 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

Life-sim game inZOI finally gets a release date, but it’s a delay to 2025

By
A woman built in the Inzoi character creator. She has short brown hair and big eyes looking off to the left.
Krafton

The developers behind inZOI announced a 2025 early access release date on Thursday despite assurances that the hyper-realistic life sim would still launch sometime this year.

Game producer and director Hyungjun “Kjun” Kim posted an open letter to the community on the inZOI Discord saying that the game will be coming out on March 28, 2025, instead of in late 2024 so that the developers can give the game “the best possible start.”

Recommended Videos

While inZOI never received a concrete release date until Thursday, a spokesperson for the team at Krafton told PC Gamer just last month that the plan was to release it in 2024. In August, the studio released inZOI: Character Studio on Steam, a demo of its character creator. It was only up for five days, but immediately drew the attention of players who wanted to re-create fictional characters and real-life people with ridiculous amounts of detail.

inZOI: Character Studio Official Announcement

Following feedback from that demo, along with various playtests, Kim said the team needed to work more to give players “the most complete experience possible.”

Related

“It is said that among primates, raising a human child to adulthood takes the longest time because humans must be prepared to endure and adapt to their ever-changing surroundings,” Kim wrote. “The extra love and care that is required to properly nurture a child is how I see our journey with inZOI—a game that we will be nurturing together from its Early Access birth. This change in our release date represents our dedication to giving inZOI a stronger foundation, so we can embark on this journey together in the best way possible.”

InZOI is poised to be a real The Sims competitor, and is one of the few still due for release after Paradox Interactive canceled its entry in the genre, Life by You, before it could even reach early accessAt the time of this writing, it’s the 12th most wishlisted game on Steam.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Carli Velocci
Carli Velocci
Contributor, Games
Carli is a technology, culture, and games editor and journalist. They were the Gaming Lead and Copy Chief at Windows Central…
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 finally gets its fall release date at Summer Game Fest
Spider-Man Peter Parker and Miles Morales fighting Kraven and henchmen

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 officially has a release date. During the Summer Game Fest, Insomniac Games revealed that the game is scheduled to release on October 20 as a PlayStation 5 exclusive. The stream also featured a few new details about the game, including new information about its villains.

Spider-Man 2 recently appeared at the May 2023 PlayStation Showcase, so it wasn't surprising that there wasn't any new footage at the Summer Game Fest. However, Insomniac presented new concept art, including one with Peter Parker and Miles Morales fighting side by side and another with the two Spider-Mans fighting Venom.

Read more
Advance Wars 1+2: Re-boot Camp gets new release date following Ukraine-related delay
The updated visuals of Advance Wars 1 + 2: Re-Boot Camp.

After a long series of delays, it looks like Advance Wars 1+2: Re-boot Camp is finally coming out. Nintendo highlighted the remake at its Direct showcase with a trailer revealing its new release date: April 21, 2023.

Nintendo Direct 9.13.2022

Read more
The next Sims game is officially in development and fans will help shape it
A crowd of Sims attends an in-game musical festival.

More than 8 years after the initial launch of The Sims 4, EA and Maxis revealed what's next for the popular life simulation series. Code-named Project Rene, this game is in early development, and EA plans on looping players in on the state of the game throughout development as they have with skate. (as it styles itself) and Dead Space.
EA teased the new game during the Behind The Sims Summit livestream, which reflected on the series' history, and also teased upcoming DLC content for The Sims 4, The Sims FreePlay, and The Sims Mobile. Still, the final announcement of Project Rene was the highlight of the show, and we even got an early look at gameplay. Not only is there a clear visual improvement over The Sims 4, but Project Rene also includes new features like being able to change the shape of objects you are placing in the game and create with friends in the same space no matter what platform you are both playing on. 

We didn't actually see any Sims in this footage, but those who enjoy the interior designing that the game enables will appreciate the early look. Still, VP of Franchise Creative for The Sims Lyndsay Pearson hinted at the overall vision of Project Rene when introducing the game. 
"This is the future of The Sims, built on a foundation of charming Sims, powerful tools, and meaningful stories," Pearson teased. "This future requires us to stay true to what The Sims has always been while pushing to evolve how those Sims think and behave, to push tools even further when creating and customizing, and to explore innovative ways to not only tell stories but to collaborate on those stories or creations with your closest friends across your favorite devices."
EA did not detail all of the specific platforms Project Rene will come to, but we did see the game running on PC and mobile during the showcase. The game is "years away," so a specific release date or window was not shared, but we'll learn it in due course as EA continues the open development process with this game. 

Read more