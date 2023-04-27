Double Fine Productions is having a massive online sale right now and it’s the perfect time to snag all of the Psychonauts titles on PC at a deep discount. Psychonauts 2 is the crown jewel of the sale, as it’s currently 66% off.

Psychonauts 2 is an inventive platformer that deftly comments on mental health topics through the journey of Raz, a 10-year-old circus performer-turned-psychic who can jump into anyone’s mind. Every enemy in the game is some manifestation of a mental ailment — you get to fight off physical manifestations of issues folks struggle with every day.

The title is only $20.39 on Steam right now, which is 66% off its normal price of $60. You won’t be completely lost if you don’t play the previous games in the series first, but we recommend it. Luckily, the first entry is on sale as well — Psychonauts is only $3 (80% off). Psychonauts In The Rhombus Of Ruin, a virtual reality game, is also on sale but only through the PlayStation Store.

On top of the company’s flagship game being deeply discounted, there are also sales on some of its lesser-known titles like Broken Age, which is hand-animated and features celebrity voice actors Elijah Wood and Jack Black, and Brütal Legend, an action-adventure game that is “set in a universe somewhere between Lord of the Rings and Spinal Tap.”

You can view a full summary of the sale on Double Fine’s website. There isn’t a set date end date for the sale, but we know it’s live right now. Don’t miss out on snagging these games on the cheap.

