 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

The next Sims game is officially in development and fans will help shape it

Tomas Franzese
By

More than 8 years after the initial launch of The Sims 4, EA and Maxis revealed what’s next for the popular life simulation series. Code-named Project Rene, this game is in early development, and EA plans on looping players in on the state of the game throughout development as they have with skate. (as it styles itself) and Dead Space.

EA teased the new game during the Behind The Sims Summit livestream, which reflected on the series’ history, and also teased upcoming DLC content for The Sims 4, The Sims FreePlay, and The Sims Mobile. Still, the final announcement of Project Rene was the highlight of the show, and we even got an early look at gameplay. Not only is there a clear visual improvement over The Sims 4, but Project Rene also includes new features like being able to change the shape of objects you are placing in the game and create with friends in the same space no matter what platform you are both playing on. 

The logo for The Sims Project Rene.

We didn’t actually see any Sims in this footage, but those who enjoy the interior designing that the game enables will appreciate the early look. Still, VP of Franchise Creative for The Sims Lyndsay Pearson hinted at the overall vision of Project Rene when introducing the game. 

“This is the future of The Sims, built on a foundation of charming Sims, powerful tools, and meaningful stories,” Pearson teased. “This future requires us to stay true to what The Sims has always been while pushing to evolve how those Sims think and behave, to push tools even further when creating and customizing, and to explore innovative ways to not only tell stories but to collaborate on those stories or creations with your closest friends across your favorite devices.”

EA did not detail all of the specific platforms Project Rene will come to, but we did see the game running on PC and mobile during the showcase. The game is “years away,” so a specific release date or window was not shared, but we’ll learn it in due course as EA continues the open development process with this game. 

Editors' Recommendations

RoboCop: Rogue City release date, trailers, gameplay, and more
Robocop getting out of a car.
Is New World worth playing in 2022?
New World players engaged in combat.
Razer Edge is a 5G gaming handheld with a seriously impressive screen
The Razer Edge floats in a digital computer backdrop.
The best Mac games for 2022
epic games needs to address fortntte crunch fortnite on mac 7614
This Lenovo gaming laptop with RTX 3070 Ti is over $700 cheaper today
The Lenovo Legion 5i Pro sitting at an angle.
Best gaming laptop deals for October 2022
intel 11th gen h series 230 fps teaser video gaming laptops
Resident Evil Village devs had to change Mercenaries stages to fit Lady Dimitrescu
Lady D defeating enemy in Resident Evil Village.
The best free FPS games you can play right now
10 essential tips for Arena Mode in Apex Legends
‘Wordle’ today, October 14: Answer, hints, and help for word of the day (#482)
A person plays 'Wordle' on an iPhone.
The best Call of Duty: Warzone Lienna 57 loadout
The Lienna 57 in Warzone.
Dead Space Remake: release date, trailers, gameplay, and more
ea reviving dead space revival
Dead Space remake is bloodier and more unpredictable than the original
Isaac Clarke aims at a necromorph in Dead Space.
The best games on PlayStation Plus, Extra, and Premium
A person plays Crash Bandicoot using a PS5 DualSense controller.