Control 2 is in development and it’s coming to PC and current-gen consoles

George Yang
By

Remedy Entertainment has officially announced that it is working on Control 2 and has signed a co-development agreement with 505 Games. It will launch for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S.

The sequel to 2019’s Control will have an initial development budget of 50 million euros and utilize Remedy’s proprietary Northlight Engine. The game is currently in its concept stage and Remedy will publish it on PC while 505 Games will do so on consoles.

“We are excited to deepen our cooperation with Remedy and continue the success story of Control together. Since its launch in 2019, Control has sold over 3 million copies,” 505 Games Co-CEOs Rami and Raffi Galante explain in a statement. “Control is the biggest investment 505 Games has ever made, so it has a special place in our hearts. We are grateful to the whole player community that has made Control such a long-lasting and loved game, and are even more excited to bring out Control 2.”

Remedy has also posted a teaser image, showing some concept art for the game.

We have signed an agreement with 505 Games to co-develop and co-publish Control 2, a sequel to Control. Read the announcement: https://t.co/UD1iFHvCeH

This is a very exciting moment for us! Mikael Kasurinen, Game Director of the franchise, tells more: https://t.co/KJCHIWgBlU pic.twitter.com/TuTEMr1tjv

&mdash; Remedy Entertainment (@remedygames) November 11, 2022

Back in May, Remedy Entertainment revealed that it had several projects in the works, including two games set in the Control universe. One was a “bigger” game, codenamed Heron, and the other is a spin-off codenamed Condor. It seemed like Heron would be a sequel to Control, and now we know that it is. Tero Virtala, CEO of Remedy, says, “I’m now proud to confirm that the bigger-budget Control game, also known as Codename Heron, is Control 2, a full-blown sequel to our award-winning game Control.

It’s unknown when Control 2 will release, but Remedy is currently also working on Alan Wake 2, which is set to launch sometime next year for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S.

