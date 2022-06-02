Dragon Age 4 now officially titled Dragon Age: Dreadwolf

BioWare confirmed in a new blog post that Dragon Age: Dreadwolf is the title for the long-awaited next entry in the Dragon Age series. The post also shows off a new logo for the game and confirms that while Dreadwolf will not be released in 2022, EA and BioWare will have more to share on it within the year.

The bulk of the post outlines a few small details as to why BioWare chose the name Dreadwolf. According to the post, the name is in reference to the Dread Wolf Solas, a highly powerful elf from the franchise. While this character will be familiar to fans of the series, the post does claim that newcomers will not have any trouble understanding its importance when starting this new entry.

Originally announced in 2018, the new title should not come as much of a surprise, considering the first reveal came with the hashtag “#TheDreadWolfRises.” Even so, this leaves many questions open about what the game will fully focus on outside of the return of Solas.

Dragon Age: Dreadwolf has had a notably troubled development. Reports claim it was initially being built as a live service title, only to be reworked into a more traditional RPG-like past entries. The fact that it won’t be coming this year isn’t surprising and lends more credibility to the rumors of it being a current-gen-only title. Hopefully, this name announcement is just the start of frequent updates on this new fantasy adventure, as BioWare has already confirmed we’ll learn more later this year.

Editors' Recommendations