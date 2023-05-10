Dragon Age: Dreadwolf doesn’t seem to be coming out this year

It seemed like the release of the long-awaited BioWare RPG Dragon Age: Dreadwolf could finally happen this year, but the latest financial report from EA suggests that the game won’t be out before April 2024.

It has been about eight-and-a-half years since the last game in the series, Dragon Age: Inquisition, was released. This fourth entry in the Dragon Age franchise reportedly had a rocky development before the current, single-player version of the game really got off the ground after the release of Anthem. BioWare first teased this new Dragon Age at The Game Awards 2018 and gave it the subtitle Dreadwolf last June. Despite that, as well as leaks suggesting the gameplay was pretty far along, EA’s latest financial results suggest it’s not coming out very soon.

A slide in EA’s Fiscal Year 2023 fourth-quarter financial results lists the games EA expects to release during fiscal year 2024, which runs from April 1 of this year until March 31, 2024. That list includes upcoming titles like Super Mega Baseball 4, F1 23, Immortals of Aveum, Madden 23, EA Sports FC, NHL 24, an unannounced EA Sports game, and an unannounced racing game, but no Dreadwolf.

Other EA games we know are in development, such as skate., Project Rene, EA Motive’s Iron Man game, Respawn Entertainment’s other Star Wars games, and the next Mass Effect, are all also excluded. Of course, there’s the possibility that EA considers a 2023 release for Dreadwolf a secret, believes its release window is in question, or may have accidentally forgotten to include it, but if EA deliberately excluded it, that means Dreadwolf won’t come out before March 31, 2024.

That is certainly disappointing for BioWare fans eagerly awaiting the developer to redeem itself after the disappointing launches of Mass Effect: Andromeda and Anthem. Still, players will probably also appreciate it if BioWare takes as long as it needs to make Dragon Age: Dreadwolf the best it can be.

