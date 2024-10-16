 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

Analogue’s 4K Nintendo 64 is coming next year, but you can preorder it next week

By
An Analogue 3D on a grab background. It looks like a black N64. In front are a controller and to the side are some N64 cartridges.
Analogue

Analogue, the retro hardware emulation company, has officially delayed the Analogue 3D, its Nintendo 64 console. However, it released the first images of the console to tide us over until it launches next year.

The Analogue 3D was originally announced in October 2023 for a 2024 release, but the company announced Wednesday that it’ll now be aiming for a release in the first quarter of 2025. It’ll cost $250, come in black and white colors, and preorders will open up at 8 a.m. PT on October 21 on the Analogue website. This doesn’t include a controller, but Analogue partnered with 8BitDo to create a Bluetooth N64 controller you can buy separately for $40.

Recommended Videos

Analogue has already released recreations of the Game Boy with the Analogue Pocket, along with TurboGrafx emulator Analogue Duo, among others. All utilize a field-programmable gate array (FPGA) chip that works as a blank slate for a “core” of other hardware. This allows Analogue products to emulate directly on the chip instead of through other software, allowing for seamless play sessions compared to other console emulators.

Related

The Analogue 3D was a tough undertaking, and the company said it spent around four years engineering it so that there wasn’t any input lag or inaccuracies. N64 emulation is notoriously difficult compared to other consoles, but Analogue claims the 3D will offer “100% compatibility.” “For the first time, you can reexperience the N64 exactly as it was meant to be, without compromise,” it writes on its website. This means you can plug in any N64 cartridge and get going without worry.

Another issue with N64 emulation is that it basically needs a CRT display for graphics to appear as intended. While the Analogue 3D will output video in 4K resolution, it’ll have Original Display Modes to recreate CRT displays for your modern TV.

Additionally, Analogue announced that its Analogue OS will now be split into product-specific operating systems. The one for the 3D is called, as expected, 3DOS, while the Pocket will operate with PocketOS, and so on. 3DOS was built from the ground up for the new console, but will function similarly to the others. Plug in your console or controller and you’ll get access to firmware updates, along with the ability to install other software.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Carli Velocci
Carli Velocci
Contributor, Games
Carli is a technology, culture, and games editor and journalist. They were the Gaming Lead and Copy Chief at Windows Central…
Fortnite’s overhauled battle pass system will make your life easier
The Device event in Fortnite Chapter 2

Fortnite players will see a big change to how they gain experience starting in December. Epic Games announced Monday that it's simplifying progress so that players can earn experience toward all three battle passes at once.

This battle pass for the battle royale portion already works like this: You can earn experience to progress through the battle pass track by playing in any Fortnite section. However, this wasn't the case with the Festival and Lego passes for Fortnite Festival and Lego Fortnite, respectively. That's changing after the current seasons and passes end later this year.

Read more
Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii: release date, trailers, gameplay, and more
Goro Majima stands with a crew in Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii.

Yes, you read that headline correctly. Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii, the next entry in the ongoing Like a Dragon (formerly Yakuza) franchise, is taking the series into uncharted waters. This might sound like a quick turnaround for an entirely new game considering that the last game, Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, only came out at the beginning of 2024, but game developer Ryu Ga Gotoku is almost terrifyingly efficient in developing massive games on a near-yearly basis. But this game is not going to follow our old friend Ichiban, nor will it continue being a turn-based RPG. There are a lot of treasures to find, so let's get digging into everything we know about Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii.
Release date

Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii's release date was moved up a week from its original date to give more room to Monster Hunter Wilds, and will now come out on February 21, 2025.
Platforms
Like past entries, Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii will not be exclusive to any platform. Likewise, it also isn't a current-gen exclusive. It will be available on PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. While the Switch is getting its first Like a Dragon games with Kiwami, it sadly won't be able to handle this one.
Trailers

Read more
Dragon Age: The Veilguard tips and tricks
A character draws a bow in Dragon Age: The Veilguard.

The threat to Thedas in Dragon Age: The Veilguard is greater than anything we've seen before. Solas, The Dread Wolf, is attempting to tear down the Veil, but that's only the tip of the iceberg of problems your Rook will need to deal with. Needless to say, the odds are stacked against you and you will need to use every edge you can get to find a way to overcome the odds. While the game does offer plenty of difficulty options, learning the deeper systems and mechanics will let you compete and keep up with the difficulty as it ramps up without having to change any settings. There's a lot to absorb when diving into this world, so we'll help you prepare with these essential tips and tricks.
Pick your class carefully, but experiment with skills

While you're making your character, the most important choice you have is which class you will be. The three options are Warrior, Mage, and Rogue and the one you pick here is the one you will be stuck with for the rest of the game. There's no changing classes or controlling other party members directly like in past games, so don't take this decision lightly. If you are having trouble deciding, we can help you decide which one is right for you.

Read more