  1. Gaming

Xbox Game Pass adds Stardew Valley, Halo Infinite perks and more this month

Jess Reyes
By

Microsoft spoils Xbox Game Pass subscribers this month with a star-studded December lineup and holiday bundles. Among Us and Stardew Valley stand out as two major indie successes among the offerings. However, Halo Infinite is the crown jewel here, as its getting subscriber-exclusive content.

Thanks to this latest update, Game Pass subscribers can suss out their friends in Among Us on Xbox consoles without paying extra on December 14. Members already receive the deduction for free on PC, as do mobile players.

Stardew Valley, coming to all platforms on December 2, also stands out as a popular Harvest Moon-inspired farming sim that still receives regular updates. Other games coming on December 2 include ANVIL, Archvale, and Final Fantasy XIII-2.

That’s just a sneak peek of games coming to Xbox Game Pass this month, though. Check out the full list below, including platforms and release dates for each title.

  • ANVIL (console and PC): December 2
  • Archvale (cloud, console, and PC): December 2
  • Final Fantasy XIII-2 (console and PC): December 2
  • Lawn Mowing Simulator (cloud, console, and PC): December 2
  • Rubber Bandits (cloud, console, and PC): December 2
  • Stardew Valley (cloud, console, and PC): December 2
  • Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector (cloud, console, PC): December 2
  • Space Warlord Organ Trading Simulator (cloud, console, and PC): December 7
  • Halo Infinite (cloud, console, and PC): December 8
  • One Piece Pirate Warriors 4 (cloud, console, and PC): December 9
  • Aliens: Fireteam Elite (cloud, console, and PC): December 14
  • Among Us (console): December 14
Halo Infinite Multiplayer Perk Preview

Microsoft also announced monthly Halo Infinite multiplayer bonuses for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate players starting on December 8. This month treats players to an exclusive Pass Tense MA40 AR Bundle, which includes the Pass Tense MA40 Assault Rifle coating, four 2XP Boosts, and four Challenge Swaps. Halo Infinite multiplayer is already available to download for free on Xbox, PC, and Xbox Cloud Gaming.

Halo fans aren’t the only ones feeling the love. DauntlessApex Legends, and World of Warships: Legends are also gifting subscribers free bundles and cosmetics for the upcoming holiday season.

In short, Xbox Game Pass continues to prove that it’s one of the best deals in gaming. Check out the best Xbox Game Pass games list if you’re curious about other bestsellers and recommended titles included in the service.

