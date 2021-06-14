Xbox and Bethesda’s big E3 press conference on Sunday featured a ton of game announcements. However, Xbox isn’t quite done just yet. Microsoft announced a second showcase this week at 10 a.m. PT on Thursday, June 17.

Xbox Games Conference: Extended will take a deeper look at the Xbox and Bethesda games that were announced this past Sunday. It has already been confirmed that Double Fine, Rare, Ninja Theory, and many other developers will have representation at this showcase. This means we will hopefully get more information about games like Psychonauts 2 and the upcoming Pirates of the Caribbean-themed season 3 for Sea of Thieves.

Ninja Theory is an interesting addition to the showcase, as it’s only announcement came during the Square Enix conference with its Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origins. This likely means that the developer will be talking about Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2, a game that was heavily hinted to be shown off at this year’s E3 but hasn’t been yet.

Obsidian is also slated to appear at the Xbox Games Conference: Extended event. During the first showcase, Obsidian only had a teaser trailer for its upcoming game The Outer Wilds 2. The teaser trailer even claimed that the game has practically nothing prepared yet, so don’t expect to see anything new about The Outer Wilds 2. Expect a developer interview focused on the potential road map for the game.

Not much else is known about this upcoming showcase happening this Thursday. It has not been confirmed if we will see anything new from the showcase in terms of game footage. It is possible that the stream will only show the same trailers that were revealed on Sunday, plus the added bonus of an in-depth interview with some of the developers of the game.

