Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Dragon Age 4 will reportedly be next-gen exclusive

If players want to try out the next entry in the Dragon Age franchise on console, they’ll have to get their hands on a PS5 or Xbox Series X/S. According to a report from VentureBeat’s Jeff Grubb, Dragon Age 4 will be a next-gen only title, marking it as one of few major third-party releases to ditch the PS4 and Xbox One entirely.

While Grubb claims to have independently confirmed that EA is planning to release Dragon Age 4 exclusively on next-gen hardware, further proof of the claim comes from the LinkedIn profile for the game’s former lead player designer. The profile, which belongs to Daniel Nordlander, shows that he worked on the upcoming Dragon Age title, which he lists as releasing on next-gen hardware only as well as PC.

However, it’s entirely possible that Nordlander’s information is out of date. According to his profile, he stopped working on Dragon Age 4 in October of 2020. In the time since, it’s entirely possible that development for the game has grown to include last-gen consoles.

While last-gen hardware is getting somewhat aged, developers are still keen to capitalize on the players sticking with their PS4 or Xbox One. They can’t be blamed either, since picking up a PS5 or Xbox Series X/S is still a major hassle that seemingly has no end in sight. As long as it’s difficult to pick up new hardware, developers will likely continue to emphasize cross-gen releases for their titles. Notably, Battlefield 2042 will release as a cross-gen title, although players on last-gen consoles won’t have access to some of the features that their current-gen counterparts will.

