  1. Gaming

Psychonauts 2 is definitely coming out this year, developer Double Fine confirms

By

Psychonauts 2 is coming out in 2021, according to developer Double Fine. The studio tweeted that the long-anticipated sequel is currently in a playable state and will finally launch this year.

The original Psychonauts is a cult classic 3D platformer that first launched in 2005. A sequel has been in the works for nearly a decade. News on the game has been sparse so far this year, but Double Fine has reaffirmed that it will hit a 2021 release window, though an exact date remains unspecified.

“And yes, Psychonauts 2 is this year,” Double Fine tweeted. “And yes I’ve been mentioning that here and elsewhere for a while, but no, I can’t tell you when because someone from THE COMPANY would arrange for a mysterious “cactus accident” to happen to me … But it is real. It is playable. It is coming.”

And yes, Psychonauts 2 is this year and yes I&#39;ve been mentioning that here and elsewhere for a while but no I can&#39;t tell you when because someone from THE COMPANY would arrange for a mysterious &quot;cactus accident&quot; to happen to me…

But it is real. It is playable. It is coming.

&mdash; Double Fine (@DoubleFine) April 19, 2021

Curiously, the tweet comes on the exact anniversary of the original game, which launched on April 19, 2005.

The news comes as a surprise considering the wave of delays currently hitting the video game industry. With many major releases shuffling out of 2021 entirely, it was looking likely that Psychonauts 2 would follow suit eventually. There haven’t been many new updates on the title since last July, which seemed like a bad sign in context of the current gaming landscape.

Psychonauts 2 is set to drop on Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S when it does launch. Double Fine says that the game will come to “other platforms” as well, though it hasn’t confirmed which ones. The studio is owned by Microsoft, working under Xbox Game Studios.

