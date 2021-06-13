  1. Gaming

Psychonauts 2 brings psychic goofiness later this summer

By

The E3 2021 Xbox and Bethesda conference gave us more information about the highly anticipated sequel to Psychonauts, which is aptly named Psychonauts 2. The conference showed off a trailer filled with mind-bending worlds and familiar faces from the original game. The trailer ends by revealing a release date of August 22. Psychonauts 2 will be available on the Xbox console series, PlayStation 4, and PC.

The trailer showed off Raz, the protagonist of the first game, traveling to the Motherload, the Psychonauts headquarters, and finding out that the organization is at risk from a threat within. We also see more of the new sense-based worlds that focus on new characters and enemies to face. Tim Schaffer, the creator of the series, promises that Psychonauts 2 will go deeper into Raz’s backstory in regards to his family and the curse that afflicts them.

The trailer reveals that the Censor enemies are returning and it also shows off the levitation power that allows Raz to roll around on a thought bubble, granting him speed and higher jump capacity. New characters such as the amoeba-like beings were shown briefly in the trailer, as were familiar faces like Milla and Dr. Loboto. New places were also teased, including a pinball level that you must traverse using the aforementioned levitation power.

Pyschonauts 2 was originally announced back in 2015, but it was delayed multiple times. It was originally crowdsourced to try to get enough funding to start the development. With Double Fine, the developers of the game, now being part of the Xbox Game Studio, we finally have a confirmed release date for Psychonauts 2.

