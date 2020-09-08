Shortly after a series of reports spilled the beans on Microsoft’s next entry-level gaming console, Xbox’s social handle officially revealed the Xbox Series S. The company bills it as “next-gen performance in the smallest Xbox ever” and confirmed the $299 (£249.99 in the UK) price tag.

The tweet was accompanied by a picture that offers the first, official look at the Xbox Series S. As the rumors suggested, the Xbox Series S doesn’t have its more expensive sibling’s towering design and instead comes packaged in a slimmer, white exterior. Microsoft showed it off standing in an upright position but based on the Xbox logo’s orientation, it will be likely naturally used in a horizontal position. Further, the picture hints that there’s also no disc drive meaning the only way to load games on this console is by downloading their digital copies over the internet.

???? Let’s make it official! Xbox Series S | Next-gen performance in the ˢᵐᵃˡˡᵉˢᵗ Xbox ever. $299 (ERP). Looking forward to sharing more! Soon. Promise. pic.twitter.com/8wIEpLPVEq — Xbox (@Xbox) September 8, 2020

Microsoft didn’t reveal any hardware details or how much will the Xbox Series S’s internals differ from the Xbox Series X. The online post also didn’t say when it will go on sale.

A few hours before Microsoft confirmed the Xbox Series S, a report by Windows Central claimed the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S may finally go on sale on November 10 for $499 and $299 respectively.

At launch, Microsoft will reportedly offer monthly Xbox All Access financing options as well that gets you a console and access to all Xbox series such as online multiplayer and Game Pass subscription. Under this plan, the Xbox Series X and the Xbox Series S could set you back for $35 and $25 per month.

Microsoft, over the course of last year, has revealed a handful of hardware details of its next, flagship gaming console, the Xbox Series X. It will offer 12 teraflops of GPU performance and support 4K gaming at up to 120 frames per second. In addition, there will be 1TB of ultra-fast SSD storage and 16GB GDDR6 memory. The Xbox Series S, on the other hand, has largely been kept under the wraps so far and it remains unclear how much of a performance hit it will take to bring the price down to $299.

