The Sims 4 is going free-to-play and you can get extras if you bought it already

Joseph Yaden
By

The base version of The Sims 4 will go free-to-play starting October 18, publisher Electronic Arts announced. This free-to-play version will come to all platforms, including PC (via the EA app, Origin, and Steam), PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

In addition, the publisher will host a livestream on October 18 called Behind The Sims Summit, which will feature more details about its future plans for The Sims.

EA revealed that on the same day, EA Play and EA Play Pro members will gain access to a special members-only version of the game, featuring The Sims 4 Get To Work Expansion. Pro Members will also receive that, as well as The Sims 4 Toddler Stuff Pack at no additional charge.

As a “thank you” to players who have purchased the base game already, EA will give all buyers the Desert Luxe Kit, which comes with new luxurious furniture with a Southwest desert theme, from today until October 17. This extra reward is available at no additional cost so long as you have purchased the base game already.

EA promises to continue supporting the game, and says “our team is more dedicated than ever to developing new and meaningful The Sims 4 experiences for our players and we will continue to develop and release packs, kits and Sims Delivery Express drops into the foreseeable future.”

The Sims 4 first launched in 2014 for PC and later came to other platforms with a lengthy list of expansions. As of 2021, the game has reached over 36 million players, but converting it to a free-to-play title will likely attract even more.

