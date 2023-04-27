 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

Psychonauts 2 is 66% off on Steam right now alongside other Double Fine discounts

Sam Hill
By

Double Fine Productions is having a massive online sale right now and it’s the perfect time to snag all of the Psychonauts titles on PC at a deep discount. Psychonauts 2 is the crown jewel of the sale, as it’s currently 66% off.

Psychonauts 2 is an inventive platformer that deftly comments on mental health topics through the journey of Raz, a 10-year-old circus performer-turned-psychic who can jump into anyone’s mind. Every enemy in the game is some manifestation of a mental ailment — you get to fight off physical manifestations of issues folks struggle with every day.

Related Videos

The title is only $20.39 on Steam right now, which is 66% off its normal price of $60. You won’t be completely lost if you don’t play the previous games in the series first, but we recommend it. Luckily, the first entry is on sale as well — Psychonauts is only $3 (80% off). Psychonauts In The Rhombus Of Ruin, a virtual reality game, is also on sale but only through the PlayStation Store.

Raz staring into the camera in Psychonauts 2.

On top of the company’s flagship game being deeply discounted, there are also sales on some of its lesser-known titles like Broken Age, which is hand-animated and features celebrity voice actors Elijah Wood and Jack Black, and Brütal Legend, an action-adventure game that is “set in a universe somewhere between Lord of the Rings and Spinal Tap.”

You can view a full summary of the sale on Double Fine’s website. There isn’t a set date end date for the sale, but we know it’s live right now. Don’t miss out on snagging these games on the cheap.

Editors' Recommendations

Sam Hill
Sam Hill
Gaming Guides Editor

Sam Hill is a journalist and the gaming guides editor at Digital Trends. He's also written tech guides for Input and has freelanced for publications like Outside Magazine, Serious Eats, the Outline, Boston Magazine, and more. Follow @samahill on Twitter for guides and terrible Rocket League clips.

Psychonauts 2: 9 tips and tricks for combat
Raz hits an enemy with a giant hand in Psychonauts 2.

Combat in Psychonauts 2 plays out much faster than it did in its predecessor. Within minutes, you'll have access to multiple skills, dozens of enemies bombard the screen, and you'll need to stay on your toes in order to make it out unscathed.

Despite some radical changes, combat in Psychonauts 2 never becomes overtly difficult -- however, newcomers might need a bit of assistance to wrap their brains around its intricacies. If you're getting booted out of brains more often than you'd like, here are a few pointers to help master the combat in Psychonauts 2.

Read more
Psychonauts 2 features an ‘invincibility toggle’ to reduce difficulty
Raz staring into the camera in Psychonauts 2.

Psychonauts 2 will feature an optional invincibility toggle for players who want to use it. This feature will allow players to complete the game without worrying about the difficulty.

This announcement came from Double Fine's Twitter account to a response to a tweet made by the official Xbox Twitter account. Originally, Xbox tweeted that completing a game on the lowest difficulty still counts as completing the game. Double Fine quote tweeted this and stated that completing Psychonauts 2 with the invincibility toggle on still counts as completing the game.

Read more
Psychonauts 2 brings psychic goofiness later this summer
psychonauts 2 announcement 7 final

The E3 2021 Xbox and Bethesda conference gave us more information about the highly anticipated sequel to Psychonauts, which is aptly named Psychonauts 2. The conference showed off a trailer filled with mind-bending worlds and familiar faces from the original game. The trailer ends by revealing a release date of August 22. Psychonauts 2 will be available on the Xbox console series, PlayStation 4, and PC.

Psychonauts 2 Action Trailer // Summer 2021

Read more