Xbox Live is down, so you can’t sign into your Xbox account

Xbox Live is experiencing a major sign-in outage, meaning it’s impossible to log into your Xbox profile to play games online.

After attempting to sign into my Xbox Live account on my Xbox Series X, I got an error message telling me to “try again in a while.” A quick glance at X (formerly Twitter) confirmed that I was not the only person to have this issue. “We are aware that some users have been disconnected from Xbox Live. We’re investigating! Please follow here and on our status page for updates,” the official X account for Xbox Support tweeted.

Looking at Microsoft’s Xbox Live status support page, we can get more details on the outage. That’s how it’s possible to tell that this outage is affecting Account & Profile features, in particular across PC, Xbox 360, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and even cloud gaming on iOS and Android. “You may not be able to sign-in to your Xbox profile, may be disconnected while signed in, or have other related problems. Features that require sign-in like most games, apps and social activity won’t be available,” the website states.

Thankfully, the support site says that Microsoft has identified the issue as of 1:12 p.m. PT, so hopefully, a fix is imminent. This outage is pretty frustrating, as account sign-ins are required for many modern Xbox games. As a result, many games like XDefiant are rendered unplayable on Xbox currently because players can’t sign in. We’ll update this article when Microsoft resolves this Xbox Live outage.