbox Series S fits your gaming lifestyle. These versions of the Xbox will work for you if you are fine with going all-digital and you have a stable internet connection for downloading games. However, if you want to display your physical discs to showcase your collection and if you have the cash to spare, buy the Xbox One X or Xbox Series X.

Should you buy an Xbox during Black Friday?

Black Friday is the last big sales event of the year. The next time you’ll find sales as good as this is going to be well into the new year. If you’ve been looking to snap up a new Xbox console or a couple of new games and accessories, the time to shop is now. Due to the pandemic, most major retailers kicked off their Black Friday Xbox deals (and their Black Friday sales in general) online earlier this week, but you’re still likely to find the best deals today. Don’t wait around too long, or you may find the surge in demand means your favorite Xbox products are out of stock.

How much should you spend on an Xbox on Black Friday?

Once you have decided which Xbox model you are going to for, you should browse the deals we have compiled here to find where you can save the most. There are several factors you can take into account to decide how much should you spend.

While the digital models are cheaper upfront, they demand a more reliable and faster internet bandwidth which over time will end up costing you more. The last-gen Xbox One S and Xbox One X also remain perfectly capable options and get you access to a large catalog of games and will likely continue to support any future releases for at least a few years. Meanwhile, thanks to the new hardware, the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S will last for more years and you won’t be running to the store for an upgrade anytime soon. You can’t go wrong with any of them and hence, you should pick one depending on your budget and how often you play video games.

Whichever Xbox model you go with, Black Friday is your last big chance of the year to score huge discounts, and these are the best prices available — at least until next year.

Are any Xbox deals too good to be true?

With the launch of the new Xbox consoles, there was heavy demand for anything Xbox-related during Black Friday. Most major retailers use large sales events like Black Friday to purge old stockpiles of games and accessories. If you’re new to Xbox, this is great news since you will find rock-bottom prices on older games that you can use to build your game library. If you’re looking for new games and accessories, be sure to check the details of the products you’re buying so you don’t end up with last year’s model.

Where to find the best Xbox sales

Amazon Black Friday: Amazon is offering discounts for the Xbox One S and Xbox One X, as well as reduced prices for Xbox games and various accessories.

Amazon is offering discounts for the Xbox One S and Xbox One X, as well as reduced prices for Xbox games and various accessories. Best Buy Black Friday: There are some great Xbox deals on Best Buy, including consoles, games, and accessories to help you expand your collection.

There are some great Xbox deals on Best Buy, including consoles, games, and accessories to help you expand your collection. Target Black Friday: Target is offering deals on games as well as a $10 discount on an Xbox One controller with the purchase of a console.

Target is offering deals on games as well as a $10 discount on an Xbox One controller with the purchase of a console. Walmart Black Friday: Xbox gamers should take a look at Walmart’s offers, with many popular games available at huge duscounts.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations