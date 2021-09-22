Psychonauts 2 is a game loaded with collectible items. Every inch of every level is littered with Figments, Half a Brains, Nuggets of Wisdom, Memory Vaults, and — arguably the most daunting of all — Emotional Baggage. These collectibles require you to pick up a tag before unlocking the Baggage, meaning you’ll technically need to find two items in order to mark a single Emotional Baggage off your to-do list.

Thankfully, the majority of these Emotional Baggage locations aren’t too difficult to find. A few of them, however, will have you scratching your head for hours, endlessly searching each brain for that last bit of Baggage. If you need some help finding all of the Psychonauts 2 Emotional Baggage locations across every single level, here’s where you’ll want to search.

Loboto’s Labyrinth Emotional Baggage locations

Duffel Bag

This one is impossible to miss, as it’s included as part of the tutorial on Psychonauts 2‘s Emotional Baggage. The bag itself is located by the door of teeth in the office, while the tag is hidden slightly out of sight behind a few nearby desks.

Hatbox

You should naturally encounter the Hatbox tag as you work your way through the level — it’s on your way to meeting Sasha after encountering the Duffel Bag. As for the actual Hatbox, you’ll need to find the room filled with posters, and burn down the massive picture of Loboto with your Pyrokinesis ability. Hidden behind the poster is a small room that contains the Hatbox.

Purse

After unlocking the Levitation skill, head back to Loboto’s Labyrinth and enter the Dental Void. The Purse tag will be located off to the right — and you’ll need to use your newfound Levitation skills to reach it. With the tag in hand, return to the room filled with posters, and continue down the hallway to an office. You’ll find the Purse perched high up on a bookshelf.

Steamer Trunk

After unlocking the Mental Connection skill, head back to the Dental Void — where you found the Purse tag. Prior to jumping down the chasm, look for the Thought Bubbles that are now navigable using your Mental Connection skill. Zip across these, and you’ll find the Steamer Trunk tag. You’ll find the trunk by following another set of Thought Bubbles located near the tunnel of teeth.

Suitcase

Use Levitation to safely cross the electrified tunnel, and you’ll see the Suitcase tag sitting on a group of teeth near the end. The Suitcase can be found by heading back to the first location you helped Sasha and burning down a poster with a hidden room behind it.

Hollis’ Classroom Emotional Baggage locations

Steamer Trunk

You’ll find this tag immediately after starting the mission. Head over to the upper location where Hollis is teaching, and you’ll find the tag on a desk. The Steamer Trunk itself can be found outside the hospital by using Mental Connection to reach its rooftop. Look to your left, and you’ll see the trunk tucked back in the corner.

Hatbox

The Hatbox tag is located near the Steamer Trunk — that is, up on the hospital roof. Meanwhile, the Hatbox is lurking near a bunch of garbage in the hospital parking lot.

Hollis’ Hot Streak Emotional Baggage locations

Suitcase

This location looks very similar to the hospital from Hollis’ Classroom, although it features a few new flashing lights and all the trappings of a casino. Thankfully, finding the Suitcase tag isn’t difficult — just head back to the location where you found the Hatbox tag on the roof of the hospital. As for the actual Suitcase, head to the Cardiology suite and check out the nearby diner booths.

Duffel Bag

Head to the Maternity Ward and look for the section with floating poker chips. Navigate across these to find the Duffel Bag tag. The Duffel Bag is much more challenging to find, as you’ll first need to upgrade Mental Connection — which can’t be done until you hit Intern Level 30. With the skill enhanced, jump back into the Maternity Ward and access the Thought Bubbles near the roulette wheel to reach the Duffel Bag.

Purse

The Purse tag is located at the top of the vent as soon as you enter the Maternity Ward — use your Mental Connection skill to climb the Thought Bubbles and reach it. With the tag in hand, head over to the room with all the records, then take the path to your right and follow it to the Purse.

Compton’s Cookoff Emotional Baggage locations

Hatbox

Located over by the Pork Chopper, you’ll need to ride a few rails until you find the light blue one that takes you to the Hatbox tag. With the tag in hand, head over to the seating section near the Pork Chopper, where you’ll find the Hatbox.

Purse

Once you’re on stage for the cooking show, look in the stands near the blender for the Purse tag. The Purse itself is located over by the Froggy surrounded by purple goop, slightly below the walkway.

Duffle Bag

Head toward the boiler, then look for Thought Bubbles near the trampoline. Follow these to find the Duffel Bag tag. The Duffel Bag can then be found behind the arm of the chopping station.

Suitcase

You’ll find the Suitcase tag above the Froggy Flipper, while the Suitcase is over by the boiler down below the main walkway.

Steamer Trunk

The Steam Trunk tag can be found on the podium after completing all the cookoff challenges — although you’ll have to return to the area to pick it up after the ensuing boss fight. The tag can be used on the Steamer Trunk found behind the blender on the cookoff stage.

PSI King’s Sensorium Emotional Baggage locations

Steamer Trunk

Enter the Nose Mouth Shrine, then look toward the trampoline after slowing down the first group of psychedelic tongues. Bounce across the trampoline, and follow the path to find the Steam Trunk tag. You’ll then need to enter the Ear Hand Shrine to find the Steamer Trunk — before starting the big combat encounter, look off to the right, and you’ll spot the trunk.

Purse

Head backstage after starting the level and you’ll spot the tag on top of one of the nearby trailers. The Purse won’t be found until you’ve started working your way through the level and have found the Concessions location. From here, look for a ladder that will take you down to the ground — and follow that path to the Purse.

Suitcase

Head to the Ear Hand Shrine and look toward the rocky cliff on the other side of the river. Then, head backstage, and you’ll find the Suitcase lurking below the actual stage — walk around the side of the platform to find the entrance.

Duffel Bag

This tag is located near Concessions, over toward the colorful van, and surrounded by bushes. The Duffel Bag can then be found in the Eye Shrine past the third rainbow bridge — tucked away behind a towering pile of instrument cases.

Hatbox

Head to the Eye Shrine, navigate to the fourth rainbow bridge, then use your Time Bubble skill to decelerate a fan and walk through it. From there, you’ll need to continue on the main path ahead until you reach a poster that can be burned with Pyrokinesis. Behind the painting, you’ll find the Hatbox tag. The Hatbox is much easier to locate — head to the woods, follow the main road, then look toward the small campground off on the left. Behind a pair of tents, you’ll see the Hatbox.

Strike City Emotional Baggage locations

Duffel Bag

While guiding a bowling ball across the “Joe” sign, jump through the middle of the “O.” Your gravity will then reverse, giving you access to a rooftop that holds the Duffel Bag tag. Take that tag to an earlier section of the level, where you’ll find a bowling ball polisher that’s hiding a Duffel Bag behind it.

Suitcase

The first area with green goo houses is hiding the Suitcase tag at the very back, while the Suitcase itself can be found before Lover’s Lane on the first floor of the construction site behind some bowling pins.

Ford’s Follicles Emotional Baggage locations

Steamer Trunk

You can’t miss the Steamer Trunk tag, as it’s just off the beaten path after fighting off a bunch of Censors. Find the courtyard with a large statue and locate a nearby platform — jump to it, and you’ll see the Steamer Trunk nearby.

Cruller’s Correspondence Emotional Baggage locations

Hatbox

This tag you’ll spot easily enough, as it’s hiding in a mail cubby just after swinging over a massive chasm. You’ll find the Hatbox off to the side of a massive hill later on in the level — make sure you spot and collect it before sliding down. Otherwise, you won’t be able to get back up.

Tomb of the Sharkophagus

Purse

The Purse tag can be spotted on the back of a flying shark — use your Time Bubble ability to easily pick it up. As for the Purse, you’ll find this at the bottom of the tunnel to the left of the mechanical Astralathe.

Cassie’s Collection Emotional Baggage locations

Duffel Bag

The Duffel Bag tag is found near the waterfront section of this level — continue onward until you find the room with evidence against Fannie Flats, and you’ll see another door with the Duffle Bag tag. Use your newly acquired Projection skill to snag it. The Duffel Bag itself is also in the waterfront area. Jog over to the exit, and loop around to the rear of the building to find a path that takes you to the Duffel Bag.

Suitcase

After fighting off the first Enabler, head further into the level until you need to fight off a second group of enemies. Once they’ve been dealt with, look for a set of platforms that have a spiral of air gusting out of them. Ride this gust skyward using Levitation, and keep your eyes peeled for Thought Bubbles. Zip through these using Mental Connection to pick up your Suitcase tag. Trek back to the start of the level to find the Suitcase on a pile of books near the Librarian.

Purse

After learning Projection, fight off the Enabler and climb to the newly unlocked area — and look to your left to find the Purse tag. Luckily, the Purse is also in the same room. Run over to the opposite side of the book room, and up on a platform, you’ll see the Purse tucked behind a few paper cutouts.

Steamer Trunk

Head to the waterfront section and proceed to the nearby fish market. Before entering, however, take the path to your left and you’ll find the Steamer Trunk tag hanging out on a raised walkway nearby. You’ll then want to head back to the librarian and climb onto the chandelier above. Slow down the moving platforms with your Time Bubble skill and use Projection to pull the inaccessible lever. This will open up a new area that contains the Steamer Trunk.

Hatbox

Another Emotional Baggage, another trek to the Waterfront. This tag you’ll find on a platform near Exhibit C of evidence against Fannie Flats. Take the tag back to the circling paper boats, and navigate the floating platforms to find the Hatbox.

Bob’s Bottles Emotional Baggage locations

Duffel Bag

After entering the red bottle, search the floating platforms that can only be navigated while Bob is circling overhead. One of them will house the Duffle Bag tag, and another will hold the Duffle Bag.

Steamer Trunk

This tag can be found on the island with the blue bottle right along the shoreline. Meanwhile, you’ll need to find the island with Truman Zanotto that has several wooden platforms to find the actual Steamer Trunk — it’ll be located on the very last platform.

Purse

Once again in the red bottle, look for a kitchen after collecting the Duffel Bag. Navigate platforms until you can jump over to a cut-down tree — follow this new path to pick up the Purse tag, then backtrack to the tree, and use the swinging poles to reach the Purse up on a cliff.

Suitcase

Jump into the blue bottle and find the massive birthday cake — in between the candles, you’ll find the Suitcase tag. You’ll then find the Suitcase at the main reception area, with numerous tables and a DJ stage. The Suitcase is up toward the stage hidden behind a few tables.

Hatbox

Both the Hatbox and Hatbox tag are located in the overworld of Bob’s Bottles. Head to the island that holds the red bottle and look for another small island nearby. At the very corner of it, you’ll find the Hatbox Tag, while the Hatbox can be found under a palm tree.

Lucrecia’s Lament Emotional Baggage locations

Emotional Baggage is a bit different in this level. Instead of searching for both bags and tags, all you need to find are the tags — every single bag can be found in the same spot after completing the final battle.

Suitcase

This tag will be the first you find. Head toward the flea circus, complete all the tasks needed to advance through this section, then head up to the diving board, and look toward the other side of the map — you’ll spot the tag out on the very edge of the ledge.

Steamer Trunk

This one is fairly easy to spot. Once you’ve been thrown into the world of yarn and quilts, follow the path in front of you until you reach a river. Next to a log — and on the other side of a fence — you’ll spot the Steamer Trunk tag.

Purse

This one can be found behind the second portal in the level. Just jump through and run to the back to see the Purse tag among the random patches of grass.

Hatbox

Run to the back of the teleportation portal that brought you to the yarn-filled world, and you’ll spot the Hatbox tag.

Duffel Bag

After going through the second portal, continue along the main road, and fend off the group of enemies. Check your surroundings for a button on the floor that can be lifted with Telekinesis. Jump through it to find the Duffle Bag tag.

Fatherland Follies Emotional Baggage locations

Purse

This one is fairly easy to find. Just search for the massive igloo in a room toward the end of the mission. If you can’t find it, talk with the nearby NPC and ask them to change the theme to Arctic. The Purse can be found just around the corner from its tag.

Duffle Bag

This one is found very early in the level, near The Fall of Grulovia section. Jump out of the vehicle that’s transporting you, look for the large metal door, and run behind it to find a portal. Continue on this path until you’ve spotted some Thought Bubbles. You’ll need to have the Mental Connection skill upgraded to traverse them, but they’ll lead you right to the Duffle Bag tag. The Duffle Bag is also nearby — look for the section with a model of Maligula fighting Ford Cruller, and run past the statues to find the Duffel Bag.

Suitcase

This Emotional Baggage is found after getting your cart moving again and speaking with the nearby worker. Spin around and head backward — there, you’ll find a few tombstones, and in between them, you’ll see the Suitcase tag. As for the Suitcase, you’ll need to beat the level and return after the credits roll. Then, navigate to the Gift Shop, and look for the Suitcase on one of the shelving units.

Steamer Trunk

Toward the very end of the level, you’ll once again face off against a bunch of enemies. Continue onward by navigating the Thought Bubbles, and look to your right — there, you’ll find the Steamer Trunk tag at the end of a wooden walkway. Loop backward, and take the path on your left (once again using Mental Connection) to find the final Steamer Trunk in Psychonauts 2.

Hatbox

Near the Duffle Bag, you’ll find the Hatbox tag. Just continue on the normal path until you find a diorama that has a bunch of trampolines behind it. Jump on these to fly skyward and toward the Hatbox tag. Continue on the main path again until you see a set of train tracks. Follow these to a set of platforms, jump across them, and you’ll find the Hatbox at the very end.

