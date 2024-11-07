 Skip to main content
BioWare finds time to celebrate N7 Day in Dragon Age: The Veilguard

BioWare has been busy lately with the release of Dragon Age: The Veilguard, the first Dragon Age title in over a decade. The developer released a new patch on Thursday, which includes a surprise N7 Day Easter egg.

The official Dragon Age account posted on X (formerly Twitter) that Patch 1 would feature a special cosmetic armor for player character Rook. All players need to do is head to the Lighthouse and complete the quest “The Singing Blade.” You’ll then find a chest next to the workshop with the armor.

Happy #N7Day! Make sure you download the latest patch for #DragonAge: The Veilguard – there&#39;s a gift waiting for you 💫

Instructions:
– After patching, you’ll find a chest next to the Workshop
– Chest appears after completing the Harding Mission “The Singing Blade”
– If “The… pic.twitter.com/hREYbTdnqi

&mdash; Dragon Age (@dragonage) November 7, 2024

November 7 is known across the video game landscape as N7 Day, or a way to celebrate all things Mass Effect and potentially reveal some updates. It’s been a long time since a proper Mass Effect game. While BioWare is working on Mass Effect 4, it appears to be a long way from a gameplay reveal (although it got a short teaser on N7 Day 2023). The company still uses it to promote new merchandise, small teasers for upcoming projects, and other goodies.

BioWare just released the new Dragon Age, so it told fans to not expect much this year. “This year is a little different as we just launched Dragon Age: The Veilguard as a studio; so we’re purposefully keeping things lighter as we celebrate the launch of the game,” a statement posted on X read.

However, BioWare did restock its official store with a ton of new merchandise, including an N7 trenchcoat, a crop top, hoodies, T-shirts, bookends, and a nearly 10-inch-tall Wrex statue. BioWare also announced some game crossovers; No Man’s Sky, for example, will be getting the Normandy for the second time. Oh, and Variety revealed that a Mass Effect TV show is in development at Amazon. So for a reportedly “lighter” year, there was still a lot of gifts for fans.

Patch 1 also fixed a ton of issues in Dragon Age: The Veilguard, including how companion skill points would reset, NPC necks would grow “unexpectedly,” and DLSS options would be grayed-out on 40-series Nvidia GPUs.

Carli Velocci
Carli Velocci
Contributor, Games
Carli is a technology, culture, and games editor and journalist. They were the Gaming Lead and Copy Chief at Windows Central…
