EA DICE has finally launched the reveal trailer for the next Battlefield installment, now officially called Battlefield 2042. In it, we see a near-futuristic setting plagued by massive surges in climate and catastrophic weather. Soldiers fight for survival on what EA DICE is calling the most expansive maps in Battlefield history. The biggest news is that Battlefield 2042 will support 128 player lobbies on current-generation consoles and PC. Let’s dive into everything we now know about Battlefield 2042 ahead of the gameplay trailer set to release on June 13.

Release date

Battlefield 2042 is set to release on October 22 for PlayStation 4, PS5, PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. EA DICE put out the first official reveal trailer for the game, and it sure looks like the Battlefield that fans know and love.

“Battlefield 2042 is an evolution of the franchise and embraces what our players want — the ultimate Battlefield multiplayer sandbox with intense combat and a ton of incredible, unexpected events.” — Oskar Gabrielson, GM of DICE

There are, however, a few lingering questions concerning what will be available at launch. In their press release for the trailer, DICE hinted at a TBA game mode set to be revealed at EA Play Live on July 22. While they aren’t giving away any major details right now, they are calling it a “love letter to Battlefield fans” and saying that “long-time players will feel right at home.”

Platforms

Battlefield has always been a massive game. Battlefield 2042 will be even bigger. EA DICE has continually pushed the limits of the consoles it releases on and will continue to on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. Gaming PCs will be able to handle the full scale of Battlefield 2042 as well.

However, the recent announcement comes with bad news for last-gen players. Yes, Battlefield 2042 will be available on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. However, it will not run nor support the massive 128-player lobbies. Instead, last-gen consoles will be capped at 64-player lobbies, and the maps will be scaled down.

The sheer scale of this new game could not run properly on last-gen systems. The “scaled down” version feels like a happy compromise. The other options were to not port to last-gen or release fully on last-gen. We all remember what happened to Cyberpunk 2077, right?

Trailer

Released June 9, the most recent Battlefield 2042 trailer gives fans a cinematic and in-game look at what they can expect from the next installment. We can see all kinds of futuristic editions from the trailer that make this Battlefield look like nothing we’ve ever seen before. Set in a post-apocalyptic world ravaged by climate change, the Non-Patriated, or Non-Pats, fight for control over land, food, and water. While EA claims the Non-Pats are scarce on supplies, they have no shortage of high-tech military weaponry like robot war-dogs and fighter jets.

The environment will also play a huge role in the multiplayer madness that is Battlefield 2042. In the trailer, we see a massive Tornado touch down in the middle of the battle and suck up anything caught in its path. Meanwhile, up in the sky, a fighter pilot pulls off one of the greatest aerial kills of all time before free-falling back into his cockpit, all to the tune of Motely Crew’s Kickstart My Heart.

A full gameplay trailer will release on June 13. Fans will have to wait and see if the cinematics are representative of the in-game experience.

Gameplay

For starters, and perhaps most importantly, Battlefield 2042 will not feature a single-player campaign. The game will be 100% multiplayer, with plenty of game modes for players to choose from. There are three distinct ways to play Battlefield 2042′s massive multiplayer undertaking. They are:

All Out Warfare: This contains all the familiar game modes that players have fallen in love with over the years. In Conquest, two teams battle for control of multiple objectives scattered around Battlefield 2042‘s vast maps. Breakthrough, made popular in Battlefield 1, sees two teams fighting for control of the front line. The first team to push the other all the way back wins the day.

This contains all the familiar game modes that players have fallen in love with over the years. In Conquest, two teams battle for control of multiple objectives scattered around Battlefield 2042‘s vast maps. Breakthrough, made popular in Battlefield 1, sees two teams fighting for control of the front line. The first team to push the other all the way back wins the day. Hazard Zone: This is brand new to the Battlefield universe and will pit players against each other in a squad-based game. However, DICE couldn’t be more adamant when they say Hazard Zone is not a battle royale. DICE did refer to Hazard Zone as “High-Stakes” and a “modern take on the multiplayer experience.” So, perhaps Hazard Zone will be an all-or-nothing game where only one team takes home any sort of glory?

This is brand new to the Battlefield universe and will pit players against each other in a squad-based game. However, DICE couldn’t be more adamant when they say Hazard Zone is not a battle royale. DICE did refer to Hazard Zone as “High-Stakes” and a “modern take on the multiplayer experience.” So, perhaps Hazard Zone will be an all-or-nothing game where only one team takes home any sort of glory? TBA: As mentioned above, we don’t have much to go off for this new game mode and will have to wait and see what DICE has in store on July 22.

Specialists

Specialists are the new and improved way to build a loadout in Battlefield 2042. Based loosely on the four core Battlefield classes — Assault, Medic, Support, and Recon — Specialists will come equipped with a unique trait and specialty, setting them aside from all the others. Everything else about the class is completely customizable.

This is a breath of fresh air for those who weren’t fans of Battlefield’s limited capabilities when it came to building a custom loadout. Who says a Medic can’t wield an assault rifle?

Devs have revealed four specialists on the official Battlefield website to give players a taste of what’s to come. Right now, it tastes pretty good. The coolest thing about the Specialists in Battlefield 2042 is that they’re characters, not just classes.

Multiplayer

So, what can we tell from the trailer about how exactly multiplayer will feel in Battlefield 2042. For starters, 128-player lobbies might be a “believe it when we see it” sort of deal. Yes, Call of Duty: Warzone can support 150 players; however, Warzone’s map is not as destructive and interactive as Battlefield maps of old. It looks like those 128 players will spread out over some massive play areas. Hopefully, engagements are consistent around the map. Players know how dreadful the minute-long sprint from the back of spawn can be when playing Conquest.

Speaking of massive multiplayer maps, let’s dive into the seven maps that will be available at launch for Battlefield 2042.

Manifest: Brani Island, Singapore

This seaport is the key to trade around the desolate globe. Fight for control of barge ships and freight containers in what looks like a close-quarters map. Darkness settles on the shores of Singapore. Perhaps a tidal wave looms just off the coast?

Kaleidoscope: Songdo, South Korea

With skyscrapers as far as the eye can see, there’s no limit to the number of long-range vantage points snipers will have as they take aim at the players below. Spotted? Don’t worry. Leap from the building’s edge, deploy your wingsuit, and sail safely to a neighboring roof or the battleground below.

It’s on Kaleidoscope that we see the tornado in the trailer rip everything to shreds. Will different disasters be tailored to different maps? Hopefully, the gameplay trailer holds the answers.

Discarded: Alang, India

A boneyard of cargo ships waits for players under the Indian sun. We see tanks roaring through this map as the cargo ship’s side breaks off, falls to the ground, and crushes the soldiers below.

Orbital: Kourou, French Guiana

It’s here that we see a massive rocket ready to jettison off into outer space. The dust cloud left in its wake might be the “natural disaster” for this map. Devs have mentioned events that players can trigger themselves to shake up the game. Will the rocket be one of them?

Breakaway: Queen Maud Land, Antarctica

Everybody loves a good artic level. Players can drop in from the snow-capped peaks above and wingsuit down to the ice below. Watch your step; this map is bound to be a slippery one.

Renewal: Eastern Desert, Egypt

Split into two distinct areas — desolate sand dunes and bright green grassland — Renewal is the only ground map we do not catch a glimpse of in the reveal trailer. However, it might be safe to assume that it’s the setting for our rival fighter pilots.

Hourglass: Doha, Qatar

Battle for control of this Cyberpunk-like cityscape while awaiting an imminent sandstorm to cloud your vision. It’s here that we see a skilled helicopter pilot put the moves on their tail only to be taken out by a brave fighter on a four-wheeler.

DLC

Battlefield has always gifted players plenty of free post-release content to enjoy while playing the games they love. The same will be said for Battlefield 2042. DICE already has four seasons of content planned for the first year. These seasons will add new specialists and maps to the game. They’ll also be accompanied by a new battle pass to level up. We can assume the battle pass will cost money and, if it operates like any other game’s battle pass, should gift players enough in-game currency to buy subsequent ones. However, DICE has made it clear that all DLC will be free to all players.

The pre-orders are rolling in, and you can reserve yours, too. However, there are a handful of different versions you can buy, so we’ve laid them out neatly for you here:

Battlefield 2042 standard version on PS4, Xbox One, and PC: $59.99

PS5 and Xbox Series X|S: $69.99

Gold Edition: PC — $89.99; console — $99.99

Ultimate Edition: PC — $109.99; console — $119.99

Pre-ordering Battlefield 2042 comes with some cool bonus features. For starters, anyone who pre-orders the standard edition of the game on any platform will receive:

Early access to Open Beta, which is set to launch in the months leading up to October 22. However, EA DICE has not confirmed a date yet. All players will have access to the open beta, but pre-orders will have early access.

An Epic melee takedown knife.

A T-Rex Epic weapon charm called “Mr. Choppy.”

Now, let’s dig into the Gold and Ultimate editions. Pre-ordering the Gold Edition of Battlefield 2042 will grant you:

Early access to Open Beta and game launch.

Everything in the standard pre-order.

Year 1 Pass: Four new specialists, four battle passes, and three Epic Skin Bundles.

Cross-Gen Bundle

Buying the Ultimate edition will get you all of that, plus:

Midnight Ultimate Bundle

Official Digital Artbook

Exclusive Digital Soundtrack

If you’re a devoted Battlefield fan and someone who sees themselves playing Battlefield 2042 well into its first year, then the Gold Edition will be the best bang for your buck. Here’s why: Battle pass access usually costs around $10 to $20 worth of in-game currency. Not only will you be buying that first battle pass early, but you’ll also be able to save the in-game currency earned through the first year of Battlefield 2042. Ultimately, this hinges on Battlefield 2042‘s battle pass working like those from Warzone, Rocket League, Fortnite, and Apex Legends, and it’s a safe bet that it will.

