 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

This new Analogue Pocket looks just like my actual Game Boy Color

By
Six Analogue Pockets lined up in a row with Game Boy Color colors.
Analogue

Analogue is unleashing yet another nostalgic Pocket onto the world. The handheld manufacturer announced Tuesday that it’s releasing a limited-edition Game Boy Color line that’ll go on sale September 12 on its website and start shipping on September 16.

The new Analogue Pocket comes in six nostalgic colors: kiwi, teal, grape, gold, berry, and dandelion. I can’t speak for how accurate most of the colors are, but I still have my purple Game Boy Color, and the grape color looks delightfully similar. It just has the Pocket’s more modern display.

Recommended Videos

Besides the colors, the GBC Edition Pocket is basically the same as the rest. You’ll get a Game Boy-sized handheld console that can play Game Boy, Game Boy Color, and Game Boy Advance cartridges thanks to an FPGA chip that emulates console hardware. That makes it a great console emulation machine if you like retro games. However, like other limited-edition Pockets, it’ll cost a little extra: $250 compared to the regular Pocket’s $220 price tag.

Analogue is known for releasing limited-edition versions of the Pocket handheld with different retro designs. It’s already released several that evoke other Game Boy designs, including a transparent set. It also sold aluminum edition Pockets in July that were more expensive at $500, but featured a much more premium build.

And like with all those previous limited-edition Pockets (and the Pocket in general), you have to act fast if you want one. These have historically sold out within minutes of the store links going live. If you want to get in on a purchase, ensure that you’re online at 8 a.m. PDT/11 a.m. ET on September 12, and that you refresh the page until the store link is activated.

Analogue also released a patch for its firmware on Tuesday, adding support for more display modes and fixing a bunch of bugs with some of the adapters.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Carli Velocci
Carli Velocci
Contributor, Games
Carli is a technology, culture, and games editor and journalist. They were the Gaming Lead and Copy Chief at Windows Central…
This live-service beat ’em up is worth checking out in early access
Fighting Pangojira in Towerborne.

Towerborne left a solid first impression when I played it at an Xbox event last month. Now that I’ve played even more in the leadup to its launch, I’ve seen that the unique take on an online-focused beat ‘em up from The Banner Saga developer and Xbox actually works.

There’s still room for this early-access game to grow, but if you can accept Towerborne’s always-online nature and the fact that its journey is just starting, the core of something special has emerged here. While games like Destiny 2 and Diablo 4 clearly inspired Towerborne, the fact that this is a beat ‘em up and not a shooter or RPG makes it stand out in gaming’s ever-crowded multiplayer space.
The ace up Towerborne’s sleeve
In Towerborne, players create an “Ace,” an amnesiac warrior helping refugees get to a Belfry after monsters destroy the magical City of Numbers. It’s certainly much less story-focused than Stoic Studio's The Banner Saga and its sequel, but it provides enough motivation as to why the Aces need to venture out into the world and beat up monsters over and over again. Before I could do that, though, I needed to explore the Belfry to improve my gear and get assigned quests by NPCs.

Read more
Wordle Today: Wordle answer and hints for September 10
Someone playing Wordle on a smartphone.

We have the solution to Wordle on July 16, as well as some helpful hints to help you figure out the answer yourself, right here. We've placed the answer at the bottom of the page, so we don't ruin the surprise before you've had a chance to work through the clues. So let's dive in, starting with a reminder of yesterday's answer.
Yesterday's Wordle answer
Let's start by first reminding ourselves of yesterday's Wordle answer for those new to the game or who don't play it daily, which was "DEBIT." So we can say that the Wordle answer today definitely isn't that. Now, with that in mind, perhaps take another stab at it using one of these Wordle starting words and circle back if you have no luck.
Hints for today's Wordle
Still can't figure it out? We have today's Wordle answer right here, below. But first, one more thing: Let's take a look at three hints that could help you find the solution, without giving it away, so there's no need to feel guilty about keeping your streak alive -- you put in some work, after all! Or just keep scrolling for the answer.

Today’s Wordle includes the letter R.
Today’s Wordle uses two vowels.
Today's Wordle is a word for someone who rejects authority.

Read more
NYT Connections: hints and answers for Tuesday, September 10
New York Times' Connection puzzle open in the NYT Games app on iOS.

Connections is the latest puzzle game from the New York Times. The game tasks you with categorizing a pool of 16 words into four secret (for now) groups by figuring out how the words relate to each other. The puzzle resets every night at midnight and each new puzzle has a varying degree of difficulty. Just like Wordle, you can keep track of your winning streak and compare your scores with friends.

Some days are trickier than others. If you're having a little trouble solving today's Connections puzzle, check out our tips and hints below. And if you still can't get it, we'll tell you today's answers at the very end.
How to play Connections
In Connections, you'll be shown a grid containing 16 words — your objective is to organize these words into four sets of four by identifying the connections that link them. These sets could encompass concepts like titles of video game franchises, book series sequels, shades of red, names of chain restaurants, etc.

Read more