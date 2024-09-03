 Skip to main content
Upcoming Soulslike delayed indefinitely on Xbox due to ‘challenges’ with Microsoft

A character in Enotria: The Last Song. It's wearing a burnt masquerade mask, with green and red fabric attached.
Jyamma Games

Enotria: The Last Song, an upcoming Soulslike inspired by Italian mythology, was set to release on Xbox Series X/S alongside PlayStation 5 and PC on September 19. However, the developers announced on Monday that the Xbox version is being delayed indefinitely.

According to a statement on the game’s website, a spokesperson from Jyamma Games wrote that the team “encountered challenges” when getting the version ready for launch. The post was more vague on the kinds of issues the team faced: “We understand how disappointing this news is to the Xbox community. Unfortunately, despite our best efforts and the hard work of our dedicated team, we’ve encountered challenges that have delayed our release on the Xbox platform. We want to emphasize that this is not a decision we’ve made lightly,” the post reads.

The studio expanded on the reasoning on X (formerly Twitter) and Discord. A post on X noted that the delay was due to problems on Microsoft’s side. “This task is nearly impossible with Microsoft taking months to reply to us when we have the game ready for submission,” it reads. The team is also looking to get in touch with somebody at Xbox.

We believe that Xbox is blessed with a huge gaming community and we would love to release Enotria on your platform as fast as possible, as we spent a lot of money and resources to make it happen, but this task is nearly impossible with Microsoft taking months to reply to us when…

&mdash; Enotria: The Last Song (@enotriagame) September 2, 2024

CEO Giacomo “Jacky” Greco took to the official Discord (as reported by Windows Central and confirmed by Digital Trends) to add that the team spent a lot of money for an outsourcing studio to make the Xbox port and that the company didn’t answer them for two months. “Obviously they don’t care about Enotria and they don’t care about you,” Greco wrote.

There are a lot of questions swirling about Xbox’s release strategy right now. Just a few months ago, Black Myth: Wukong developer Game Science announced that the Xbox version of the highly-successful game would be delayed because it needed further optimization work. This comes alongside the news that first-party release Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is coming to PlayStation 5 a few months after launching on Xbox and PC in December.

That said, Xbox fans got good news on Tuesday in that Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics and Capcom Fighting Collection 2 would be releasing on Xbox One. These Capcom remasters have recently been skipping Xbox.

