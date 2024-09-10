Analogue is unleashing yet another nostalgic Pocket onto the world. The handheld manufacturer announced Tuesday that it’s releasing a limited-edition Game Boy Color line that’ll go on sale September 12 on its website and start shipping on September 16.

The new Analogue Pocket comes in six nostalgic colors: kiwi, teal, grape, gold, berry, and dandelion. I can’t speak for how accurate most of the colors are, but I still have my purple Game Boy Color, and the grape color looks delightfully similar. It just has the Pocket’s more modern display.

Besides the colors, the GBC Edition Pocket is basically the same as the rest. You’ll get a Game Boy-sized handheld console that can play Game Boy, Game Boy Color, and Game Boy Advance cartridges thanks to an FPGA chip that emulates console hardware. That makes it a great console emulation machine if you like retro games. However, like other limited-edition Pockets, it’ll cost a little extra: $250 compared to the regular Pocket’s $220 price tag.

Analogue is known for releasing limited-edition versions of the Pocket handheld with different retro designs. It’s already released several that evoke other Game Boy designs, including a transparent set. It also sold aluminum edition Pockets in July that were more expensive at $500, but featured a much more premium build.

And like with all those previous limited-edition Pockets (and the Pocket in general), you have to act fast if you want one. These have historically sold out within minutes of the store links going live. If you want to get in on a purchase, ensure that you’re online at 8 a.m. PDT/11 a.m. ET on September 12, and that you refresh the page until the store link is activated.

Analogue also released a patch for its firmware on Tuesday, adding support for more display modes and fixing a bunch of bugs with some of the adapters.