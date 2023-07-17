 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

Your Xbox Live Gold subscription will turn into Xbox Game Pass Core this September

Tomas Franzese
By

Microsoft finally made the decision to move on from its monthly online-access subscription service Xbox Live Gold. On September 14, Xbox Live Gold will transform into Xbox Game Pass Core, with current Gold subscribers automatically gaining a Game Pass Core subscription.

Key art for Xbox Game Pass Core
Microsoft

An Xbox Live subscription tied to online play has existed in some form since Xbox Live launched in 2002, but Xbox Live Gold as we now know it truly came into form in July 2013 when Microsoft started the Games with Gold program that gave subscribers free games each month in addition to that online access. Although Microsoft rolled back some online restrictions in 2021, Games with Gold continues to this day. That will all end when Game Pass Core launches.

Recommended Videos

According to an Xbox Wire post announcing the service, Xbox Game Pass Core will cost $10 a month or $60 a year and will give players access to online play, exclusive member deals, and a library of “more than 25 titles.” So far, we know the following 19 games are part of the launch lineup for Game Pass Core.

  • Among Us
  • Descenders
  • Dishonored 2
  • Doom Eternal
  • Fable Anniversary
  • Fallout 4
  • Fallout 76
  • Forza Horizon 4
  • Gears 5
  • Grounded
  • Halo 5: Guardians
  • Halo Wars 2
  • Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice
  • Human Fall Flat
  • Inside
  • Ori & The Will of the Wisps
  • Psychonauts 2
  • State of Decay 2
  • The Elder Scrolls Online: Tamriel Unlimited

Microsoft says it will reveal more Game Pass Core games ahead of the service’s launch and that post-launch Game Pass Core will receive new games two or three times a year. Essentially, subscribers will now have access to a revolving library of Game Pass games instead of four unique Games with Gold titles each month. The Games with Gold program comes to an end on September 1.

Related
All versions of Xbox Game Pass
There will now be four different tiers of Xbox Game Pass to choose from. Microsoft

Those with Xbox Live Gold subscriptions that go through the launch of Game Pass Core will automatically convert to the new service with no change in pricing. When it comes to previously redeemed games, Microsoft says that any Xbox 360 titles will permanently be part of a player’s library, while some form of Game Pass subscription is required to keep playing redeemed Xbox One games.

Xbox Game Pass Core launches on September 14.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Tomas Franzese
Tomas Franzese
Gaming Staff Writer
Tomas Franzese is a Staff Writer at Digital Trends, where he reports on and reviews the latest releases and exciting…
Everything announced at Xbox Games Showcase Extended 2023
A Xaurips from Avowed.

Xbox came off one of its best showcases of all time by holding another that got even more detailed about the games that were announced. Xbox Games Showcase Extended 2023 was a slower-paced show that went a lot deeper into some of the games present at the June 11 event. It's featured Xbox Game Showcase titles like Avowed, Microsoft Flight Simulator - Dune Expansion, Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2, The Elder Scrolls Online: Necrom, Towerborne, and Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty.

There were some reveals that were exclusive to this show as well, like DLC for High on Life, an update for Hi-Fi Rush, and some new indie games. It was a surprisingly packed show for being a secondary event. For those who want to know everything that was revealed, we've rounded up every announcement made at Xbox Games Showcase Extended 2023 right here.
High on Life DLC High on Knife revealed
HIGH ON KNIFE DLC TEASER TRAILER

Read more
A black Xbox Series S with a 1TB SSD launches in September
A Carbon Black version of the Xbox Series S - 1 TB.

At the end of the Xbox Games Showcase portion of Microsoft's Xbox Game Showcase and Starfield Direct double feature today, head of Xbox Phil Spencer revealed brand new Xbox hardware. A black version of the Xbox Series S that has 1 TB of SSD storage was revealed.
Xbox Series S Carbon Black 1TB SSD - World Premier Announce Trailer
The Carbon Black design of this system brings the smaller, digital-only console more in line with the color scheme of the Xbox Series X. For the most part, this new console will feature all of the same specs of the white Xbox Series S, with the expectation of storage space. Instead of only having 512 GB of storage, the Carbon Black Xbox Series S console will have a 1 TB SSD like the Xbox Series X. Considering that a lack of storage space is one of the biggest issues with Xbox Series S, this is a very nice alternative to have. 
Because it has more storage space, it will be slightly more expensive than the standard Xbox Series S. Instead of $300, the Xbox Series S - 1TB in Carbon Black will retail for $350. That means people interested in picking up an Xbox now have three different pricing tiers and versions of the console to consider. It's already available for preorder from Microsoft, and you'll only have to wait a couple of months to pick it up. 

Xbox Series S - 1 TB will be released on September 1 of this year. That means it will be released less than a week before the launch of Starfield, Bethesda Game Studios' highly anticipated Xbox-exclusive sci-fi RPG. Xbox finally seems to have a solid lineup of exclusives coming afterward, too, as Forza Motorsport finally comes out on October 10 and Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 and Avowed launch next year. 

Read more
Xbox Games Showcase and Starfield Direct: how to watch and what to expect
xbox june showcases announced starfield direct hero image 37faabd65d647fb77b68

The Xbox Games Showcase and Starfield Direct Double Feature are shaping up to be the most important video game showcases to watch this month. Across these two back-to-back showcases today, Microsoft will give us a comprehensive look at what's coming to PC, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox Game Pass from its first-party studios and then finally give us the deep dive into Starfield that we've been waiting for since it was announced in 2018.
Because Sony has already held its PlayStation Showcase and Nintendo hasn't revealed any plans for a Nintendo Direct this month, it looks like this will be the big first-party showcase of June. With the presentation happening later today, we're laying out how you can watch the Xbox Games Showcase and Starfield Direct Double Feature and explaining what you can expect from it. 
When is the Xbox Games Showcase

The Xbox Games Showcase will begin at 10 a.m. PT today, June 11. Microsoft has not said how long the Xbox Games Showcase will be this year, but previous presentations have typically been between an hour and an hour-and-a-half long. 
When is the Starfield Direct
Microsoft has stated that the Starfield Direct will begin "immediately following the Xbox Games Showcase." Because we don't know how long the Xbox Games Showcase is, though, we don't know exactly when this portion of the livestream will begin. We also don't know quite how long the Starfield Direct will last. To be safe, we recommend you set aside two or three hours to watch the Xbox Games Showcase and Starfield Direct Double Feature. 
How to watch the Xbox Games Showcase and Starfield Direct
Microsoft is promoting and live-streaming this pair of showcases across most of its gaming-focused social media platforms. As such, you can tune into the shows on Xbox's official YouTube, Twitch, and Facebook pages as well as Bethesda's YouTube and Twitch channels. Deaf fans can even experience the show thanks to a version of the show on YouTube with audio descriptions and stream on the XboxASL Twitch page.

Read more